David Johnson’s goal: 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving

Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only players in NFL history to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. Cardinals running back David Johnson wants to be the third.
Johnson said on PFT Live that his goal is 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, and that if he improves his route running, he thinks he’ll get there.
“The biggest thing is my route running,” Johnson said. “I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year. That’s where I want to get, 1,000 yards receiving and rushing. So I feel like the biggest thing I want to work on is those routes.”
Johnson finished the 2016 season with 1,239 rushing yards and 879 receiving yards. It’s entirely possible that he could hit the double-1,000, which would put him in some truly elite company in NFL history.
He could very well do it. The guy is a beast!
lol, why not 1001 … or how about a Superbowl win ?!?!…
Sorry dude, the correct answer was “I want to do whatever it takes to help my team win a Super Bowl”
How about win a super bowl?
if only AP had goals like this… 18 mill might be worth it….
A fantasy players dream. A guy who cares more about stats than winning.
Fantasy god, on the field god, humble stud off the field.
harrisonhits2 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:28 AM
Sorry dude, the correct answer was "I want to do whatever it takes to help my team win a Super Bowl"
Exactly. And precisely why this guy will never win one.
Last guy who went 1000/1000 did win the Super Bowl.
Criticizing a player for setting goals is stupid.
Best rb in the nfl
Johnson is the real deal but the ring is the thing son.
Who do you think you are – Leveon Bell?
Typical NFL player answer. How about a SB?
This will happen as long as he can stay healthy.
And Johnson is entirely correct, he screwed up on lots of routes and hotreads.
Funny, you never hear Texan receivers admitting they repeatedly ran the wrong routes, which they did all of the time. And dummy Texan fans still think that Oswelier, who had no accuracy problems in Denver, suddenly could not accurately pass to his Texan receivers.
“Best running back on the NFL…”
But if Johnson reaches those lofty goals he still wouldn’t come close to Stump Mitchell as the best RB of the franchise.
harrisonhits2 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:28 AM
Sorry dude, the correct answer was “I want to do whatever it takes to help my team win a Super Bowl”
he cant win a SB by himself. his team was garbage last year and he still almost managed to do it. its so funny to see people whine about players setting personal goals for themselves.
He was well on his way to getting it when he got rolled up in week 17.
pftisthebestsiteeverlol says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:13 AM
he cant win a SB by himself. his team was garbage last year and he still almost managed to do it. its so funny to see people whine about players setting personal goals for themselves.
You obviously don’t know football.
That ‘garbage’ team was 7-8-1, and had 4 losses come by special team, pretty much a fifth, and a tie.
Special teams was garbage.
Despite this, they had one of the top defenses in the league, was 4th in the NFC with +56 point differential (which REALLY shows you how good they were considering how many points they lost and gave up on special teams to STILL be that high)
They had injuries to their wide receivers and tackles, thus hard to ‘go deep’.
Morons blamed Palmer, who still finished with 4200 yards, 26 TD’s and only 14 INT’s in 15 games despite being under extreme pressure.
Seriously, watch and learn football before you state a team is garbage.
Fix the special teams and have a little luck with the health of the tackles and they could easily be back near the top.
‘Garbage team’? Only people whose knowledge of football is garbage.
Given that he wasn’t too far off this season, it seems like a reasonable goal. And, it sounds like setting the goal will drive him to better his game, such as his route running. Doesn’t seem like a bad thing.
Are there really that many people that don’t understand that one player can’t win a Super Bowl by himself, or one sad individual that has 20 log-ins, so he/she can log into all of them and post the same inane comment?
Love all these “A ring is the correct answer” comments. Probably the same people that laugh when QBs say “I dont care about individual stats all I care about are rings”
Whats wrong with having personal goals? You dont think if David Johnson goes 1k and 1k the Cardinals as a whole would be a lot better?
I am sure at your job right now your like, man I dont care about my sales quota or bonus as long as Widgets Inc. is the best company out there. Please individual stats = bonuses everyone wants a bonus (especially a 3rd round pick on a low rookie contract)
I am sure if you asked David Johnson “Hey would you rather have 1200 yrds rushing and 800 passing and win a superbowl or 1k rusing 1k receiving and no superbowl.” we know what he would pick…
Get off your high horses….
800 yards passing?
You slay me.
This guy is a stud and humble guy, of course he would take diminished numbers to help a team win a SB. But I’m sure he was asked about his personal goals and he responded truthfully and seems hungry to get better… met him outside the locker room last year after a game and came away a fan. Hands down the back RB in football.
It’s a shame that this guy isn’t in the conversation for MVP. He has a Marshall Faulk type season.
Oh great…yet another Arizona Diva. He, Peterson and Honey Badger should get a reality show.