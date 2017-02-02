Cam Jordan likes to make Cam Newton complain to officials

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 7:51 AM EST

Thursday’s PFT Live included a visit from Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Cam Jordan talked about plenty of things, including the quarterback he most likes to sack.

Coincidentally, his favorite target goes by the same first name.

“I like to keep it in our division,” Jordan said. “I like hitting Matt Ryan because he’s part of the Falcons and I know what it can do to the team. I like hitting Jameis Winston because he’s a young kid who has so much of a competitive drive to him. He hates getting sacked, he knows what it does to his team. I probably absolutely love hitting Cam Newton because after you hit Cam Newton he’s gonna roll around seven times, flop, flail and look for the flag to be thrown. These are things that you sort of watch on film and you know if you hit him enough times he’s gonna get upset.”

So what does Cam Jordan say to Cam Newton when Cam Jordan hits him?

“Not much because you don’t have to say much because he’s already upset,” Jordan said. “He’s upset that he’s been hit. He should’ve played basketball . . . he would’ve fit right in or soccer, for sure.”

Strong comments from Cam Jordan. They cry out for a response from Cam Newton. Hopefully, he’ll be making the rounds at Radio Row.