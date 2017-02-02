David Johnson’s goal: 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 9:07 AM EST

Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only players in NFL history to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. Cardinals running back David Johnson wants to be the third.

Johnson said on PFT Live that his goal is 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, and that if he improves his route running, he thinks he’ll get there.

“The biggest thing is my route running,” Johnson said. “I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year. That’s where I want to get, 1,000 yards receiving and rushing. So I feel like the biggest thing I want to work on is those routes.”

Johnson finished the 2016 season with 1,239 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards. It’s entirely possible that he could hit the double-1,000, which would put him in some truly elite company in NFL history.