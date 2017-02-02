On the field, Pat McAfee is a big loss for the Colts

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

When Colts punter Pat McAfee announced that he’s walking away from football at the age of 29, there was so much discussion of the surprising personal decision for McAfee that the impact on the Colts was hardly even discussed.

But the impact on the Colts will be significant. McAfee is a Pro Bowl punter who finished third in the NFL with a net average of 42.7 yards last season. He’s also an above-average kicker on kickoffs. Players like that aren’t easy to replace.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri said today on PFT Live that he’s going to miss McAfee as his holder and as a presence in the Colts’ special teams meetings.

“I’m definitely going to miss him,” Vinatieri said. “He and I and Matt Overton our long snapper, we’re around each other all day.”

The Colts will miss McAfee, and new G.M. Chris Ballard just found out he has another big hole on his roster.