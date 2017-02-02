Goodell’s “if I’m invited” explanation doesn’t fly

The NFL’s phalanx of former political P.R. operatives had plenty of time to come up with a talking point that would properly address Commissioner Roger Goodell’s extended absence from games played in New England. They opted for the passive-aggressive Italian grandmother approach.
“If I am invited back to Foxboro, I will come,” Goodell told reporters.
Goodell later was asked if he feels welcome in Foxboro.
“I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game, and I asked Mr. Kraft, he would welcome me back. That’s up to him, though,” Goodell said.
Um. OK. Well, here’s the thing. If Goodell were to ask Kraft about coming to a game and if Kraft would automatically welcome Goodell back in response, why does the initiation of the process hinge on Kraft? Goodell, who runs the league, would merely have to say, “I’d like to come to a game.” Since #DeflateGate first surfaced, Goodell hasn’t.
Besides, does anyone really think that a visit by Goodell to any NFL stadium depends on a formal invitation? He’s the Commissioner. He goes where he wants, and owners surely regard a visit from him as an honor.
The truth is that he deliberately (and wisely) has avoided New England to the point where his absence has become conspicuous, and the only way it can be plausibly explained two years later is by saying that there hasn’t been a formal invitation.
Now, there has been. If the Patriots win on Sunday, Goodell is invited to the first game of the new season.
Which means that Goodell has yet another reason (beyond the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy and the MVP press conference) to secretly root for the Falcons.
stay away bitch. we don’t want that liar up here
Translation: I don’t want to accidentally stumble on any of the massive cheating operations while I’m there, better to just bury my head in the sand.
Goodell is an ass. When he railroads another team, and player other than the Patriots maybe the jealous owners will finally realize he’s unfit to be in charge.
He can buy a ticket like the rest of us. Good luck in the stands, Rog!
Hes a fool………go hide in the weeds with the other snakes………you arent wanted in Foxboro………
Maybe he would go back if Kraft would apologize for his serial cheating. Remember, Goodell has 31 other owners that write his check and they hate Kraft for always trying to take unfair advantage of them and blatantly break the rules.
We don’t want him !!!!
The most corrupt commissioner of any modern American sports league. Nothing but constant lies from this little worm of a man.
“I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game, and I asked Mr. Kraft, he would welcome me back.” Goodell said.
Goodall must be high as a kite!
This just got underscored with the refs that they should not let their bosses boss get put in such a position.
He will go on a Thursday night. Why? because it will boost the ratings by a ton. Everyone loves drama and you cant get more dramatic than Tammy, Kraft and Goodell. You heard it hear first.
Interesting too that this “explanation” runs contrary to comments made Jonathan Kraft a few weeks ago. He said specifically that the league decides where Goodell goes and it has nothing to do with invitations from teams.
Pinocchio’s nose grows longer every time he opens his mouth….
Truly absurd. Not only his “explanation” but the fact he has folks on the payroll to create talking points and that’s the best they could do.
Here’s the way it always has gone: Goodell calls and says “hi Bob. Just wanted to give you a heads up. I’ll be at your place this Sunday. Looking forward to seeing you”.
I would like to formally invite Goodell to retire.
.
@brwmstr
” stay away bitch. we don’t want that liar up here ”
———
Ditto
.
“They opted for the passive-aggressive Italian grandmother approach.” “If I am invited back to Foxboro, I will come,”
That line was awesome. Well done Mr. Florio. Well done.
No amount of spin doctoring will help you, Roger. You are despised in Foxborough. Probably a few other places as well.
I don’t think he has to worry. He will not get invited. And should the Patriots win on Sunday I’m sure they are more than willing to give him a pass for the first game next year.
I wonder what kind of chant the fans would come up with should Roger eventually show.
The owners need to hire a better liar if they want to continue to hide their disgraceful behaviors.
Goodell would be wise to never attend another Patriot home game. Reporters and media types assume that only embarrassment keeps Goodell from visitng a Patriots game. I suspect security has much to do with it. Would any sane man who knows the depth of the hatred the fans feel intentionally expose himself to the danger of a zealous fan assassination? The cost of security would also be enormous, the verbal abuse brutal and the personal cost huge. Why go? To placate a fan base that already hates him?
Great picture.
Are we ever going to hear the end of this? So sick of the whiny Pats fans ruining the comments section of half the posts on this website. The posts don’t even have to have anything to do with their team for them to start complaining about Goodell. Your franchise has had a lot of success you’d think you could just be happy and enjoy it but instead all we get from you is this constant whining and complaining.
I can only imagine what you’ll be like when Brady and Belicheat retire and your team returns to mediocrity if you’re acting this way now.
When was the last time Goodell said something that was genuine, or at the very least, true? Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie and there’s really no surprise he gets booed everywhere he goes.
The Patriots and their fans hate Goodell, with good reason. They are not alone. Players and fans from every team in the NFL can’t stand him, either. I am one of those.
I hope the Guinness Book Of Records people are at the game and if the Patriots win, they record what will be the loudest sustained booing in history.
There will be plenty of Pats fans in Houston this weekend. I’m sure they will extend the invitation when they see him down there. But that invitation may sat something like:
“Stay the h3ll away, you lying dirtbag!”
I wonder how many times Fraudger has visited his vacation home in Scarborough, Maine these past two years? I think the over-under on that one might be zero.
Goodell lied? No way!
Goodell is not stupid. He doesn’t want to be the first sitting Commisioner assanated while watching a game.
He may be the commissioner, but it’s Kraft’s house. It’s polite to ask to come in. My parents helped buy my house, but they don’t have a key and don’t barge in. It’s just courtesy
Sure, Rog. Come on up.
Love to have you for the 2017 kickoff special. You can unveil the banner! You would only add to the festivities.
Why doesn’t Roger go to Pats games?
For the same reason that Walt Coleman does not ref Raiders games…
The fans and the team do not respect him.
Smug, serial liar. If it was not for espn, which acts as Goodell’s Pravda this entire sordid mess would be long over…Now it will never end until the liar is finally exposed for the complete fraud that he is. Please come to Foxboro Roger we will welcome you in our own special way.
“badbabyjane says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:39 AM
… Remember, Goodell has 31 other owners that write his check and they hate Kraft for always trying to take unfair advantage of them and blatantly break the rules.”
This is definitely the case. The other owners are directing this campaign to take down the Pats, but there is a typo. You meant they hate Kraft for always “beating them.”
You break the rules and destroy evidence, then cry victim.
Get right outta town with that garbage.
Interesting factoid about Rodger’s vacation home. They removed the little street it is on from Google Maps. But it is still listed on Zillow if you know the address.
Poor Ol’ Rog has to pay $118k per year in property taxes on that little $7.4M shack on the water. It’s no wonder he can’t afford the gas money to get down to Foxboro.
I’d be mad too patriot fans. Belichick and Brady has lied over and over to you guys and now Goodell help expose some of the cheating. I hate Belichick and Brady too for making you guys look like clowns. Let’s get them out the league.
Nothing worse than having uninvited guests show up and ruin a party.
“Marie – Where’s my sandwich???”
Once again proving that he is not the Commissioner of all 32 teams — just those that toe the line to his now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t imaginary shield.
Just put this non-truthful statement on the large pile with the others.
Goodell is, and even sounds like, a mindless drone when lying through his teeth in these press conferences. It just cements the fact that there was going to be nothing he wouldn’t say or do or direct someone to do in order to get Brady found “guilty” of something that was never proven to be true. He had his marching orders from the other owners. He’s gotta protect those fat checks coming his way and permanently ruining a good man’s reputation without proof is collateral damage, I guess.
When he said “well, there was a violation there…”, I just wanted to scream, “where?!?!”
Lowlife.
Roger was hired to cheat the Pats whenever possible. It’s the greatest story in sports history, the media simply refuses to expose.
The ultimate questions that I have are: Have the Pats cheated before? Have they been punished before? And if you feel like they haven’t then one could see the Goodell went after them for Deflategate even harder. This franchise has cheated. Nobody doubts that. But has the hammer come out with Tommy’s Deflated Balls one could say yes.
are u saying that something goodell said doesnt make sense??
granadafan says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:01 AM
He may be the commissioner, but it’s Kraft’s house. It’s polite to ask to come in. My parents helped buy my house, but they don’t have a key and don’t barge in. It’s just courtesy
—-
do they have to wait for an invitation before they visit, or do they ever say “hey we’d like to visit you on Saturday. is that okay”?
that’s the real analogy
Still in shock that this man made close to $40M last year.
Didn’t that lying bozo skip out on the first game of the season in Foxborough after the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl?
idpfantasyfootball says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:06 AM
Why doesn’t Roger go to Pats games?
For the same reason that Walt Coleman does not ref Raiders games…
The fans and the team do not respect him.
=================================
Coleman is listed as one of the refs for the Panthers’ game. Raiders 7 – 46 yards; Panthers 7 – 67 yards in penalties.
The story of the Patriots last 17 years…….
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
Repeat for 17 years…..
As much as Deflategate was a bad decision, you guys really need to move on. Take a note from Brady – hating and ranting about Goodell serves no purpose.
And in a way, be glad Brady got to sit those 4 weeks. He’s 39, and I’m sure that “mini-vacation” saved his body for this week’s SB game.
He’s a liar and a scumbag. You have to remember that he learned how to lie from a pro, his father, his father was a career politician.
“If I am invited back to Foxboro I will come” translates to theres no way in hell I’m going anywhere near Gillette Stadium.
Remember when Laurence Olivier’s character in Spartacus visited the gladiator school? Uh huh.
#SpartacusSuperBowl rolls on!
tazs812 says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:40 AM
We don’t want him !!!!
====================
Speak for yourself. I would love to have him attend our next tailgate party and I am not alone
How do you know Roger is lying? His lips are moving.
If the Pats win, hell have to show up for the Thursday nite opener. That will become a test for the Foxborough police to see how many of the 67,000 that cover Roger in beer showers can they arrest.
It’ll be funny watching Roger at the game wearing his noise deafening earphones for the entire game…
All I know is that the New England media absolutely embarrassed itself yesterday. With much more important issues, such as CTE and concussion issues, these shrews were worried about deflate gate and if Goodell would return to Foxboro. Embarassing.
Who cares about the commissioner going to New England. The Patriots got busted for cheating. That would be like the prison warden mixing with the convicts. Probably not a good idea.
Goodell should quit now before his ever extending nose gets so long that he can’t fit in his limo.
unclebluck says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:36 AM
The story of the Patriots last 17 years…….
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
Repeat for 17 years…..
———–
More like…
We win….you whine
We win….you whine
We win….you whine
Repeat for 17 years….
Trophy presentation should be a good one…if he has the stones to present it and not pass it off to his deputy…
unclebluck says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:36 AM
The story of the Patriots last 17 years…….
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
Repeat for 17 years…..
—————–
You can find that one in the fiction section at your local library.
orange and blue own the nfl says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:38 AM
Translation: I don’t want to accidentally stumble on any of the massive cheating operations while I’m there, better to just bury my head in the sand.
***************************************
Are you a Denver Bronco’s fan out of curiosity? If so, you/your team have absolutely no room to talk.
staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:54 AM
Are we ever going to hear the end of this? So sick of the whiny Pats fans ruining the comments section of half the posts on this website. The posts don’t even have to have anything to do with their team for them to start complaining about Goodell. Your franchise has had a lot of success you’d think you could just be happy and enjoy it but instead all we get from you is this constant whining and complaining.
I can only imagine what you’ll be like when Brady and Belicheat retire and your team returns to mediocrity if you’re acting this way now.
===================
Fact check: This is a thread about Goodell being invited to Foxboro.
Seems like the comments are pretty germane to this thread. Any chance you see the irony of your post in this particular thread? 🙂
tonebones says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:54 AM
Who cares about the commissioner going to New England. The Patriots got busted for cheating. That would be like the prison warden mixing with the convicts. Probably not a good idea.
—————————-
That’s a great theory, except for the fact that the lying weasel was just in Atlanta for two consecutive games.
In case you hadn’t heard, or you chose to ignore it, the Falcons got caught actually cheating.
Look, it’s okay if you bozos don’t like the Patriots, and the embarrassment you feel when your team loses to them is understandable, but it would be better to direct your ire towards your own teams, in hopes that they can actually improve to a respectable level.
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:14 AM
I’d be mad too patriot fans. Belichick and Brady has lied over and over to you guys and now Goodell help expose some of the cheating. I hate Belichick and Brady too for making you guys look like clowns. Let’s get them out the league.
===================
At some point are you going to stop listening to Mad Dog?
staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:54 AM
Are we ever going to hear the end of this? So sick of the whiny Pats fans ruining the comments section of half the posts on this website. The posts don’t even have to have anything to do with their team for them to start complaining about Goodell. Your franchise has had a lot of success you’d think you could just be happy and enjoy it but instead all we get from you is this constant whining and complaining.
I can only imagine what you’ll be like when Brady and Belicheat retire and your team returns to mediocrity if you’re acting this way now.
–
So what, you’re saying the NE will become the Lions after BB &TB are gone? Or perhaps you’d be fine with a few nitwits constantly trolling your team on every single article on PFT?
And no, your QB is not better than ours, by a WIDE margin. He isn’t even the best QB in your division.
nhpats says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:59 AM
unclebluck says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:36 AM
The story of the Patriots last 17 years…….
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
You cheat. You get caught. You whine
Repeat for 17 years…..
———–
More like…
We win….you whine
We win….you whine
We win….you whine
Repeat for 17 years….
–
BOOM 🙂 Well done!
mmack66
Did you hear Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless go off on why Bill Belichick isn’t the greatest NFL coach of all time? It was crazy. Talking about the St. Louis Rams walk through, the Carolina walk through allegations, spygate, deflategate, electronics going haywire at foxboro and Peyton Manning having to do coordinate game plans in the hallways, not the locker rooms at foxboro. I couldn’t believe the complete and udder distaste of what they were saying. If you have a chance, check that out. smh
Good le) grief! You all need to get a grip!! There are 31 other teams, last time I checked, not 1!
Many players have been suspended and various other punishments doled out, besides just to the Pats. Talking about assasination , give me a break. Look at it this way, you lost Brady for 4 games, which did not affect your standing in any way. My ‘Boys lost Demarcus Ware forever, because we did Miles Austin’s contract in an uncapped year. We were stripped of millions in cap $$, and could not afford to resign him! I don’t blame Goodell for not coming to a game, with such an entitled acting fan base…….Let it go….geez
staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:54 AM
Are we ever going to hear the end of this? So sick of the whiny Pats fans ruining the comments section of half the posts on this website. The posts don’t even have to have anything to do with their team for them to start complaining about Goodell. Your franchise has had a lot of success you’d think you could just be happy and enjoy it but instead all we get from you is this constant whining and complaining.
I can only imagine what you’ll be like when Brady and Belicheat retire and your team returns to mediocrity if you’re acting this way now.
——————————
This is a Patriots centered article:
1) if you you don’t like seeing Patriots fans complain about it get out of the comments section.
2) too bad, if they keep writing articles about it Patriots fans are going to comment, as would you if your team was railroaded. Deal with it or see #1.
black59razorblog says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:52 AM
All I know is that the New England media absolutely embarrassed itself yesterday. With much more important issues, such as CTE and concussion issues, these shrews were worried about deflate gate and if Goodell would return to Foxboro. Embarassing.
–
I think a few of those guys were from outside NE.
black59razorblog says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:52 AM
All I know is that the New England media absolutely embarrassed itself yesterday. With much more important issues, such as CTE and concussion issues, these shrews were worried about deflate gate and if Goodell would return to Foxboro. Embarassing.
========================
There was always the hard line question about doing more for Play 60. But yeah … embarrassing.
schilhater says:
Feb 2, 2017 7:56 AM
===================
Again, every Pats fan should complain about Goodell destroying the tapes (and starting his legacy of botching every investigation he’s been involved in). There’s nothing hypocritical about that at all.
Fans like you need to get a wholesale grip on bountygate, spygate, deflategate, and *gate. The reality is every single one of those have been happening for decades. It wasn’t until Goodell came into power and decided to make a name for himself by going after low hanging fruit like them where these became a “problem”. The reality is none of them tainted the legacies of any of the teams that were openly participating them decades previously and they have no impact on the legacies of the teams that have been found culpable today.
pancaketaco says:
Feb 2, 2017 12:05 PM
Trophy presentation should be a good one…if he has the stones to present it and not pass it off to his deputy…
———————
Goodell is a narcissist, so he will be up there, but he will slink away soon after presenting the trophy, just like he did the last time
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:14 AM
Goodell is much like a principal. Most students like their principal except the few that do not follow the rules. The ones who do not follow the rules have to be disciplined. Some take their punishment as they should do and some make excuses and act like little Bradys……….I meant babies.
==================
I doubt most students wonder if they would ever be punished on being generally aware of something they might have done.
I really hope the Pats win. If they do, I can’t wait to hear the boos from the crowd when he is introduced.
I’m no Goodall fan but seems like we’re just looking to catch him in his words, like:
Kaffee:
“Crystal. Colonel, I just have one final question before I put Airman O’Malley and Airman Rodriguez on the stand: If you gave an order that Private Santiago wasn’t to be touched, and your orders are always followed, then why would Private Santiago be in danger? Why would it be necessary to transfer him off the base?”
(Just for u fans of A Few Good Men)
What has Goodell lied about? This was specially addressed by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to determine if he exceeded his powers under the CBA ( (which Kraft approved). He didnt. Do the crime, pay the fine. Bend over and take it like a man.
wussy boy don’t want to hear what hes got coming to him!
brwmstr says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:37 AM
stay away bitch. we don’t want that liar up here
———————
Oh yes we do. He needs to feel the wrath in person.
As much as Deflategate was a bad decision, you guys really need to move on. Take a note from Brady – hating and ranting about Goodell serves no purpose.
And in a way, be glad Brady got to sit those 4 weeks. He’s 39, and I’m sure that “mini-vacation” saved his body for this week’s SB game.
——–
In Boston we live and die with our pro sports teams. More so by far than any other city. Therefore, we will never “move on” from this!
I’d like to invite Roger to take a long walk due east from the Lt. John J. McCorkle Fishing Pier.
It’s simple the NFL owners are all VIP greedy people who like to make up the rules as they go along to enrich themselves at the expense of their fans.
You know, if journalists like Florio ever did a little simple investigation instead of just snarky posts, he would have discovered that every single game a commissioner attends is based on a formal invite from the team. It’s been like that since the days of Bert Bell, Pete Rozelle and even Tags.
Archaic maybe, but it’s not like the commissioner is buying a ticket to sit in the nosebleeds section to catch the game.
Goodell is a disgusting puke.
Goodell needs to come to Foxboro and apologize for framing and railroading Brady, for conducting an illegal sting operation, for leaking bogus PSI information to ESPN, for writing a sham of a Wells Report riddled with inaccuracies, for using a phony science firm that has no clue about the Ideal Gas Law, for planting a bogus story about Brady destroying his cell phone, for only caring about PSI on 1 day and not caring about it anymore, nor testing for it, and God knows what else.
Roger lies….it comes natural
I wonder if the Patriots are going to try and tape the Falcons walk-through. They already stole Shanahan’s playbook long enough to make copies.
“I wonder if the Patriots are going to try and tape the Falcons walk-through. They already stole Shanahan’s playbook long enough to make copies.”
I wonder how you get through a day with the limited brainpower you have.
Not only was the whole taping of walkthrough’s discredited as a lie, as you well know, the guy who picked up Shanahan’s backpack has nothing to do with that Pats and is a long established journalist.
You also ignore that the reason they knew who it was is that venues like the convention center the media stuff is in have literally hundreds of security cams that track people everywhere they go in the building and if the guy had gone into the backpack or anywhere outside of camera view it would have been well known and brought up.
What people should be asking is why Shanhan brought the most important documents he’s ever had in his possession to media night, where he would have absolutely zero chance to work on them? Could he possibly be too distracted by the head coaching gig he’s about to move into? That’s what people should be asking.
Very Krafty to act like you hate Goodell, but Bobby you willingly bent over and accepted the fine and the lost draft picks without uttering so much as a whimper. It was only after Tom Brady’s mistresses started hysterically whining that you suddenly acted like your team had been mistreated. Keep your day job. You’re not a very good actor.