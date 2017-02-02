Josh Brown begins an attempt to rehabilitate his image

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

The Giants cut kicker Josh Brown during the 2016 season after the bad public relations stemming from his history of domestic violence became too much for the team to ignore. Now Brown, surely hoping some NFL team gives him a second chance, is attempting some public relations rehab.

Brown talked to Good Morning America in an attempt to show that he has learned from what he put his ex-wife through. Brown said he is “fully accountable” for what he did.

“Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language,” he said. “An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.”

At the same time, Brown insisted that he never hit his wife, apparently hoping he can distance himself from Ray Rice, who became the poster boy for the NFL’s domestic violence problem.

“I mean I had put my hands on her,” Brown said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

Will some NFL team buy that answer and give Brown a second chance? That’s what Brown is hoping.