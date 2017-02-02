Bill Belichick: Wes Welker has a “good football mind”

Bill Belichick knew he could trust Wes Welker to do just about anything.
So he thinks the Texans did the right thing adding another of his former employees to their coaching staff.
Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Patriots coach praised the hiring of Welker as an offensive and special teams assistant.
“He was actually our backup kicker,” Belichick said. “He kicked in a game when we had an injury, but again Wes is a football guy. Whatever we asked him to do, block, run routes, return kicks, help us out in any way possible, Wes, was a good football player. He has a good football mind. Works extremely hard. Very instinctive player. He always seemed to do the right thing — speed up, slow down, go under a linebacker, go over him, stop, pull up. . . .
“He just had a great feel for where the quarterback wanted to throw him the ball, where he should be in the passing game relative to where other people were. I’m sure coach [Bill] O’Brien recognized that as well from coaching him, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job in whatever they ask him to do.”
Welker spent six years with the Patriots, and they were the most productive years of his career. And while not every smart player can make the transition into coaching, his ability to do many things will be a benefit to him as he embarks on a new career.
and then Peyton nearly got him killed.
He didn’t know who Wally Pipp was, though.
Welker gave good heart to help raise lombardi and glory of Tom Brady. Winner for team and winner to make football great again in new england patriots. like a great leader!
Correction “had” a great football mind….riddled with CTE by now I’m sure.
How on earth did the Dolphins let that guy walk?
The question will be can he concisely convey his ideas and concepts to other people and get them to execute. Coaching is all about communication. Good luck to him!
345snarkavenue says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:36 AM
He was damaged goods before he played with Peyton. Why do you think Belichick let him go? Go look up Ryan Clark hit on Welker and Brandon Browner hit on Welker on YouTube. All happened when he was a Patriot.
and he dropped that ball in SB XLVI
Wes Welker is also awesome at dropping really clutch balls.
…another Fins player Wannstadt decided we didnt need anymore….
Can you imagine if the Fins had drafted Brees (like every Fins coach, scout and advisor except Pornstash Wanny wanted to) and kept Welker how things mightve been different?
Wanstadt single handedly destroyed this franchise through hos imbecilic GM decisions and his arrogance
Still PO’s about the foot thing he pulled. Screwed over his entire team with a childish prank.
He was a good little foot soldier.
Welker moved the sticks on third down better than anyone I ever saw play the game. He is also one tough hombre (or, in Trump speak, un hombre muy mal).
Great hire and glad for Wes. He obviously wanted to remain involed with the nfl but no team wanted to put him out there any more because of the concussions
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Feb 2, 2017 12:16 PM
He was damaged goods before he played with Peyton. Why do you think Belichick let him go?
11 idiotic foot comments before a playoff game probably had something to do with it.
The Pats made a very substantial offer to keep Welker. The only rea$on he left was Denver made a bigger one. Then Manning put a bullseye on him. An actual Pats fan would know that.
yeah….you’d think after those hits Peyton would have been more careful with the ducks he was throwing to Wes.
For every comment about how the Dolphins let him go … he was never going to succeed there like he did in New England.
Bill looks for good football minds (something not measured at the combine). Look at his comments about receivers knowing when to slow down or move in front of a LB. Welker was the right guy for the system, as where guys like Deion Branch, Troy Brown … etc.
patsfan4lifesbchamps-you really don’t watch football huh? just like to get your troll game at 100 percent. Troll game woke.
It helps immensely when Brady is throwing you the ball. Welker was a nice player in Miami, and once he got liberated from that dead end he became the reception leader in the NFL for 5 years with the Patriots.
No quarterback has made more late-round and undrafted guys household names than Brady has.
Oh, whoops–I forgot. Any high school QB could run the old magic Belichick system…right?
Good to see he got his foot in the door. He’ll obviously have to toe the line there. One step at a time though and I’m sure he’ll be just fine.
Its good they have such a good relationship. Maybe Wes can get Ernie Adams in the stadium to film the Falcons walk through just like the old days.
Wes was a fine receiver. It’s too bad he will always be remembered for that SB drop, but he will. I hope he has a successful coaching career and the concussions never are a debilitating factor for him. It’s a shame he played in 3 Super Bowls but never got a ring.