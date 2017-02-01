Will Las Vegas become the new Los Angeles?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2017, 2:02 PM EST

The departure of Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson from the Las Vegas stadium project wasn’t surprising. The departure of Goldman Sachs was.

And now that the Raiders lack both a partner for the cash needed to build the venue and the construction and operation expertise needed to turn the money into an actual, functioning facility, the question becomes not only whether the Raiders will abandon their plan to move to Las Vegas but also whether Las Vegas will become the new Los Angeles.

With two teams back in L.A., the league needs an “or else” destination that can be used as the place where a team may relocate absent the taxpayer money needed to construct or to dramatically renovate a new stadium. Las Vegas, with $750 million in taxpayer money ready to devote to the stadium project, provides an attractive option that a city faced with losing its current team would have to take seriously.

The question becomes whether Las Vegas will allow itself to be used for the next generation or so as the leverage for various other cities as those cities try to get stadiums built. It could be easy to justify, if: (1) it ultimately results in a team coming to Las Vegas; and (2) Las Vegas periodically gets plenty of free publicity in the process of being the “or else” option for more than a few NFL teams between now and 2035.