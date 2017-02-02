Dwight Freeney says what many think: Super Bowl week sucks

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 3:12 PM EST

Falcons defensive end Dwight Freneey is at his third Super Bowl, making him the Falcon with the most Super Bowl experience. And Freeney is letting his teammates know what a lot of people think about all the hype surrounding the big game.

Asked today about the process of waiting two weeks to play in the Super Bowl after winning the conference championship, Freeney answered, “I think the process honestly sucks.”

Freeney said it feels like an eternity wading through all the endless media hype and waiting for the game.

“Because you’re waiting two weeks,” Freeney said. “It’s not like a bye week where you get take your mind off of football for just a second, do whatever you want to do. No, it’s like you’re focusing on the game for two weeks straight. You just can’t wait until it gets here, partially just so you can stop talking about it and just do it. I think that’s the agonizing part about this whole entire process. It’s just that wait until the Super Bowl. That’s the pain, the pain is the wait until you get there.”

The good news for Freeney is his media obligations are over: He doesn’t have to talk to the press again until after the game on Sunday.