Bills announce five more staff hires

The Bills on Thursday officially announced five new additions to the first staff of new head coach Sean McDermott.
Phil McGeoghan, John Egorugwu, Marc Lubick, Matt Smiley and Bill Teerlinck were hired. All five have previous NFL experience.
McGeoghan will be the team’s wide receivers coach. He previously worked with the Dolphins, then spent the last two seasons at East Carolina.
Smiley will be the Bills’ assistant special teams coach, and Teerlinck will be the assistant defensive line coach. Smiley comes from the Jaguars, and Teerlinck comes from the college ranks after previously working with the Colts.
Egorugwu joins the Bills as defensive quality control coach, while Lubick will be the offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.
While the Bills , Jets and Miami turn over coaches and rosters , the Patriots prepare for a record 9th Super Bowl…..Good thing Buffalo ” won the off season” with Rex….whatever thats suppose to mean…….HAHA
Well, they need all the help they can get. 17 years is a really long slump
I guess the greatest evaluator of talent when it comes to the NFL….Kim Peluga has blessed these moves…
If Buffalo ever makes the playoffs again they’ll celebrate with a parade.
Bills are definitely over the coaching salary cap, with having to pay off all of Rex’s hires (buddies from Jets).
TB12RALLYCRY says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:16 AM
While the Bills , Jets and Miami turn over coaches and rosters , the Patriots prepare for a record 9th Super Bowl…..Good thing Buffalo ” won the off season” with Rex….whatever thats suppose to mean…….HAHA
=====
It appears that Miami has found their coach. Getting to the playoffs in his first year with a marginal roster is testament to that. No doubt everyone other than pats fans would like them to dethrone the pats. HAHA.
Well, we know for sure that won’t be having any Parades in Toronto anytime soon Joe. Maybe the circus parade, you should go because you truly are a clown.
At least Buffalo doesn’t hang participation banners.
Indianapolis, I’m looking at you.