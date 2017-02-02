Bill Belichick: Wes Welker has a “good football mind”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 11:33 AM EST

Bill Belichick knew he could trust Wes Welker to do just about anything.

So he thinks the Texans did the right thing adding another of his former employees to their coaching staff.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Patriots coach praised the hiring of Welker as an offensive and special teams assistant.

“He was actually our backup kicker,” Belichick said. “He kicked in a game when we had an injury, but again Wes is a football guy. Whatever we asked him to do, block, run routes, return kicks, help us out in any way possible, Wes, was a good football player. He has a good football mind. Works extremely hard. Very instinctive player. He always seemed to do the right thing — speed up, slow down, go under a linebacker, go over him, stop, pull up. . . .

“He just had a great feel for where the quarterback wanted to throw him the ball, where he should be in the passing game relative to where other people were. I’m sure coach [Bill] O’Brien recognized that as well from coaching him, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job in whatever they ask him to do.”

Welker spent six years with the Patriots, and they were the most productive years of his career. And while not every smart player can make the transition into coaching, his ability to do many things will be a benefit to him as he embarks on a new career.