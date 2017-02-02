Josh Brown begins an attempt to rehabilitate his image

The Giants cut kicker Josh Brown during the 2016 season after the bad public relations stemming from his history of domestic violence became too much for the team to ignore. Now Brown, surely hoping some NFL team gives him a second chance, is attempting some public relations rehab.
Brown talked to Good Morning America in an attempt to show that he has learned from what he put his ex-wife through. Brown said he is “fully accountable” for what he did.
“Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language,” he said. “An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.”
At the same time, Brown insisted that he never hit his wife, apparently hoping he can distance himself from Ray Rice, who became the poster boy for the NFL’s domestic violence problem.
“I mean I had put my hands on her,” Brown said. “I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”
Will some NFL team buy that answer and give Brown a second chance? That’s what Brown is hoping.
It’s difficult to see any of these attempts as sincere when you know the guy has been told exactly what to say, to whom on his carefully arranged rehabilitation tour.
Any other occupation doesn’t give most people second chances after events like this. Or any violent or potentially violent crime like Drunk driving, armed robbery. He had his change, doing some last second apologies isn’t enough to undo what he has done. And in reality, there is likely better kicker talent out there than what he brings to the table anyway.
Full rehabilitation is demonstrating total remorse, not parsing out what did and didn’t happen to get the story right. He’s not even half way there. Go away already.
15 minutes on camera with midwestern sweetie, Paula Ferris, was about the best plan possible.
Why would a team take the PR risk for an average kicker? As another poster said “It’s all been written for him”. He is just a total scumbag.
If he was a top tier qb or some other integral part of the machine he’d get another chance, but he’s a kicker and a douche bag, so bye Felicia.
Should not be allowed back in the league. It would be an insult to every female fan.
I think rehabilitation of the person has a greater chance of succeeding than rehabilitation of the image. People don’t forget things like this, especially when it is compounded by the way the team and league chose to hide it.
Btw…..I think the use of the word ‘ignore’ in the article is misleading, as they were complicit in keeping the abuse under cover. But maybe thats a legal technicality.
Has his enabler Mara been suspended yet? Mara should be forced to give up ownership of the team and of course, kicked off the NFL administration. He knowingly allowed Brown to continue his abuse in order to ensure the Giants benefit from Brown’s skills on the field. He knowingly did that, he admits that he did, right after writing the NFL zero tolerance policy concerning domestic abuse. DeBartolo did less and was sanctioned.
Don’t buy it. Molly says he was physically violent towards her more than 20 times in past few years. And Josh’s own statement to the cops, now released, admits life-long abusing and lying.
But don’t fool yourselves, probably 50 NFL players as bad or worse. And possibly 200 when the peak steroid years long-overlapped with the time when spousal abuse was totally ignored.
here i what i don’t get.
he screwed up, just like everyone in society does to some degree. if we as a society will refuse to allow second chances, then just lock people up in jail forever. whats the point of punishing people outside of jail. we either allow them to be productive members of society or we don’t.
Well worded headline, I think. Cause it sure doesn’t seem like he is attempting to rehabilitate himself. He states that “an abuser has to abuse.” Almost like, we can’t help it, it’s what we do. So can I get my job back now?
And he still doesn’t accept that what he did was horrific. Again, almost like, Well I didn’t actually beat her so, no physical harm, no foul. She was emotionally traumatized. And so were their kids. That hasn’t sunk in yet. Get out of here Josh. And you better start looking for a career cause you don’t have one in the NFL.
Without addressing this particular case, I’m getting tired of the “put hands on…” shorthand. If we’re discussing violence we should be specific about the actions and their context and intent.
Putting your hand on someone, in other words, touching them, is not always violence. It might be rude, and it might be an invasion of personal space, but contact should not automatically be equated with violence.
What image???
No matter what you say or do moving forward Josh, nobody likes you or believes you. Because nobody likes a woman beater. Period.
Go enjoy your millions in solitude.
Nobody’s going to risk it for a kicker.
This guy should be out of the NFL. Period.
Just like in the ray rice case, the NFL did these guys a great disservice because the front office is completely corrupt. Personally I don’t care because they don’t belong in the league. However, if Roger Goodell wasn’t so busy putting the owners of certain franchises into his mouth, he’d dish out appropriate penalties. If both rice and brown were suspended for 6 games when their respective cases were “a thing” they both would have continued their careers. But instead roger fudged up both and their careers are done because of it.
Still think it’s funny how Goodell and the Giants and Mara acted like they didn’t know what happened.
To take some liberty with a great Motley Crue song: “Josh, Don’t Go Away Mad, Josh Just Go Away”
Sounds like he’s still trying to justify/rationalize his behavior. Not seeing any real remorse.
Thank you for helping us understand “the extent of it”.
He will be 38 by the start of next season, so I doubt anyone will bother taking a chance with him.
Because I never smacked her, it wasn’t really violence. You held her down in a chair. That was not your right. You tried to control what she would do. That is what makes it domestic violence.
“I did not hit her! I did not!
Oh, hi Mark.” ~Josh Brown
What a loser.
Mara said he checked it all out and lied like Goodell.
Funny how many favors are done for the connected owners.
How about just go away, that would be the best thing…
Why did GMA even have him on?
“Super Bowl’s coming up. Who should we have on?”
“How about someone playing this Sunday? How about a legend of the game?”
“I know! Let’s have that kicker no one ever heard out who hit his wife! I am sure that will really please everyone!”
Maybe he and Ray Rice could hook up and do a school tour telling kids what not to do.
Sorry, Josh, game’s over. If 29-year-old Ray Rice couldn’t get a chance, surely you’re not getting another chance at 37.
Relax…it’s not like he beats and whips his kids and is still allowed to play.
Dude, you are a loser. Your kids will grow up and know what you did to their mother. Disgusting.
Josh Brown’s attempt to kick a football in the NFL will be as successful as Charlie Brown’s attempt to kick a football.
Uh huh. Bye Felicia
~Nobody’s going to risk it for a kicker.~
Most teams wouldn’t, but I wouldn’t say “nobody”. The Vikings brought back a child beater.
He definitely has a problem he needs to beat
I think it’s funny that on several articles and TV spots the headline has read “NFL star looks to…” He was the kicker and never even one of the very best kickers in the league–which explains why they cut ties with him so easily. He was never a star.