Fast rise: Jim Leonhard named Wisconsin defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 7:40 PM EST

The University of Wisconsin has promoted former NFL safety Jim Leonhard to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy.

Leonhard, who’s just 34, was playing in the NFL two seasons ago. He coached Wisconsin’s defensive backs last season.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Leonhard played 10 NFL seasons as safety, punt returner and kick cover man. He retired quietly after posting two interceptions and a sack in 16 games for the Browns in 2014.

He played four seasons with the Bills over two different stints, three with the Jets and one each with the Ravens, Broncos and Browns. He had 14 interceptions in 142 career games, 73 starts. He also had two playoff interceptions and a career average of 9.2 yards per punt return.