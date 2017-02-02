NFL compliments Odell Beckham for being professional at Pro Bowl

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham’s behavior during games over the last few seasons has elicited a wide range of reactions from his teammates and coaches as well as those outside the organization.
The internal reaction to Beckham’s complaints to referees and sideline outbursts tends to be muted when the Giants are doing well and less forgiving when the team loses games while the external response is generally that Beckham is a force on the field who could stand to temper his emotions regardless of the final score. The NFL has responded by suspending Beckham one game in 2015 and fining him several times in 2016, but they had a more positive take on Beckham at last week’s Pro Bowl.
NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote a letter to the Giants, Roger Goodell and Beckham’s agent after the activities in Orlando to praise the way Beckham conducted himself.
“I would be remiss not to acknowledge how engaging and professional Odell Beckham Jr. was during the entire week of the Pro Bowl,” Vincent wrote, via ESPN.com. “By far and away, he represented the New York Football Giants and the NFL with great poise, congeniality, and professionalism. … Odell single-handedly took our engagement to a higher level. You should be proud to have him representing your club and your city at the Pro Bowl and I didn’t want to go another day without writing to acknowledge his extraordinary efforts.”
The less competitive atmosphere of the Pro Bowl appears to have agreed with Beckham. If he can take that poise with him to the more heated games next season, there will be a lot less for people to wring their hands about in New Jersey.
