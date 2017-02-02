 Skip to content

DeAndre Hopkins on contract extension: Why not?

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans runs the ball in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Texans owner Bob McNair said Wednesday that the team’s intention is to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a contract extension this offseason and it doesn’t sound like the team will have any problem getting Hopkins to enter into those negotiations.

Hopkins is set to play out this season under the fifth-year option that the Texans exercised last year, which is when Hopkins held a brief offseason holdout because of his desire for a new deal. Given his desire for a longer stay in Houston last year, it comes as little surprise that he’s into the idea of getting something done this offseason.

“I love this organization and what this team is doing,” Hopkins said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It seems like we’re getting better and better every year, so why not?”

During an appearance on PFT Live Thursday, Hopkins said that his agents and the Texans will work out the details of a new deal while he focuses on what he needs to do on the field. That fits with former teammate Andre Johnson telling him to “to control what I can control” without letting other concerns impact his performance on the field.

His contract would fall into that category and it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll be signing a new one in the near future.

4 Responses to “DeAndre Hopkins on contract extension: Why not?”
  1. codiablo says: Feb 2, 2017 2:20 PM

    Better draft a 1st rd qb that can start immediately then.

  2. bchap17 says: Feb 2, 2017 3:01 PM

    Then I don’t want hear a peep from Hopkins as his production declines and he isn’t seeing as many targets as he’d like.

  3. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 2, 2017 3:17 PM

    We seem to be hearing a lot from McNair recently. I wonder if he will someday start making medical prognosis like his counterpart to the north. We could call him Dr. Bob.

  4. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 2, 2017 3:18 PM

    ^ And if you need a second opinion you could seek out Dr. Jerrah.

