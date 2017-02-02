Bill Belichick won’t talk about his pre-draft thoughts on Julio Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 5:14 PM EST

Before the 2011 NFL draft, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff that he wouldn’t recommend trading up for receiver Julio Jones. The Falcons are glad they didn’t take Belichick’s advice.

But as Belichick prepares to take on Jones in Super Bowl LI, he doesn’t want to talk about the advice he gave Dimitroff against trading up for Jones.

“I don’t see any point in going back over that conversation. It was a long time ago,” Belichick said.

Belichick now says he has talked to Jones’s college coach, Nick Saban, and that his pre-draft thoughts shouldn’t be viewed as a lack of respect for Jones.

“I have great respect for Julio Jones,” Belichick said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with Coach Saban about Julio. He’s a great player. He’s one of the top players in the league.”

Belichick also said he likes the way Jones approaches the game, in particular his willingness to block.

“He brings an element of toughness to that position that I’d say is extremely high,” Belichick said. “He’s a very competitive, tough player. I have all the respect in the world for him.”

Belichick tends to prefer trading down in the draft, rather than trading up, so it’s no surprise that he didn’t think Dimitroff should have traded up — for any player. That’s about Belichick’s draft strategy, not about Belichick’s feelings toward Jones.