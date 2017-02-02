Deshaun Watson: I’m not trying to avoid the Browns

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t go to the Senior Bowl last month, which meant he passed on a chance to work with the Browns coaching staff and possibly make a case to them about why he should be the top pick in the NFL Draft this year.
Some people may have wondered if that choice was colored by a desire to go in the opposite direction and avoid joining the expansive list of quarterbacks who have run the Browns offense since the team’s return to the league in 1999. Watson said that wasn’t the case during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network.
“That’s wrong, false information,” Watson said. “I talked to [Browns coach] Hue Jackson, we had a great conversation right after the national championship game and I told him, ‘Hey, this is what I’m thinking about’ and he understood everything. I talked with my family, my agent, my trainer, all the coaches at Clemson, and it was just best for me to go ahead and get started in the draft process. I moved to California, so it was just a lot moving from Georgia to California [to train ahead of the Scouting Combine] and then trying to go back to the Senior Bowl.”
The Browns will get an opportunity to watch Watson throw the ball at the combine as he said Thursday that he plans to do those drills in Indianapolis later this month. The other 31 teams will also get a chance to watch Watson, but that won’t mean much if Cleveland decides to take Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s advice and make Watson their choice.
if is lucky he can fall under protection of Belichick. Who is leader in football and life. Still making football great again in New England Patriots champions football.
He better be careful, they might actually draft him if he acts mature and says the right things. Its going to be better for him in the long run to go to another team, one that doesn’t bury promising QBs behind awful OCs and bad OLs. He could potentially lose 10s of millions getting drafted by Cleveland.
No QB in any draft over the last 20 years has not suffered from Cleveland-itis and has attempted to portray the ‘ I’m good with whatever’ mantra.
Be a first and simply own it…it’s ok…we all understand the angst.
Getting selected in the first round = winning the lottery.
You get at least 7 MM guaranteed and maybe more.
Don’t do anything to risk not getting 7MM.
Can you live on $4,000,000 for the rest of your life?
A 3% return is $120,000/year. I think I could have a comfortable middle class life style not in an expensive region like NYC or San Fran.
You should avoid them. Do you want to develop into an elite QB in the NFL or be out of the league in five years?
If he wants to be the first player drafted he wouldn’t try to duck the Browns…is he wanted to duck he Browns his college coach wouldn’t have come out saying the Browns would be passing up on MJ is they don’t draft him….this is just reporters needing something to write with no basis in common sense or facts….
I believe him. And, none of this year’s QB crop is worth the first pick in the draft. Browns know that.
I don’t think Watson is a top 32 pick, but I wish the best for him wherever he goes.
the combine is in march this year. sorry to nitpick, but it’s your job to know that.
So what if he is avoiding them? As a potential draftee, you only have so much influence over where you end up. If he wants to use the little bit of power that he has to sow enough doubt in the minds of the Browns front office to prevent them from using their #1 pick on him, then that’s his prerogative. He’ll be forfeiting some money if he does this, but that’s his business.
Lol you should be. Every QB should be until they address the worst Oline in the league.
That Oline gave up 138 QB hits and 68 sacks last season. You’d have to intentionally want to get injured to be a QB that takes that gig.
My guess is he’ll avoid them at draft spot #1 but #12 is looking risky and if he’s still on the board at #33 he’s toast.
Everything I’ve seen previously made me think this was a really bright kid
Not wanting to avoid the Browns suggests otherwise
There is enough game film out on Watson for any team to make an educated draft pick and they can always interview him. If Cleveland is going to base its draft on whether or not he showed up for the Senior Bowl, then they deserve to keep finishing in last for having bad decision processes.
Hope the Browns avoid Deshaun Watson. We have had to many QBs just like him. Johnny Football, McCoy and Quinn.
…the expansive list of quarterbacks who have TRIED TO run the Browns offense since the team’s return to the league in 1999.
So with a different franchise, all of those Cleveland busts would have been great? So what happened to Brady Quinn and Derek Anderson and Brandon Weeden and all of these other guys away from Cleveland. Seems like they were just picking bad players to me, and that’s more why all those players failed. I know one guy I wouldn’t be taking though, Trubiski with the 13 starts and only one impressive one against NFL caliber talent in FSU who has struggled with spread teams the last 3 years. That would be the Blaine Gabbert pick all over again for whoever takes him.
Like to see him fall to Denver. He is the only top QB I would consider this year in round one. The rest haven’t been nearly consistent to pass up other top talent. Browns would be crazy to take any QB with the top pick.
