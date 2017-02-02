Devonta Freeman knows distractions, this isn’t one

On the scale of dreaded Super Bowl week “distractions,” Falcons running back Devonta Freeman created a mild one earlier this week by saying he was ready to get paid after the season.
But on his own personal scale, that barely registers.
Asked yesterday about the potential “distractions” this week, Freeman gave a frank description of his life growing up in Miami which put it in perspective for him.
“Where I come from, where I grew up at, you know I could be playing in the middle of the field — we called it ‘The O’ in the Pork ‘n’ Beans projects [in Miami] — and a shootout might start,” Freeman told reporters, via the NFL Network. “You know, that’s a distraction. Dodging a bullet or something like that, that’s a distraction. That’s frustration, going to sleep every night thinking you might hear gun shots. That was the stuff that was distracting to me. This is football. Ain’t no distraction.”
The Falcons have said they want to talk to Freeman about a new deal — starting next week. But providing him a sense of security might mean more than handing him a stack of money.
He wants to be THE guy in the backfield. He said as much yesterday when he begrudgingly admitted that he had to “accept” the current RBBC situation which, by the way, could help him to win a ring.
Win or lose on Sunday, the Falcons are a shooting star who won’t repeat this year’s success next year.
He also gave some bulletin board material to the Patriots earlier in the week. He’s been the only guy on the Falcons that seems a bit rogue.
Everyone else has buttoned up and focused.
I hope you light it up Devonta! Good luck, Buddy.
Maybe, I heard people say this about NE back in ’02.
The Pats have not allowed a RB to gain more than 90 yards for 25 straight games.
They said that during the AFC title game broadcast on CBS.
It’s not about the distractions it causes you, hood rat. Not everything is about you millennial. It is about the distractions it causes your team mates that have to answer the questions about you over and over. There is a small chance that not everyone on your team is a hood rat. You are gonna get paid. Just shut up for a week. If you could dodge bullets as you said then that shouldn’t be too hard…
Although its very tough for a team to repeat the historic offense the Falcons put up this year, defensively the Falcons will be better in 2017 than they were in 2016. Even if the offense takes a step back the defense should make up for any losses.
I want to see him PROVE his worth in the BIGGEST game of his life!
This will be a good case to watch and see how Dimitrov (Atlanta GM) handles it. He already has a replacement (Coleman) for Freeman on the team. Freeman has likely reached his peak and his production will probably decline over the next few years. If he learned anything from BB, he would realize it’s always better to be a year early than a year late when dealing with players. The smart move is to let someone else pay him and find another RB, either in the draft or a veteran free agent, to pair with Coleman. That is the reality of today’s NFL if you want to remain competitive long term.
@ factschecker,
Does it really matter what happened prior to the SB as far as stats are concerned? The two SB’s where the Giants beat the Patriots, the Patriots were seemingly unstoppable, especially the year when the Patriots went 18-0.
Regular season stats are good material for the sportscasters, but there are times where they turn out to mean very little when it comes to the Super Bowl. Besides, the Falcons us a RBBC approach. So, if both RB’s were to only gain 90 yards on the ground collectively, but score TD’s in the process, would that be a positive for the Patriots D? Stats can be spun in different ways to support an argument.
If its reported in the media and you keep getting asked about it – guess what – it is a distraction. Ask OJB about that LOL!
Dont do say or create things that take away from the Big Game and football.
I know it was his agent but hes not handling this well – his response should have been – Im here to talk about the game, my team and my play. PERIOD! (as our most excellent natl press sec says lol)
As far as production and cost for a player, BB will get the player who is just a tad less productive or talented than an ” elite” player and pay millions less. Then somehow BB extracts a good enough production to make his team win. Look at the Patriots roster. Keyshawn Johnson said that Patriots receivers won’t crack other teams 53 roster. They are scrubs and rejects. Brady was a sixth round pick, Butler another nobody. Yet here they are in the SB. The Falcons in the SB is understandable. They have elites like Julio Jones, Freeman etc. How to explain the Patriots success with their no name players?
The Falcons might just apply the Patriots Way philosophy and hire the lesser cost option and let Freeman go.
When you consistently draft well you end up with a lot of good players, some even might play the same position. Teams with “too” many good players often make it to the super bowl. Having too many good players is not a problem or a distraction. The other advantage is you’re going to be ok if one of your many good players goes elsewhere.
I know it sounds lame but this game will come down to execution. In other words which team will be able to finish drives in the end zone. Far too often we see teams move the ball at will initially and then stall in the endzone. Thus giving the defense a victory. For example the Steelers had to settle for 6 field goals against the Chiefs. In addition the Texans settled for two field goals in the first quarter against the Broncos. They went up 6-0 and then found themselves down 14-6. Field Goals versus touchdowns is such a critical difference. The approach changes drastically from a 3-0 or 10-0 standpoint. The Patriots have the superior defense and I trust them more than the Falcons to hold the opposing offense to force field goals. I Say Patriots win 27-17.
because you play in the AFC, Pats beat 3 teams this year with winning records, then all you have to do is win 2 home games vs the texans and a dysfunctional steelers team, so sad
The Pats have not allowed a RB to gain more than 90 yards for 25 straight games.
There’s a good chance that record holds up, and Freeman/Coleman both rush for 80+.