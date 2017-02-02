Eric Berry says he won’t play on franchise tag this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Chiefs safety Eric Berry said last week that he wants to stay in Kansas City and that his agent has started communicating with the team about a contract that would make that happen.

According to Berry, they’ll have to come to an agreement on that front if he’s going to be on field for Kansas City in 2017. During an appearance on NFL Network Thursday, Berry, who waited until the end of August to sign his franchise tender last summer, indicated that a second straight franchise tag will not meet with his approval.

“I’m definitely not going to play this year on the franchise tag,” Berry said.

Proclamations in early February about what a player will do come the start of the regular season should always be taken with a rather sizable grain of salt, but the Chiefs have another reason to avoid using the tag on Berry. They may need it to ensure defensive tackle Dontari Poe stays off of the open market in March.