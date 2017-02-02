Chad Johnson reflects on playing for Bill Belichick

When the Patriots were preparing for the Super Bowl five years ago, receiver Chad Johnson was wrapping up his one and only season with the team. Johnson reflected on the experience during a Thursday visit to PFT Live.
He explained that coach Bill Belichick generally runs everything in New England, and Johnson also shared a specific story regarding a meeting in which Belichick ripped quarterback Tom Brady in front of the entire team for his performance in the 2010 playoff loss to the Jets.
Johnson explained that the environment in New England caused him to check plenty of his individuality at the door. As to whether that mandatory adjustment to his personality affected his performance, Johnson attributed his struggles both to his limited time to learn the offense (he arrived after the lockout ended in August 2011) and to his belief that the New England offense isn’t conducive to outside receivers not named Randy Moss.
For more from Johnson on the Patriots and my vow to beat him in Madden, check out the video of his visit to the PFT Live set.
or Edelman or Hogan or Amendola or any guy who checks his ego at the door and focuses on football.
I like Chad , lots of God given talent, but he has a low football IQ when it comes to reading & recognizing defenses….
Please child. Months after you got there you still had no idea where to line up on a given play and Brady and the other players had to point out where you were supposed to be.
Lazy and entitled, you clearly spent nowhere near enough time with your head in the playbook. And you were probably just not intelligent enough to understand how that offense works.
The Pats call that being Beli-chiped. Anyone that is employed for the Pats are subject to being Beli-chiped. Tom Brady to the 8th man on the practice squad. The first time Junior Seau was Beli-chiped he shot up from his seat and said “Hey Man!” they all come to love the accountability and the equality in the film room.
Equality drives competition. The competition makes them better. Not just on Sundays but EVERY day.
It’s not for the fragile.
Come on Chad. Lots of “outside” WRs not named Randy Moss have contributed to the Pats. It may not be easy but Belichick and Brady have somehow gotten decent or better contributions out of guys named Wes Welker, Chris Hogan, Brandon Lafell, Jabar Gaffney and even Reche Caldwell through the years.
I am still surprised that Johnson was a bust with the Pats, but he was most definitely a bust.
Chad Johnson’s career with the Patriots ended when he dropped a perfectly placed Brady bomb as the Patriots were mounting one of their 4th quarter ” fantastic finishes” in Buffalo. After that he was dead to Brady.
I remember reading a story about how Belichick, in one film session with players, showed a single clip of Vrabel getting beat again and again, each time saying something like “okay watch what this player does”….meaning Vrabel.
nobody has immunity
Basically, he didn’t want to cheat and was ostracized for it.
Lazy and entitled, you clearly spent nowhere near enough time with your head in the playbook. And you were probably just not intelligent enough to understand how that offense works.
So true. Anyone who has played organized ball knows its not that difficult a game to learn…….these type of players are just plain dumb and lazy…
Chad was never a master of the playbook. He drove Palmer nuts in Cincinnati when he would freelance routes. Lewis never had the guts to call Chad out like Belichick and that is the big difference between knowing how to coach and knowing how to lead.
Tedy Bruschi said it best :
“Drop the awe factor, OK, Ocho, Chad, drop the awe factor. You’re not a fan, all right? You’re not someone who’s on another team or watching TV. You’re not an analyst. You’re a part of it. They want you to be a part of it. So get with the program because obviously you’re not getting it and you’re tweeting because you’re saying, ‘It’s amazing to see’? It’s amazing to see because you don’t understand it! You still don’t understand it and it’s amazing to you because you can’t get it.
“Stop tweeting and get in your playbook. Wake up! If you’re just waking up now – I don’t know when this was, six minutes ago? – get out your bed and get to the stadium and watch some film if you still think its amazing.
It is hard to be more unaware than Johnson but when you reply about Welker, Edelman and Amendola working out okay you have accomplished it. He was specificallay saying outside WR’s not named Moss. THe earlier WR referenced are slot receivers. Duh. Johnson was still the problem in NE, but the Welker etc references miss his point. Making you more dense than Johnson. That is hard to do…
Come on! Just look at what he did in NE!
15 receptions
13 for 1st downs
276 yds
+18 yds per catch
1 TD
Those are awesome stats for a single game!
Randy Moss, by all accounts (including Brady’s account), had an off the charts Football IQ. That is why he succeeded.
Deion Branch was an outstanding outside receiver w/NE as was Troy Brown (Brown played outside and the slot). Jabar Gaffney did well in his role as an outside receiver (then he signed elsewhere and was not heard from)
Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Joey Galloway – couldn’t teach and old dog new tricks and none of them had any gas left in the tank as they never really hooked on after they left NE.
“Basically, he didn’t want to cheat and was ostracized for it.”
So now not working hard enough to learn the playbook is somehow “not cheating” SMH
No team works harder than the Pats. Numerous former players that were on other teams before or after their time with the Pats have confirmed this.
Hard work, innovation and success used to be respected in this country. Now the politically correct, want everyone to get a participation trophy and nothing more, lazy, whining, self entitled crowd find the hard work and innovation somehow “cheating” because they are either incapable and or too lazy to do so themselves.
Big Talent, small brain.
He would consistently break off routes and improvise in Cincy. That worked with Palmer. However if you are running a intricate offense you have to learn the playbook and run the correct route so he QB knows where you are.
He is like Reggie Wayne, they had it made were they came from but put them in a place the have to do the work they fail.
No affirmative action on the Patriots team.
Nice to hear from Chad Eight Five again. But I thought he was busy getting his porn career going….
or Edelman or Hogan or Amendola or any guy who checks his ego at the door and focuses on football.
I don’t know why you say that when Edelman or Hogan or Amendola all made their names playing from the slot, I don’t think he meant the Pats don’t involve outside receivers, I think he meant if you wanted to be a consistent contributor you needed to be able to play from the slot, which he couldn’t. He’s saying the only receiver who played exclusively on the outside and was productive was Moss, and that was because Moss is an otherworldly talent and football mind.
orange and blue own the nfl-you seem like you would be a blast at parties.
I’m not a Pats but I greatly respect Belichick and the way he runs the team. They’re very prepared and extremely disciplined. They generally don’t cause problems (minus one murderer) and just seem to do their job. If you’re not buying into The System 100%, you’re out.
Marty Bennett didn’t check his individuality at the door. Gronk never has. It’s only if the individuality is selfish that it gets checked.
QB’s had to tell him what route to run because he couldn’t understand the playbook.
It wasn’t because he was lazy.
Chad was a bust’s bust. Lousy WR all around. Wonder what rock they found him under?
Always remember him getting single coverage rarely in that game and brady never looking his way at all.