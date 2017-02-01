Will Las Vegas become the new Los Angeles?

The departure of Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson from the Las Vegas stadium project wasn’t surprising. The departure of Goldman Sachs was.
And now that the Raiders lack both a partner for the cash needed to build the venue and the construction and operation expertise needed to turn the money into an actual, functioning facility, the question becomes not only whether the Raiders will abandon their plan to move to Las Vegas but also whether Las Vegas will become the new Los Angeles.
With two teams back in L.A., the league needs an “or else” destination that can be used as the place where a team may relocate absent the taxpayer money needed to construct or to dramatically renovate a new stadium. Las Vegas, with $750 million in taxpayer money ready to devote to the stadium project, provides an attractive option that a city faced with losing its current team would have to take seriously.
The question becomes whether Las Vegas will allow itself to be used for the next generation or so as the leverage for various other cities as those cities try to get stadiums built. It could be easy to justify, if: (1) it ultimately results in a team coming to Las Vegas; and (2) Las Vegas periodically gets plenty of free publicity in the process of being the “or else” option for more than a few NFL teams between now and 2035.
The NHL is there in September. Other sports leagues will follow.
Egg on the face of Mark Davis. I hope the city of Oakland uses the leverage they have just been handed wisely.
St. Louis offered the Rams and the NFL a pretty fine deal but they had to have their failure in LA. Might still be in play, I can picture the Arch surrounding the current Raiders logo.
How is Vegas “leverage”?
The metro area barely tops 1 million.
Say what you want about the tourists/visitors.. the draw of Vegas is NOT an NFL team. It’s gambling and partying.
Boxing is one thing. Same with the concerts. It’s a one-off event. Am NFL team moving there is like Vegas itself. Short-term pop, no long-term substance.
The NFL going to Vegas is an even stupider move than the Sonics moving to OKC.
now we know why Al never let Mark on the team planes. he couldn’t hold his own
Wouldn’t it be more advantageous for teams to fit 100% of the bill, but retain 100% of the ownership of the stadium? This way they can control all income and events held without any strings attached from politicians. Tax money typically comes with political black mail of sorts.
Making all the announcements about moving before he has an actual plan makes Mark Davis look like he has no idea what he is doing.
Time for Mark Davis to come back home. We get it – visions of casino’s, bright lights, stripper glitter, ridiculous stadium, etc…. – that stuff had you dreaming of making it big, even bigger than Dad. We can forgive you this time, Mark. But no more talk of Sin City. Plant your feet back on the ground and let’s make this work in Oaktown.
The article at the link was interesting. It is obvious that Adelson threatened Goldman Sachs with pulling his other business if they supported the Raiders.
The Raiders had the ball on the 1 yard line with this deal and just threw a pick six.