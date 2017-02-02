Dan Quinn concerned, but not panicked about Alex Mack’s ankle

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 6:31 PM EST

The Falcons haven’t expressed any concern about wide receiver Julio Jones being 100 percent for Super Bowl LI despite a nagging toe injury, but coach Dan Quinn couldn’t say the same about center Alex Mack’s ankle injury.

Mack was limited in practice again on Thursday and Quinn said after the session that he’s not without worry about the center’s fitness for Sunday.

“I just know his toughness and strength is so great,’’ Quinn said, via pool reporter Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “The good thing is I know he’s feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I’m concerned. I’m not panicked, but I’m concerned.”

King said that Mack spent some time with backup center Ben Garland during the practice, which Quinn said was because the multiple fronts used by the Patriots “requires a lot of prep work by the center” heading into the game.

Jones was also listed as limited, although he said earlier in the day that the limitation is in the number of reps he’s taking in practice rather than how he’s going through them. Defensive end Dwight Freeney didn’t practice and is listed with a calf issue, although Quinn suggested it was a rest day for the veteran more than anything else.