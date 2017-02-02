Bruce Arians: We’re going to hit more in camp this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

The Cardinals didn’t do much hitting in training camp last summer and it appears coach Bruce Arians thinks that was a mistake.

The team slumped to a 7-8-1 record in 2016 that marked Arians’ first losing season since being hired in Arizona. Arians said that he thought the lack of physical play in practice hurt young players’ chances of “helping us sooner” because they aren’t coming to the league well versed in those areas.

“We’re going to hit in camp more than we have in the past,” Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. “That’s the one thing I decided. Tackling is a lost art. It’s really bad in college and it’s gotten pitiful in the NFL. We’re going to tackle more in camp and roll the dice we’re not going to get anybody hurt.”

Every team has to find the right balance between getting their players prepared for the rigors of the season and making sure that they’re healthy enough to take them on. Arians thinks the Cardinals failed to find the right mix last year, which means Cardinals players are going to be in for something different this summer.