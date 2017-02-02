 Skip to content

Joey Bosa says Philip Rivers is all in for L.A. move

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against Joey Bosa #99 of the San Diego Chargers in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the aftermath of the announcement that the Chargers will move from San Diego to Los Angeles, reports/rumors/whatever emerged that quarterback Philip Rivers wasn’t all in. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa declared otherwise on Thursday.

Appearing on behalf of MET-RX at Radio Row in Houston, Bosa said definitively that the veteran quarterback embraces the relocation. Bosa said he does, too; which is good, since none of them really have a choice.

Bosa declined to provide a sacks goal for 2017, but he admitted that he’d like to do better than the 10.5 sacks he racked up as a rookie. Making that performance even more impressive was that he did it in only 12 games.

For more from Bosa, check out the video from Bosa’s Thursday visit to PFT Live.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Chargers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Joey Bosa says Philip Rivers is all in for L.A. move”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!