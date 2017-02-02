Dwight Freeney says what many think: Super Bowl week sucks

Falcons defensive end Dwight Freneey is at his third Super Bowl, making him the Falcon with the most Super Bowl experience. And Freeney is letting his teammates know what a lot of people think about all the hype surrounding the big game.
Asked today about the process of waiting two weeks to play in the Super Bowl after winning the conference championship, Freeney answered, “I think the process honestly sucks.”
Freeney said it feels like an eternity wading through all the endless media hype and waiting for the game.
“Because you’re waiting two weeks,” Freeney said. “It’s not like a bye week where you get take your mind off of football for just a second, do whatever you want to do. No, it’s like you’re focusing on the game for two weeks straight. You just can’t wait until it gets here, partially just so you can stop talking about it and just do it. I think that’s the agonizing part about this whole entire process. It’s just that wait until the Super Bowl. That’s the pain, the pain is the wait until you get there.”
The good news for Freeney is his media obligations are over: He doesn’t have to talk to the press again until after the game on Sunday.
Sucks for the fans too. Sunday can’t get here soon enough.
Imagine how it feels for Steeler fans.
Hope he gets reacquianted with Bradys solarplexus a couple more times Sunday!
As a Falcons fan, let’s hope Freeney takes a more positive attitude to the game itself.
He’s right…..
I get that the time leading up to the Super Bowl is a big money maker and some people relish all the hoopla. But, I agree with Dwight. It sucks. It’s boring and I’m sick enough of seeing and hearing Goodell that I just shut it off. Game day can’t get here soon enough.
It’ll be worth it in hindsight, Dwight!
Falcons 31
Patriots 27
No wait: Falcons 55, Patriots 9
Imagine how SB weeks feels if you are a Bills, Dolphins, Jets or Bengals fan?
First sign of a crack in the Falcons. Fantastic!