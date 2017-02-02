Joey Bosa says Philip Rivers is all in for L.A. move

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

In the aftermath of the announcement that the Chargers will move from San Diego to Los Angeles, reports/rumors/whatever emerged that quarterback Philip Rivers wasn’t all in. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa declared otherwise on Thursday.

Appearing on behalf of MET-RX at Radio Row in Houston, Bosa said definitively that the veteran quarterback embraces the relocation. Bosa said he does, too; which is good, since none of them really have a choice.

Bosa declined to provide a sacks goal for 2017, but he admitted that he’d like to do better than the 10.5 sacks he racked up as a rookie. Making that performance even more impressive was that he did it in only 12 games.

