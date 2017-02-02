“Act of nature” only way Julio Jones won’t be 100 percent Sunday

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be limited on Sunday.
Peter King of TheMMQB.com filed a pool report from Falcons practice and reported that Jones was “never limping” because of the toe injury that’s been bothering him for the last few weeks. Coach Dan Quinn said that he didn’t expect that to change between now and the Super Bowl.
“He’s healthy,” Quinn said. “It would take an awful lot, an act of nature, for him not to be 100 percent rolling on Sunday. I have to do a good job of managing him too, but he goes at one speed. He’s not comfortable at taking anything three-quarters, as I’ve learned in my two years with him.”
Center Alex Mack was listed as limited with an ankle injury, but Quinn said it was also a “relatively minor” issue that should make injuries no issue at all come kickoff.
Good to hear. I want all the best players of both teams out there and healthy so its a great game. A shame Gronk is out but other than that both teams seem in pretty good shape.