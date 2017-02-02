Eric Berry says he won’t play on franchise tag this year

Chiefs safety Eric Berry said last week that he wants to stay in Kansas City and that his agent has started communicating with the team about a contract that would make that happen.
According to Berry, they’ll have to come to an agreement on that front if he’s going to be on field for Kansas City in 2017. During an appearance on NFL Network Thursday, Berry, who waited until the end of August to sign his franchise tender last summer, indicated that a second straight franchise tag will not meet with his approval.
“I’m definitely not going to play this year on the franchise tag,” Berry said.
Proclamations in early February about what a player will do come the start of the regular season should always be taken with a rather sizable grain of salt, but the Chiefs have another reason to avoid using the tag on Berry. They may need it to ensure defensive tackle Dontari Poe stays off of the open market in March.
While I understand and want Berry to remain a Chief, its not like these guys playing on the Franchise tag aren’t getting paid. He made 12 Million for 1 year last year. Not Chump Change.
Come to Dallas Eric and help this team win a Super Bowl.
I feel like recieving the tag one year isn’t a terrible deal but you shouldn’t be able to tag the same person 2 years in a row. You already had them for 4 years and an extra year if they were a 1st round pick. So basically you can get them for 6 years if you tag then their first year eligible for free agency and all of this without any long term security for the player.