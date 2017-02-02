Chad Johnson reflects on playing for Bill Belichick

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 9:27 AM EST

When the Patriots were preparing for the Super Bowl five years ago, receiver Chad Johnson was wrapping up his one and only season with the team. Johnson reflected on the experience during a Thursday visit to PFT Live.

He explained that coach Bill Belichick generally runs everything in New England, and Johnson also shared a specific story regarding a meeting in which Belichick ripped quarterback Tom Brady in front of the entire team for his performance in the 2010 playoff loss to the Jets.

Johnson explained that the environment in New England caused him to check plenty of his individuality at the door. As to whether that mandatory adjustment to his personality affected his performance, Johnson attributed his struggles both to his limited time to learn the offense (he arrived after the lockout ended in August 2011) and to his belief that the New England offense isn’t conducive to outside receivers not named Randy Moss.

For more from Johnson on the Patriots and my vow to beat him in Madden, check out the video of his visit to the PFT Live set.