Jimmy Garoppolo on Cleveland: “We’ll see when we get there”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

Would Jimmy Garoppolo welcome a trade to the Browns this offseason?

“That opportunity really hasn’t approached me yet so we’ll see when we get there I guess,” Garoppolo told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Yes, he said “when” not “if,” but not too much should be read into that. The reality is, neither Garoppolo, the Patriots, the Browns nor anyone else knows where Garoppolo will be in 2017. And the Patriots backup who played very well in two starts at the beginning of the season while Tom Brady was suspended, said he’s not even thinking about it.

“To be honest, I really haven’t thought about it much,” he said. “It’s not even in the back of my mind. We’re focused on the Falcons this week. It’s a big week for us. It’s the biggest game of the year and that’s kind of where my mind’s at.”

The Patriots have Garoppolo under contract for one more season at a very affordable salary of $820,000, which means they can keep him if they don’t get a trade offer they like. The Browns would reportedly offer something, perhaps the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which Cleveland obtained from Philadelphia.

That’s a trade that could make sense for both teams and will be much discussed next month. Even if Garoppolo doesn’t want to discuss it in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.