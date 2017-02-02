Antonio Brown: My reputation shouldn’t be in question

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has wound up on our pages quite often over the last few weeks and his appearances have generally tilted toward the negative.
Brown was fined by the Steelers for posting a video from the locker room on social media, accused of blowing off the media after the AFC Championship Game and been the subject of multiple reports that painted him as a source of frustration inside the organization, which has in turn become a source of frustration for Brown.
“I don’t think my reputation or how I relate to guys in the locker room or my play on the field ever should have been a question,” Brown said on FOX Sports’ “Undisputed.” “We’re talking about a championship game that people don’t get a chance to experience over the course of our career. to say I wasn’t running the right route or to say that I was mad about us scoring a touchdown, that’s just disheartening.”
Brown also denied blowing off the media, saying that he would “never disrespect someone and feel I’m too mad to talk” while explaining that he was “already halfway out the locker room” when he was asked by a reporter to stop and talk.
While things have appeared strained with the Steelers, team president Art Rooney II said this week that the team wants Brown on the roster “for a long time.” During an interview with Dan Patrick on Thursday, Brown said he shared that hope and that he wants to be a “Steeler for life.” Brown is heading into the final year of his contract and expects talks on a new deal to get rolling soon.
All the talent in the world, but just a punk.
Your judgement is clouded and thats a fact that you cant dispute…….
His reputation is what it is. He’s an incredibly hard worker, maybe one of the hardest on the team. He is very concerned about stats, which isn’t necessarily bad by itself. However he is tone deaf, lives is a bubble most of the time and flashes natural diva instincts at times. He is not a locker room problem, gets along well with his teammates, just lacks awareness more often than not. He can be selfish but that is likely part of the reason he is arguably the best WR in the league. There are 31 other teams that would add AB in a heartbeat if they could.
I don’t think there is a question about his reputation, and that’s the problem.
Dude is a self-obsessed player. He cares more about the AB84 brand than he does his team.
And yet… it is. Wonder why that would be?
The NFL gives boatloads of cash to and cheers for guys like Greg Hardy, Tyreke Hill, etc. and a guy like Antonio Brown who recently donated 100K to a children’s hospital get vilified by the media.
Give me a break.
Your reputation shouldn’t be in question, Antonio, but it is because you put it there.
It’s nice to have two players like Little Ben and Antonio Clown hogging up all the drama for the entire team. What a circus the Steelers’ organization is. They should sign a ring master.
Great player, but he’s now the biggest narcissist in the whole NFL. He makes Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham Jr appear humble and modest. Coach Tomlin now has him on a short leash but Antonio’s ego cannot be curtailed.
Once again he is not going anywhere, why would one trade away arguably their best weapon. The media gets to caught up with conjecture and what ifs..
You know you want AB on your team.
AB’s on ours.
OK, and now the Steelers haterz will share their bile…
He’s an immature person like many nfl players are. I remember myself at his age and can’t say that I didn’t do a lot of foolish things.
He’s not been involved in violent crime that I’m aware of, so his reputation is fine.
Tomlin runs a tight ship there in Pittsburgh!
The only question is how bad his reputation really is
No, his reputation shouldnt be in question. Yet there it is.
Just another hater. Move along.