Jaguars announce full coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 8:57 AM EST

The Jaguars opted for continuity at head coach by stripping the interim part from Doug Marrone’s title after firing Gus Bradley late in the season and Marrone’s first coaching staff will feature six other holdovers.

The team announced their full coaching staff and we already knew that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Todd Wash were among Marrone’s 18 assistants. They will also bring back tight ends coach Ron Middleton, offensive assistant John Donovan and defensive assistant Mike Rutenberg in the same positions.

Mike Mallory was the special teams coordinator under Bradley, but will shift to assistant special teams coach with Joe DeCamillis taking over the top spot.

DeCamillis, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley, wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, linebackers coach Mark Collins and secondary coach Perry Fewell are all new to the team. Those hires had been previously announced while the additions of assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., offense-research Eric Price, assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and assistant defensive backs coach Joe Danna were formally announced on Wednesday.