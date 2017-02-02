Jimmy Garoppolo on Cleveland: “We’ll see when we get there”

Would Jimmy Garoppolo welcome a trade to the Browns this offseason?
“That opportunity really hasn’t approached me yet so we’ll see when we get there I guess,” Garoppolo told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Yes, he said “when” not “if,” but not too much should be read into that. The reality is, neither Garoppolo, the Patriots, the Browns nor anyone else knows where Garoppolo will be in 2017. And the Patriots backup who played very well in two starts at the beginning of the season while Tom Brady was suspended, said he’s not even thinking about it.
“To be honest, I really haven’t thought about it much,” he said. “It’s not even in the back of my mind. We’re focused on the Falcons this week. It’s a big week for us. It’s the biggest game of the year and that’s kind of where my mind’s at.”
The Patriots have Garoppolo under contract for one more season at a very affordable salary of $820,000, which means they can keep him if they don’t get a trade offer they like. The Browns would reportedly offer something, perhaps the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which Cleveland obtained from Philadelphia.
That’s a trade that could make sense for both teams and will be much discussed next month. Even if Garoppolo doesn’t want to discuss it in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
The dude couldnt last 3 games
There will be other teams interested in Garoppolo.
certainly any trade possibility depends a lot on whatever Brady’s future holds. who knows…..given the things going on in Brady’s personal life, he may decide it’s time to focus on his family.
you never know.
The dudes already better than 18 currently starting QB’s….& maybe even more than that…
Injuries happen….. Pats chose to rest him & not risk his health….as it stands, things have worked out quite well wouldn’t you say??!!
Looking forward to this Sunday!!!
Go Pats!!!
Because there’s such a long track record of success from ex-Patriot QBs…
When Jimmy says “there” he doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland. He’s using “there” as a form of expressing a trade rather than destination. Come on, context man.
Glass
Mountain out of a molehill.
Cleveland isn’t giving up the 12th pick won’t happen…
Let’s see, who were Brady’s last 3 backups?
Or what about Buffalo with number 10 pick?
Who would dream about coming here to QB The Cleveland Browns?
That is called a nightmare.
Matt Flynn pt2!!!
Jimmy Garappolo will be the Patriots’ starting QB for the 2017 season.
PS hey Jimmy, your mind cannot “kind of” be somewhere. It’s either there or it isn’t there.
He’s worth way more than a 12th-overall pick to the Pats because 1st-rounders are sometimes busts anyway whereas JimmyG has been successfully trained over 3yrs to be a functioning starter in the league’s most complicated offense. That’s priceless to Belichick. but LOL at Fraudger for stealing a bottom-1st-round pick only to provide the Pats an even bigger shop window of how great they are at depth and thus yield even better picks.
He will be back. Sunday night, Goodell will suspend Brady for 8 games for winning too many Super Bowls.
Jimmy, behind that offensive line you’ll be running for your life. ETA on a concussion is 2 games.
Hard reality
Although Garopollo’s body of work is quite limited, experienced QB professionals should be able to glean a lot from his time going up against NFL defenses in real game situations. To the casual observer, three things were evident : 1. Quick release, 2. Accuracy, 3. Ability to read defenses and throw the ball to the right spot.
What’s Marcus Mariota have that Jimmy Garopollo doesn’t?
Trade Brady. Keep Jimmy.
Hasn’t what happened in Dallas this year shown once and for all that the key to successful QB play (unless you happen to have a franchise QB handy) is a good offensive line and running game? Dak Prescott was a 4th round QB for a reason, people.
If I were the running the Browns (and thank god I’m not) I would definitely look for a developmental QB later in the draft, but I would spend my high picks and free agent money rebuilding other parts of the team, and then sign a disposable veteran to get his brains beat in for a season or two until they get the O-line figured out and get a RB who can take some pressure off.
O-line Cleveland, O-line… before you get another QB.
Don’t do it Cleveland! It’s a trap!
Either the Patriots are really confident Jacoby Brissett can be their next franchise QB or Garoppolo just isn’t that good.
Tom Brady is 39. He only has a couple of years left in him. Why trade your QB of the future? Even if you’re receiving picks, everyone knows how difficult it is to find a franchise QB.
No team is giving up a first round pick for a guy with 2 starts and injured in those starts. They’ve learned from guys like Mallett, Hoyer, Cassel, etc. that just because they’re Patriots QB’s and look good when they’re in there doesn’t necessarily translate to a good full time starter.
Too much risk, look, Minnesota bet the farm trading away a 1st and a 4th for Bradford and ended up in the same position as usual come playoff time, sitting on couch at home.
Without an offensive line, no QB can function effectively. In fact, they’re likely to get killed without decent pass blocking up front. The Browns had better shore up that O-line before going after a QB.
The price starts at Cleveland’s second 1st rounder and a 4th. He’s better than anyone in this year’s draft.
It’s nice to see that he’s totally focused on the SB though, unlike that RB from the Falcons who’s already proclaiming himself and elite player and demanding new deal.
Browns? worked out great for the last Pats QB to land there – Hoyer.
#FirstWorldProblems
820k? keep him. if brady gets hurt, they are better off keeping garafallo
The Browns should not use the 12th pick overall on Garoppolo. Either trade it or use it to build the team (Oline).
Garoppol will be a free agent in 1 year. Or he’ll be traded to someone else. It’s a risk to be sure, but he’s not a known quantity.
At least Matt Cassel had an entire season to evaluate.
2 games and getting injured is not worth a #1.
PS – was it worth losing Alex Mack?
I would Fake an Injury to avoid being traded or drafted by Cleveland.
I think the discussion was already started when the Collins trade was being negotiated. Like ‘a player to be named later’.
I understand a lot of haters not wanting to see the trade come to fruition. Most of the commentors don’t care about the Browns improving. They simply don’t want any trades that have the possibility of improving the Patriots.
The new front office isn’t stupid (I think). They knew they would be bad this year and they know they need multiple picks. I don’t think they would deal that number 12 for one player. It would have to be for multiple picks.
Cousins is a better get for the #12 pick than JG.
From the Browns standpoint they have massive capital in upcoming draft Cleveland with 2 1sts, 2 2nds, 1 3rd, 3 4th’s and 3 5th’s. They also have a $100M in cap space. Their O-line can get well in a hurry. Lineman are a lot easier to come by than starting QB’s where the failure rate is high. Trading for Garoppolo makes sense.
From where NE sits Garoppolo was a 2nd round pick with great tools that now has 3 years of NFL tutelage under a very good offensive staff and is obviously a starting caliber QB. New England has great confidence in Brisset and other guys to pay, moving Garoppolo makes sense.
The planets are aligned for a deal between them. The rub lies in the fact that only one of those teams has a history of doing what makes sense.
fredsingleton
Tell garoppolo to just deal with a low salary for 4 more years…see how he likes it. his deal is up after next year i believe..i dont think brady will be gone. they chase the $$
He was a second rounder, the highest QB drafted by Patriots since Drew Bledsoe. In a trade, a second rounder is at least the floor and having started games and done well and under Brady’s tutelage for 3 years that should elevate his trade value to a 1st rounder. He can at least be a starter right away, instead drafting a rookie in the first round who hastyo learn the pro game and can be more of a risk anyway. The only downside is that you have to pay Garappolo instead of rookie salary. But Cleveland has the cap space to do this deal. Judging by eye test, he’s a baller!
Name one Brady backup that went on to be a star QB.
I guess if Cleveland is looking for Cassel/Hoyer/Mallett-type performance then go for it and the Factory of Sadness will continue.
Don’t do it HJ, it will cost you your job.
tim8450 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:10 AM
Browns? worked out great for the last Pats QB to land there – Hoyer.
Hoyer was an undrafted free agent who had a career total of 1 TD and 1 intercepion over 3 seasons, and then released by the patriots. He played 2 seasons for 2 different NFL clubs before ever signing a free agent contract with the Browns.
There are reaches, and then there is idiocy.
The only real question is if Patriots regard Garoppolo as the replacement for Brady when the day comes.
If the answer is yes then this is a pointless discussion because they will not trade him for anything.
The number of picks they could trade for is irrelevant because there is no player they could draft that would be a certain replacement for Brady.
I remember my first Matt Cassel.
Jimmy Glassoppolo? The guy was knocked out with a hang nail in the 3rd game of the season…….wouldn’t last 2 weeks with Cleveland’s offensive line.
“The Browns would reportedly offer something, perhaps the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which Cleveland obtained from Philadelphia.”
Romo will be, by far, the best QB available. If Garoppolo is worth a 1st round pick with what he has shown with his limited time as a starter (and he injured his A/C joint and missed time as a starter), then Romo is certainly worth at least the #12 pick. Garoppolo is this year’s Kevin Kolb, where he has looked good in limited starts, but is certainly carrying a possibility of being a bust.
With that said, it is Cleveland, and it unfortunately has turned into the graveyard for QB’s in the NFL. I would think Romo wouldn’t accept a trade to Cleveland, nor would Garoppolo, but Garoppolo handled the question with a diplomatic answer. Let’s see what transpires when it comes down to it if Garoppolo’s services are sought by the Browns.
I think is a riot that the fans from other teams are comparing Garopollo to guys like Cassell & Hoyer…. 7th rounder & undrafted QB’s…. & Mallet was a 3rd & a backup at best…..
Jimmy broke Breeses records & was a stud in College…. A high 2nd round pick with HUGE upside…
HES HAD 3 yrs under Brady & BB in one of the most complex offenses in the NFL….
Whoevever gets him gets an immediate starting talent & franchise QB
I’d be ok with the Browns 12 this year & their 2nd & 4th next year….(the Browns have 2 picks in each of those rounds)
There are a handful of QBs that will likely be available this off season so the Pats might lose a little leverage there. With Cousins, Romo, Cutler, Kaepernick, Fitzgerald and others, teams will have a few guys to bid on along with Garappolo, along with the draft class. Unless a team blows them away, I would hope they would just keep him around at that cheap salary.
Jimmy broke Breeses records & was a stud in College
That was Tony Romo. Drew Brees went to Purdue.
Maybe he will help them go 19 & Oh?
Jimmy Glassoppolo? The guy was knocked out with a hang nail in the 3rd game of the season…….wouldn’t last 2 weeks with Cleveland’s offensive line.
Actually a seperated shoulder. But a hang nail is close
fools gold ! They better not buy or they will regret it!
jjackwagon says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:32 AM
I guess if Cleveland is looking for Cassel/Hoyer/Mallett-type performance then go for it and the Factory of Sadness will continue.
One of these things is not like the other. Matt Cassel 7th round, Hoyer UDFA, Mallett 3rd round (value pick) that threw 4 passes for them in 3 years. Garoppolo 2nd round. With the eyes of the football world on him; 43/63 68.3% for 502 yds, TD/INT 4/o, QB rating 113.3.
Stay in New England, kid.
Cleveland is where quarterbacks go to die.
Fan boys, I know you all think you are smarter than BB, but seroiusly, he doesn’t need your advice.
@ lukedunphysscienceproject says:
“Hasn’t what happened in Dallas this year shown once and for all that the key to successful QB play (unless you happen to have a franchise QB handy) is a good offensive line and running game? Dak Prescott was a 4th round QB for a reason, people.”
Really? Philly had a pretty decent line and also a good running game this year, and Wentz was no where near as good as Prescott as a rookie. Prescott’s “DUI” (he was cleared of all charges) caused him to slide, as he was projected as a 2nd rd player by many outlets prior to the DUI incident.
Dallas capitalized on a guy who 32 other teams passed on in the first 3 rounds. Dallas had the opportunity to see at the Senior Bowl, and they saw the potential in him. He is an extremely fast learner, a smart player, and he makes very good decisions with his arm and his legs. Sure it helps to have the O-line he has, and the running back he has, but Prescott did what he did as a result of him being the player he is.
It is obvious you are a hater, but there have been a few gems that teams miss on draft day who happen to be a much better player than their draft status. Prescott is one of those players. He had the highest rookie QB rating in history – that isn’t all due to his O-line and RB. Child, Please…….
I will say it again, this will be Brady’s last game win or lose…the question is will Belickick take the 12th pick and ride Jacoby or keep Jimmy another yr and then sign him to a big contract. The Tom Brady is over, don’t miss his last game this Sunday…..no crying Pat fans…..
“What’s Marcus Mariota have that Jimmy Garopollo doesn’t?”
A lot of things.
1) A better arm.
2) More athleticism.
3) More experience as a starter so there’s a much larger body of work where we can definitively say, “He’s not a bust”.
4) Millions more in the bank as a higher draft pick.
jsrdc says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:44 AM
Romo will be, by far, the best QB available. If Garoppolo is worth a 1st round pick with what he has shown with his limited time as a starter (and he injured his A/C joint and missed time as a starter), then Romo is certainly worth at least the #12 pick.
Trades aren’t made based on what was, they are made based on what is and what a team thinks will be. Cleveland is looking to the future. Garoppolo will be 25 when the season starts and has an unlimited ceiling. Romo will be 37 with a big contract and he has reached the point where he gets injured in a stiff breeze. No one is betting the future on Romo let alone giving up more than a 5th round pick. Romo’s next team will be one that is willing to roll the dice because they believe they are ready to win this year. Garoppolo’s will be one looking to win for the next decade and that is worth the risk of the 12th pick.
jvw1982 says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:03 AM
I will say it again, this will be Brady’s last game win or lose…
And besides wishful thinking you base this on what, exactly?
Brady is 40…….the Patriots wont trade this guy…….plus Cleveland should not trade for him……
Has anyone asked Jerrah what he thinks about all this?
Let’s look at the facts. First, the Browns need a starting QB for this year. The available options are Taylor should he get cut, trade (for Garappolo or McCarren), draft (your choice with the first overall pick (don’t kid yourself, that least two of them will be gone by number 12) between a poor QB class, consisting of Kizer, Trubinsky, and Watson none of whom played in a NFL style offense and will need to be taught things like how to huddle), sign another retread(Hoyer might be available), or stick with what you have (RG3/McCown part II). Between those options, the most attractive scenario is trading for Garappolo. He was a second round pick three years ago and has spent the past three years learning how to be a QB in the NFL. The market will drive up the cost, and yes, if we want to use the fewest number of picks number 12 would be the likely price. However, we have two second round picks in 2017 & in 2018. We could package a deal to offer a second this year and a conditional 3rd ( that can become a 2nd) in 2018. The Browns have enough ammunition and cap space to swing this trade and sign him to a front loaded extension that becomes team friendly after 2018. This will allow the team to still have 4 picks in the top 65 this year, to get a potential starting QB, to address other needs in the draft, to have the freedom to use the first overall pick on their choice of players (or to trade it to secure additional draft picks next year in case Garappolo doesn’t work out so they can draft a replacement and groom him for a year before starting him).
Many are complaining about the state of the Browns Oline. Ultimately, the line suffered from a series of injuries and a Q room that, to a man, held the ball too long. Let’s look at each position objectively. At LT, Thomas is a rock. At LG Joel Bitonio is a very good player who has dealt with injuries. At C, the Erving experiment is over. However, Fabiano, Greco, and Reiter all played well. Let them compete in camp and start the best one. At RG, Greco has played well for several years. Have him compete with Bailey, Pasztor, Coleman, and Drango. At RT have Bailey, Pasztor, Coleman, Drango, and Erving compete. If the FO is not convinced that they have enough talent on the line I expect them to pick up a FA lineman. More likely they’ll add competition in the late rounds or UFA.
jvw1982 says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:03 AM
I will say it again, this will be Brady’s last game win or lose…the question is will Belickick take the 12th pick and ride Jacoby or keep Jimmy another yr and then sign him to a big contract. The Tom Brady is over, don’t miss his last game this Sunday…..no crying Pat fans…..
And Giselle called me last night and promised she is leaving Tom for me.
If I were Jimmy i’d offer to play for free with the Pats before i’d go to the Browns.
#BrownsSuck
Brock & JJ Watt to the Pats for Jimmy!
The Cards want him. They are ready to offer pass rusher Jones and Fitz.
The dude is about to play, or at least is preparing to play, in the Superbowl and these people are asking him about a potential trade for next season. Just let the kid enjoy himself. God.
I love the ‘name one Patriots back up QB that went on to become a star’ tripe. I’ll see your idiocy and raise you ‘name ANY team that had more than one backup go on to start more than a handful of games – ANY TEAM. The answer of course is none. As far as ‘back-ups’ that went on to actually start meaningful games in the NFL, you have two in recent history.
Tyrod Taylor and Brock Osweiler.
So, New England has two, and the other 31 teams have two. And none of them are any good.
This team wins with or without TB12. He is not an MVP.
Well, they don’t cheat in Cleveland, so you won’t be anywhere near as good. See: Cassel, Matt.
Better stay in NE
htown1035 says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:43 AM
No team is giving up a first round pick for a guy with 2 starts and injured in those starts. They’ve learned from guys like Mallett, Hoyer, Cassel, etc. that just because they’re Patriots QB’s and look good when they’re in there doesn’t necessarily translate to a good full time starter.
————————————-
Actually yes they will. The Patriots spent a second rounder just to get him and now have the 3 year investment and a tiny bit of proof. So hes not going out for a second, it has to be a first. Plus the alternative for a team needing a QB would be to expend that pick on a qb that shows promise coming out of college (like JG) but does not have the 3 years of pro development JG does. Plus that QB is at stone cold zero for pro level testing which is still less than JG’s 1.5 games he did look good in. As far as calling him glass, that term is for guys with a history of injuries happening a lot, JG is still sitting on just one. So when its spend it on a college kid or spend it on JG its worth considering.
tnielsen1985 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:38 AM
The only real question is if Patriots regard Garoppolo as the replacement for Brady when the day comes.
If the answer is yes then this is a pointless discussion because they will not trade him for anything.
The number of picks they could trade for is irrelevant because there is no player they could draft that would be a certain replacement for Brady.
This argument about why he might not get traded makes much more sense than the guys trying to say why another team wont go for the deal.
jjackwagon says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:32 AM
Name one Brady backup that went on to be a star QB.
I guess if Cleveland is looking for Cassel/Hoyer/Mallett-type performance then go for it and the Factory of Sadness will continue.
Don’t do it HJ, it will cost you your job.
Perhaps you’re right, but the current 1-15 plan he’s executed so far isn’t gonna him much more time either.
When Brady wins SB 51 and is handed the MVP, trophy, I would love to see him ride off in an epic sunset. Sure, the nfl would be far less interesting without him, but what does he have left to prove? Nothing.
wordzhurt says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:33 AM
I love the ‘name one Patriots back up QB that went on to become a star’ tripe. I’ll see your idiocy and raise you ‘name ANY team that had more than one backup go on to start more than a handful of games – ANY TEAM. The answer of course is none. As far as ‘back-ups’ that went on to actually start meaningful games in the NFL, you have two in recent history.
Tyrod Taylor and Brock Osweiler.
So, New England has two, and the other 31 teams have two. And none of them are any good.
Exactly, this isn’t a New England thing, you can count on one hand how many backups have been traded to other teams and were successful. Now this makes a case for Cleveland not to do it, but it isn’t a New England or Brady back up thing.
And on the other side of the coin, as Wordzhurt points out, at least the patriots have one of the ‘handful’ examples to show success unlike most other teams.
“What’s Marcus Mariota have that Jimmy Garopollo doesn’t?’
A starting gig!
jsrdc says:
Philly had a pretty decent line and also a good running game this year, and Wentz was no where near as good as Prescott as a rookie. Prescott’s “DUI” (he was cleared of all charges) caused him to slide, as he was projected as a 2nd rd player by many outlets prior to the DUI incident.
If you think the Eagles offensive line was even in the same universe as the Cowboys last year, you need to watch more football. Seriously.
Also, thanks for making my point. Prescott was rated as a second round pick, at best. And thanks to an all time great O-Line, he became a top starting QB much much faster than the average second rounder.
And how does claiming the Cowboys had a great offensive line and running game make me a “hater”? LOL
electricboogalo says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:35 AM
This team wins with or without TB12. He is not an MVP.
Win, sure, a testament of great coaching under BB, but dominate and contend for championships….I don’t think so. Did you see Brisset put up 0 against Buffalo and then 1 mos later Brady drops 40+ on same defense? That’s a big difference.
You can even point to Cassell who won 11 games, and where did that get the team, sitting on the couch in Jan watching playoffs from home.
No team should strive to just be competitive and win a little, it’s about championships and that’s what Tom gives them right now, a consistent opportunity to contend for championships year in and year out
Brady backups have been busts once they’re out of the Patriots System.
nomar8477 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:27 AM
fredsingleton
Tell garoppolo to just deal with a low salary for 4 more years…see how he likes it. his deal is up after next year i believe..i dont think brady will be gone. they chase the $$
He hasn’t shown that he deserves a huge contract though. Teams understand now the risk that is involved with paying unknown QBs big contracts. Osweiler set the precendent on that.
Also, if New England sees him as a franchise QB, they’ll pay him. He’ll take a deal with the Pats over the Browns/crap teams any day.
If not, they’ll trade him for picks before his contract is done.
If Garoppolo was any good, Belichick would keep him. If he trades him then that should tell other teams everything they need to know. #mattcassel2.0
Ridiculous to think a team would give a pick inside the top 25 for him, Pats have the media trying to inflate his value with these articles. Unproven, will want a huge contract based on minimal stats, Browns shouldn’t give up more than their second 2nd round pick for him.
grogantomorgan says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:29 AM
Jimmy, behind that offensive line you’ll be running for your life. ETA on a concussion is 2 games.
Hard reality
Here’s reality if you chose to read. Browns O-Line was ranked in the top half of the league last year despite the high profile departures and experimenting with who goes where. This is a team on the rise (finally) and any QB worth his salt should want to take that turnaround situation.
I know it is fun to pick on the Browns, they’ve earned it. But at least get your facts straight.
Not a NE fan, but the comparisons to Mallet, Cassel and Hoyer are dumb. First off, Cassel and Hoyer weren’t even drafted and lacked the physical tools that Jimmy possesses. Second, Mallet was a knucklehead. Jimmy is easily the best prospect of the 4.
grogantomorgan says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:29 AM
Here’s reality if you chose to read. Browns O-Line was ranked in the top half of the league last year despite the high profile departures and experimenting with who goes where. This is a team on the rise (finally) and any QB worth his salt should want to take that turnaround situation.
I know it is fun to pick on the Browns, they’ve earned it. But at least get your facts straight.
“By low, sell high”. Such a simple truth and yet always ignored.
The only problem here is what Florio recently commented on. Garrapolo is only going to the AFC if he is a free agent come 2018. If he is traded it will be in 2017 and it will be to a team in the NFC.
The haters are soiling their panties over the thought of the Patriots getting low first round value for Garoppolo. They should be worried if tries to follow in Steve Young’s footprints and stay as Brady’s understudy for a couple of more years.
Another thing people seem to be over looking is the fact that if they trade a first round pick for JG, they are almost forced to sign him to a long term deal immediately before he proves himself or risk him becoming a free agent at which point he would get even more expensive if he’s any good at all (HELLO, Brock Oswieler money!).
To anyone that thinks the browns will give up a lot to get him is crazy. He’s an unrestricted free agent after next season and he’s played 1 1/2 games.
Their top 3 picks will be spent on guys they can control for the next 4 years and build a roster around.
If you spend a first round pick to get him and he gets injured next year, do you franchise him and give him 20-25 million for another year? No, not when you don’t know what you’ll be getting.
Only the Browns would be dumb enuff to give up the 12 th pick of the Draft for a guy drafted in the 2nd round
To all of those that suspect Brady will be hanging up the cleats if the Patriots win #5 this Sunday…
Not a chance. He’ll most likely be playing for 5 more years.
Trade value?
Give me a break.
The entire premise of 1st round or 2nd round picks is based on assumptions drawn from college play.
The NFL’s history is jammed full of instances of highly touted 1st rounders doing little.
Suggesting that Garappolo might net a 1st round pick…or possibly a high 2nd?
Please.
Let’s recap: Trade a proven entity with 3 yrs of training under BB… for a person whose only reference is college play?
…and some think that Garappolo isn’t even worth that?
some folks think a bird off in the bush somewhere is always much better than the proven one already in hand.
insane.
This is easy.
1. Pats Objective – Sign Jimmy to a cap-friendly 3 year deal. Heir apparent. He is that good.
(pats fans know what they’ve seen for 3 years in preseason and mop up as well as first two games this year)
2. Pats Condition for a Trade – If #1 happens, and it probably will, it’s going to take 3 picks to get him – a combination of high picks this year and next.
3. Who Will Pay the Price – There are teams that a) need a QB, b) have the picks, c) aren’t in AFC East, and d) have a propensity to deal. Cleveland, Houston, San Fran, Arizona and Chicago come to mind.
Some Patriots fans are so blinded by their team’s success that they forget to take a step back and look at this objectively. We’ll never know how good of a QB Garoppolo really is until he leaves New England. Matt Cassell, MATT CASSELL!, went 11-5 with the Patriots almost a decade ago. Yea yea, it was the same team that went 18-1 the year before. That’s not the point. What other team in the NFL can a backup QB come in and produce a record of 11-5? Yet, we saw it again this year – two QBs come in without any NFL experience at all and earn a record of 3-1 for the Patriots’ first four games.
I’m not saying Garoppolo isn’t good, but I wonder how many people felt the same way about Cassell, and look what happened to him after he left the Patriots. His skills didn’t diminish automatically overnight. Rather, his skills were always the same.
Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, and he can essentially win with a JV team (as we always hear from Patriots fans – Brady has no weapons yet still wins!). We’ll see how much of an impact he has on the team when he retires (assuming their OC or DC don’t take over and don’t miss a step).
If I was Garappolo, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere. Negotiate a new deal with the Pats and b there when Brady retires. (I’d stand Pat, in other words).
Whatever team over pays for him will discover that it’s the dink and dunk system, not the QB. Brady would be a Alex Smith under any other coach.
Matt Cassel 2.0
Jimmy is out the door.
Patriots need to regain a 1st Round pick after having to give one up for cheating during Deflategate.
any post here that has these key words: “patriots”, or “kraft” is filled with troll bingo.