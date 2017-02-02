Bills announce five more staff hires

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

The Bills on Thursday officially announced five new additions to the first staff of new head coach Sean McDermott.

Phil McGeoghan, John Egorugwu, Marc Lubick, Matt Smiley and Bill Teerlinck were hired. All five have previous NFL experience.

McGeoghan will be the team’s wide receivers coach. He previously worked with the Dolphins, then spent the last two seasons at East Carolina.

Smiley will be the Bills’ assistant special teams coach, and Teerlinck will be the assistant defensive line coach. Smiley comes from the Jaguars, and Teerlinck comes from the college ranks after previously working with the Colts.

Egorugwu joins the Bills as defensive quality control coach, while Lubick will be the offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.