Joe McKnight’s killer indicted on second-degree murder charge

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Joe McKnight #25 of the New York Jets in action against the Buffalo Bills during their game on November 27, 2011 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The man who admitted to killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

A grand jury in Jefferson Parish, La., handed down the indictment on Thursday, per WDSU-TV in New Orleans.

Ronald Gasser Jr. was first arrested in December for manslaughter four days following the killing of McKnight in a road-rage incident.

McKnight, who was 28, played for the Jets and Chiefs and had played last season in the Canadian Football League.

1 Response to “Joe McKnight’s killer indicted on second-degree murder charge”
  1. doe22us says: Feb 2, 2017 3:27 PM

    Good, may he rot in jail and hell.

