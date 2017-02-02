Panthers fill out coaching staff with WR coach hire

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 9:42 AM EST

The Panthers filled out their coaching staff Thursday, hiring former Stanford running backs coach Lance Taylor to coach their wide receivers.

He replaces Ricky Proehl, who resigned this year so he could spend more time watching his sons play college football.

The Panthers also hired former Rams assistant Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.

Taylor was an assistant receivers coach in 2013, but spent the last three years coaching Christian McCaffrey to some ridiculous numbers at Stanford. Taylor also worked three seasons with the Jets, graduating through intern and quality control jobs.