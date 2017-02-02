Packers president: No promises for future G.M. in waiting

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 9:19 AM EST

The Packers have a deep bench of young personnel men who have drawn interest from other teams, and some potentially interesting outside candidates.

But team president Mark Murphy said it’s not time to declare an heir to current General Manager Ted Thompson.

The 64-year-old Thompson has a contract believed to run through the 2018 NFL Draft (though Murphy wouldn’t confirm that or whether an extension might be offered). And though young scouts Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst have interviewed for other G.M. jobs, it’s unclear whether they, cap guy Russ Ball or someone else would replace Thompson.

“I don’t think you can make promises,” Murphy said via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Especially [because] the league changes so much year to year.”

He praised the job Thompson has done building a consistent winner, and said no one on the current staff has language in their contract promising the job to them at a later date. There’s also the fact former staffers such as Kansas City’s John Dorsey, Oakland’s Reggie McKenzie or Seattle’s John Schneider might want to return home someday.

“I know there’s a lot obviously written about this year, but we’ve been in this situation before,” Murphy said. “Over the last four or five years, we lost John Schneider and John Dorsey and Reggie. We’ve got a good staff in place, and Ted’s assembled some really talented people. The success we’ve had over the last five to 10 years, people in the league notice. And the people that we’ve lost have had a lot of success now. So it’s a tribute to them.”

And having so many options also explains why the Packers have been able to stay consistently competitive.