Kirk Cousins: It’s good to be wanted, we’ll see what happens

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is making the Super Bowl Radio Row rounds, and he was asked during an appearance on San Francisco’s KNBR about the 49ers having interest in potentially making a trade for him.
“It’s good to be wanted,” Cousins said. “So hopefully down the road there will be people wanting me. But we’ll see how it all plays out. The unique thing about the franchise tag is if the Redskins choose to place that on me, then I’m pretty much off the market.
“So we’ll see what they choose to do come March 1. And the ball is in their court, along those lines…[and] I’ll react accordingly.”
The Cousins-49ers rumors come from the 49ers preparing to hire Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their head coach next week. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Cousins was drafted.
The 49ers would have to pay two first-round picks to get Cousins if he was to get the non-exclusive franchise tag. Under that scenario, the Redskins would also be able to negotiate their own trade with an interested team that felt it could sign Cousins to a long-term deal.
Cousins played 2016 under the franchise tag. Last week, Cousins said he probably will sign the franchise tag if he’s tagged again and prepare to play under the one-year, $24 million arrangement that comes with it. He also said he’d love to stay with the Redskins under a long-term deal if that’s what the team’s decision-makers decide they want.
“The franchise tag is a good amount of money, so I am not complaining,” Cousins said. “As my agent told me from Day One, the franchise tag is your friend.”
I guess it depends on how the Redskins have the QBs rated in this draft, and how confident they are in their evaluations. McCloughan took Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers, so Gruden will want to get a good look for himself. I say they get scared and pay Cousins the big money. Cousins is still improving. I just wonder if he wants to spend his career in Washington, D.C.
Cousins has a good attitude about these matters.
It’s beyond my grasp why anyone would turn down a guaranteed $24 million for one season. At least Cousins is smart enough to understand that. But a lot of players would probably complain about it and refuse to sign it. Most people would take a $24 million guarantee that would have to last them for the rest of their life, let alone one year.
From a team perspective tagging him doesn’t work because there are so many needs on the defensive side of the ball. The REDSKINS have improved a good bit, but as last season showed are more than a QB away. It would behoove the team to get a deal done.
Either sign him long term and commit or trade him but no matter what, don’t let Dan Snyder influence the decision. His meddling has been a nightmare since he bought the Skins.
If tagged, McCloughan will have handled this situation as poorly as possible. Maybe he should be a scout and not a GM? Bring back Cerrato!
The 49ers should pass. Two 1st-round picks for Cousins will set them back for years if it does not work out (Coach / GM will get fired). They have many holes to fill. Watson is also a big mistake and he will get Shanahan fired in 3 years.