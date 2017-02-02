Cam Jordan likes to make Cam Newton complain to officials

Thursday’s PFT Live included a visit from Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Cam Jordan talked about plenty of things, including the quarterback he most likes to sack.
Coincidentally, his favorite target goes by the same first name.
“I like to keep it in our division,” Jordan said. “I like hitting Matt Ryan because he’s part of the Falcons and I know what it can do to the team. I like hitting Jameis Winston because he’s a young kid who has so much of a competitive drive to him. He hates getting sacked, he knows what it does to his team. I probably absolutely love hitting Cam Newton because after you hit Cam Newton he’s gonna roll around seven times, flop, flail and look for the flag to be thrown. These are things that you sort of watch on film and you know if you hit him enough times he’s gonna get upset.”
So what does Cam Jordan say to Cam Newton when Cam Jordan hits him?
“Not much because you don’t have to say much because he’s already upset,” Jordan said. “He’s upset that he’s been hit. He should’ve played basketball . . . he would’ve fit right in or soccer, for sure.”
Strong comments from Cam Jordan. They cry out for a response from Cam Newton. Hopefully, he’ll be making the rounds at Radio Row.
I just became a Cam Jordon fan!
Jordan pretty much nailed it. Sack the Falcons or Bucs QB and it hurts their team. Sack Camera and it hurts his feelings.
Cam Newton comes off as an entitled cry baby who believes that he should be protected by the league because of who he is. His “heart” for football is on display maybe 4-5 games of the season. I cant stand his attitude because he is such a gifted QB who I simply cannot respect.
Pretty much explains why Newton didn’t go after that fumble in last years super bowl
Cam Jordan speaks the truth.
LOL, but who DOES like to get hit?
I love it!
Best Quote “I like to keep it in our division”.
Glad he like hitting Cam Newton too.
Class Act. Guy is a beast.
And yes, we are close, closer than must think.
Thank you Florio
I like it when Cam Newton gets hit, too
Best quote of 2017 so far. It will take a doozy to beat it out the remainder of the year. I enjoy seeing Cam Newton face down in the dirt.
“…flop, flail and look for the flag to be thrown.”
And it rarely gets thrown…
2015 – 0
2016 – 2