 Skip to content

Bills announce five more staff hires

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 11:12 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Buffalo Bills Getty Images

The Bills on Thursday officially announced five new additions to the first staff of new head coach Sean McDermott.

Phil McGeoghan, John Egorugwu, Marc Lubick, Matt Smiley and Bill Teerlinck were hired. All five have previous NFL experience.

McGeoghan will be the team’s wide receivers coach. He previously worked with the Dolphins, then spent the last two seasons at East Carolina.

Smiley will be the Bills’ assistant special teams coach, and Teerlinck will be the assistant defensive line coach. Smiley comes from the Jaguars, and Teerlinck comes from the college ranks after previously working with the Colts.

Egorugwu joins the Bills as defensive quality control coach, while Lubick will be the offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Rumor Mill
8 Responses to “Bills announce five more staff hires”
  1. TB12RALLYCRY says: Feb 2, 2017 11:16 AM

    While the Bills , Jets and Miami turn over coaches and rosters , the Patriots prepare for a record 9th Super Bowl…..Good thing Buffalo ” won the off season” with Rex….whatever thats suppose to mean…….HAHA

  2. hehateme2 says: Feb 2, 2017 11:22 AM

    Well, they need all the help they can get. 17 years is a really long slump

  3. 700levelvet says: Feb 2, 2017 11:25 AM

    I guess the greatest evaluator of talent when it comes to the NFL….Kim Peluga has blessed these moves…

  4. joetoronto says: Feb 2, 2017 11:55 AM

    If Buffalo ever makes the playoffs again they’ll celebrate with a parade.

  5. gah05 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:01 PM

    Bills are definitely over the coaching salary cap, with having to pay off all of Rex’s hires (buddies from Jets).

  6. VenerableAxiom says: Feb 2, 2017 12:04 PM

    TB12RALLYCRY says:
    Feb 2, 2017 11:16 AM
    While the Bills , Jets and Miami turn over coaches and rosters , the Patriots prepare for a record 9th Super Bowl…..Good thing Buffalo ” won the off season” with Rex….whatever thats suppose to mean…….HAHA
    =====
    It appears that Miami has found their coach. Getting to the playoffs in his first year with a marginal roster is testament to that. No doubt everyone other than pats fans would like them to dethrone the pats. HAHA.

  7. billswillnevermove says: Feb 2, 2017 1:47 PM

    Well, we know for sure that won’t be having any Parades in Toronto anytime soon Joe. Maybe the circus parade, you should go because you truly are a clown.

  8. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 2, 2017 3:56 PM

    At least Buffalo doesn’t hang participation banners.

    Indianapolis, I’m looking at you.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!