Jay Ajayi wants 2016 to be “baseline” for future performances

The turning point in the 2016 season for the Dolphins came in Week Six when the 1-4 team beat up on the Steelers in a 30-15 win.
It was also a turning point for running back Jay Ajayi, who ran for 204 yards on his way to taking over the lead role in the backfield for the rest of the season. Ajayi would have two more games of 200-plus yards and ended the season by playing in his first playoff game and Pro Bowl.
The Dolphins lost that playoff game, but it was a step forward for both the team and the second-year back. Ajayi says he and the team has to focus on “building off of it and not getting complacent.”
“I was kind of able to set a foundation for what I can do this year,” Ajayi said, via ESPN.com. “I think the thing to is set it as a baseline and just see where I can go from there. I definitely want to be consistent and have multiple productive years, continue to be productive. So that’s the goal, increasing the production.”
Ajayi ran for 624 yards in those three games with more than 200 yards and 648 yards in the other 12 games he played in 2016, so increased consistency certainly looks like a good goal for him to set for 2017.
Now if they could just avoid the 2 steps back that usually accompanies that step forward that would just be great.
And Gase does seem like he might be the coach that could make that happen. Good competition makes the division more interesting hopefully the upward trend continues.
Getting 624 of your 1279 yards in 3 games? Then running for 2.1 yards/carry in a playoff loss? That’s your baseline?
4 times last season he averaged less than 3 yards a rush, and 7 times total he averaged LESS than 4 yards a rush. Getting some consistency would be a good start for his game.
with a good offensive line he can lead league in rushing. He must learn to block & catch
He wants to improve. His goals are to be better. If a Patriot had said, “I am looking to get better every day.” It would have been a non story. He thinks he can do more. Good for him.
Good attitude, good player. Could be special… next season can’t get here soon enough.
Stiller43 says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:12 AM
Do you have any idea what a “baseline” is? But yes, more consistency with his game and the team in general would be welcome. That said, the steelers weren’t all that consistent last year either.