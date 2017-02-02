 Skip to content

“Act of nature” only way Julio Jones won’t be 100 percent Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 8:40 AM EST
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches the ball as he goes through drills during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be limited on Sunday.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com filed a pool report from Falcons practice and reported that Jones was “never limping” because of the toe injury that’s been bothering him for the last few weeks. Coach Dan Quinn said that he didn’t expect that to change between now and the Super Bowl.

“He’s healthy,” Quinn said. “It would take an awful lot, an act of nature, for him not to be 100 percent rolling on Sunday. I have to do a good job of managing him too, but he goes at one speed. He’s not comfortable at taking anything three-quarters, as I’ve learned in my two years with him.”

Center Alex Mack was listed as limited with an ankle injury, but Quinn said it was also a “relatively minor” issue that should make injuries no issue at all come kickoff.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to ““Act of nature” only way Julio Jones won’t be 100 percent Sunday”
  1. atlatlatl says: Feb 2, 2017 8:53 AM

    Falcons 31
    Patriots 27
    Julio: 165 yards, 2 TDs, 1 SB ring

  2. ikeclanton says: Feb 2, 2017 9:16 AM

    Julio: 8 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD

    Pats 34 Falcons 24

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 2, 2017 9:36 AM

    Good to hear. I want all the best players of both teams out there and healthy so its a great game. A shame Gronk is out but other than that both teams seem in pretty good shape.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!