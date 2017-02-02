Joe McKnight’s killer indicted on second-degree murder charge

The man who admitted to killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
A grand jury in Jefferson Parish, La., handed down the indictment on Thursday, per WDSU-TV in New Orleans.
Ronald Gasser Jr. was first arrested in December for manslaughter four days following the killing of McKnight in a road-rage incident.
McKnight, who was 28, played for the Jets and Chiefs and had played last season in the Canadian Football League.
Good, may he rot in jail and hell.