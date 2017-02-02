DeAndre Hopkins on contract extension: Why not?

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

Texans owner Bob McNair said Wednesday that the team’s intention is to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a contract extension this offseason and it doesn’t sound like the team will have any problem getting Hopkins to enter into those negotiations.

Hopkins is set to play out this season under the fifth-year option that the Texans exercised last year, which is when Hopkins held a brief offseason holdout because of his desire for a new deal. Given his desire for a longer stay in Houston last year, it comes as little surprise that he’s into the idea of getting something done this offseason.

“I love this organization and what this team is doing,” Hopkins said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It seems like we’re getting better and better every year, so why not?”

During an appearance on PFT Live Thursday, Hopkins said that his agents and the Texans will work out the details of a new deal while he focuses on what he needs to do on the field. That fits with former teammate Andre Johnson telling him to “to control what I can control” without letting other concerns impact his performance on the field.

His contract would fall into that category and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll be signing a new one in the near future.