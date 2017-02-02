 Skip to content

Josh Brown begins an attempt to rehabilitate his image

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 6:10 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Josh Brown #3 of the New York Giants reactsa after missing a field-goal during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 30, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Giants cut kicker Josh Brown during the 2016 season after the bad public relations stemming from his history of domestic violence became too much for the team to ignore. Now Brown, surely hoping some NFL team gives him a second chance, is attempting some public relations rehab.

Brown talked to Good Morning America in an attempt to show that he has learned from what he put his ex-wife through. Brown said he is “fully accountable” for what he did.

“Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language,” he said. “An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.”

At the same time, Brown insisted that he never hit his wife, apparently hoping he can distance himself from Ray Rice, who became the poster boy for the NFL’s domestic violence problem.

“I mean I had put my hands on her,” Brown said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

Will some NFL team buy that answer and give Brown a second chance? That’s what Brown is hoping.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Giants, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
37 Responses to “Josh Brown begins an attempt to rehabilitate his image”
  1. carloswlassiter says: Feb 2, 2017 6:17 AM

    It’s difficult to see any of these attempts as sincere when you know the guy has been told exactly what to say, to whom on his carefully arranged rehabilitation tour.

  2. panagos91 says: Feb 2, 2017 6:17 AM

    Any other occupation doesn’t give most people second chances after events like this. Or any violent or potentially violent crime like Drunk driving, armed robbery. He had his change, doing some last second apologies isn’t enough to undo what he has done. And in reality, there is likely better kicker talent out there than what he brings to the table anyway.

  3. Indybear says: Feb 2, 2017 6:36 AM

    Full rehabilitation is demonstrating total remorse, not parsing out what did and didn’t happen to get the story right. He’s not even half way there. Go away already.

  4. 6ball says: Feb 2, 2017 6:37 AM

    .
    15 minutes on camera with midwestern sweetie, Paula Ferris, was about the best plan possible.
    .

  5. bigoldred says: Feb 2, 2017 6:38 AM

    Why would a team take the PR risk for an average kicker? As another poster said “It’s all been written for him”. He is just a total scumbag.

  6. noose18 says: Feb 2, 2017 7:06 AM

    If he was a top tier qb or some other integral part of the machine he’d get another chance, but he’s a kicker and a douche bag, so bye Felicia.

  7. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 2, 2017 7:15 AM

    Should not be allowed back in the league. It would be an insult to every female fan.

  8. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 2, 2017 7:22 AM

    I think rehabilitation of the person has a greater chance of succeeding than rehabilitation of the image. People don’t forget things like this, especially when it is compounded by the way the team and league chose to hide it.

    Btw…..I think the use of the word ‘ignore’ in the article is misleading, as they were complicit in keeping the abuse under cover. But maybe thats a legal technicality.

  9. rootpain says: Feb 2, 2017 7:25 AM

    Has his enabler Mara been suspended yet? Mara should be forced to give up ownership of the team and of course, kicked off the NFL administration. He knowingly allowed Brown to continue his abuse in order to ensure the Giants benefit from Brown’s skills on the field. He knowingly did that, he admits that he did, right after writing the NFL zero tolerance policy concerning domestic abuse. DeBartolo did less and was sanctioned.

  10. streetyson says: Feb 2, 2017 7:30 AM

    Don’t buy it. Molly says he was physically violent towards her more than 20 times in past few years. And Josh’s own statement to the cops, now released, admits life-long abusing and lying.

    But don’t fool yourselves, probably 50 NFL players as bad or worse. And possibly 200 when the peak steroid years long-overlapped with the time when spousal abuse was totally ignored.

  11. mikea311 says: Feb 2, 2017 7:34 AM

    here i what i don’t get.

    he screwed up, just like everyone in society does to some degree. if we as a society will refuse to allow second chances, then just lock people up in jail forever. whats the point of punishing people outside of jail. we either allow them to be productive members of society or we don’t.

  12. rootpain says: Feb 2, 2017 7:49 AM

    Well worded headline, I think. Cause it sure doesn’t seem like he is attempting to rehabilitate himself. He states that “an abuser has to abuse.” Almost like, we can’t help it, it’s what we do. So can I get my job back now?

    And he still doesn’t accept that what he did was horrific. Again, almost like, Well I didn’t actually beat her so, no physical harm, no foul. She was emotionally traumatized. And so were their kids. That hasn’t sunk in yet. Get out of here Josh. And you better start looking for a career cause you don’t have one in the NFL.

  13. Bill's got balls! says: Feb 2, 2017 7:53 AM

    Without addressing this particular case, I’m getting tired of the “put hands on…” shorthand. If we’re discussing violence we should be specific about the actions and their context and intent.

    Putting your hand on someone, in other words, touching them, is not always violence. It might be rude, and it might be an invasion of personal space, but contact should not automatically be equated with violence.

  14. TB12RALLYCRY says: Feb 2, 2017 7:58 AM

    What image???

  15. TheodoreBabyHandsBustAqua says: Feb 2, 2017 8:02 AM

    No matter what you say or do moving forward Josh, nobody likes you or believes you. Because nobody likes a woman beater. Period.

    Go enjoy your millions in solitude.

  16. extrametal says: Feb 2, 2017 8:04 AM

    Nobody’s going to risk it for a kicker.

  17. mcmccii says: Feb 2, 2017 8:08 AM

    This guy should be out of the NFL. Period.

  18. Kim Jong Goodell says: Feb 2, 2017 8:09 AM

    Just like in the ray rice case, the NFL did these guys a great disservice because the front office is completely corrupt. Personally I don’t care because they don’t belong in the league. However, if Roger Goodell wasn’t so busy putting the owners of certain franchises into his mouth, he’d dish out appropriate penalties. If both rice and brown were suspended for 6 games when their respective cases were “a thing” they both would have continued their careers. But instead roger fudged up both and their careers are done because of it.

  19. db105 says: Feb 2, 2017 8:10 AM

    Still think it’s funny how Goodell and the Giants and Mara acted like they didn’t know what happened.

  20. mickmars says: Feb 2, 2017 8:15 AM

    To take some liberty with a great Motley Crue song: “Josh, Don’t Go Away Mad, Josh Just Go Away”

  21. ladymacesq says: Feb 2, 2017 8:15 AM

    “I mean I had put my hands on her,” Brown said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

    Sounds like he’s still trying to justify/rationalize his behavior. Not seeing any real remorse.

  22. megnailsit says: Feb 2, 2017 8:22 AM

    Thank you for helping us understand “the extent of it”.

  23. whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says: Feb 2, 2017 8:29 AM

    He will be 38 by the start of next season, so I doubt anyone will bother taking a chance with him.

  24. livenbreathefootball says: Feb 2, 2017 8:42 AM

    Because I never smacked her, it wasn’t really violence. You held her down in a chair. That was not your right. You tried to control what she would do. That is what makes it domestic violence.

  25. TheDPR says: Feb 2, 2017 8:44 AM

    “I did not hit her! I did not!
    Oh, hi Mark.” ~Josh Brown

  26. tylawspick6 says: Feb 2, 2017 8:44 AM

    What a loser.

    Mara said he checked it all out and lied like Goodell.

    Funny how many favors are done for the connected owners.

  27. dptbs77 says: Feb 2, 2017 9:34 AM

    How about just go away, that would be the best thing…

  28. sdelmonte says: Feb 2, 2017 9:52 AM

    Why did GMA even have him on?

    “Super Bowl’s coming up. Who should we have on?”

    “How about someone playing this Sunday? How about a legend of the game?”

    “I know! Let’s have that kicker no one ever heard out who hit his wife! I am sure that will really please everyone!”

  29. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Feb 2, 2017 10:14 AM

    Maybe he and Ray Rice could hook up and do a school tour telling kids what not to do.

    Sorry, Josh, game’s over. If 29-year-old Ray Rice couldn’t get a chance, surely you’re not getting another chance at 37.

  30. electricboogalo says: Feb 2, 2017 10:26 AM

    Relax…it’s not like he beats and whips his kids and is still allowed to play.

  31. nsawins says: Feb 2, 2017 10:35 AM

    Dude, you are a loser. Your kids will grow up and know what you did to their mother. Disgusting.

  32. motorcitydiddy says: Feb 2, 2017 11:20 AM

    Josh Brown’s attempt to kick a football in the NFL will be as successful as Charlie Brown’s attempt to kick a football.

  33. granadafan says: Feb 2, 2017 11:20 AM

    carloswlassiter says:
    Feb 2, 2017 6:17 AM
    It’s difficult to see any of these attempts as sincere when you know the guy has been told exactly what to say, to whom on his carefully arranged rehabilitation tour.
    ==============================================

    Winner winner chicken dinner. This is a PR stunt, and he’s clearly been coached on what to say.

  34. maust1013 says: Feb 2, 2017 11:30 AM

    Uh huh. Bye Felicia

  35. filthymcnasty3 says: Feb 2, 2017 11:49 AM

    ~Nobody’s going to risk it for a kicker.~

    Most teams wouldn’t, but I wouldn’t say “nobody”. The Vikings brought back a child beater.

  36. FinFan68 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:09 PM

    He definitely has a problem he needs to beat

  37. mogogo1 says: Feb 2, 2017 2:18 PM

    I think it’s funny that on several articles and TV spots the headline has read “NFL star looks to…” He was the kicker and never even one of the very best kickers in the league–which explains why they cut ties with him so easily. He was never a star.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!