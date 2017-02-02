Colts punter Pat McAfee says he’s retiring, joining Barstool Sports

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 2, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tried to act oblivious to the existence of Barstool Sports when asked about the league’s decision to pull Super Bowl credentials from the members of the organization on Wednesday.

Now a current player is retiring and will be joining Barstool Sports in his post-playing career.

Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced his decision to retire from the league Wednesday night with the intention of joining the sports site as his next endeavor. In a lengthy explanation of his plans posted to his Twitter account, McAfee explained his desire to retire after eight seasons with the Colts.

“I am writing all of this to tell you that at some point my punting career with the Colts was going to end, and I was going to have to transition to a new profession,” McAfee wrote. “Well that day has officially come. I was offered an opportunity to join a media powerhouse.. “Barstool Sports”.. they reached out to me and said “When you’re done with football we would like to chat about the possibility of you joining our family.” Staring down my 3rd knee surgery in 4 years, with more surgeries certain for the future, I started listening to their offer.”

“Could I have played a couple more years? I think so, but I know that to be great in the NFL, which is what my teammates and Colts Nation deserves, I have to focus completely on kicking balls. I’m at the point now, where I want to shift my obsessive like focus, to making the world a happier and hopefully, a better place.”

McAfee was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014. He didn’t miss a single game due to injury in eight seasons but was suspended by the team for one game in 2010 following an arrest for public intoxication. Jeremy Kapinos replaced McAfee for that lone absence.