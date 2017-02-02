Panthers fill out coaching staff with WR coach hire

The Panthers filled out their coaching staff Thursday, hiring former Stanford running backs coach Lance Taylor to coach their wide receivers.
He replaces Ricky Proehl, who resigned this year so he could spend more time watching his sons play college football.
The Panthers also hired former Rams assistant Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.
Taylor was an assistant receivers coach in 2013, but spent the last three years coaching Christian McCaffrey to some ridiculous numbers at Stanford. Taylor also worked three seasons with the Jets, graduating through intern and quality control jobs.
Sounds like he should be coaching the running backs………
who
A college RB coach to coach NFL WRs…. WTF???
No words………….and yet we still need a change at OC and a QB coach for Cam……….
Word on the street is that this means we’re going to try to get McCaffrey with the 8th pick.
if they get McCaffrey with the 8th pick, it could be a reach, but i wouldnt hate it…..i still think they should go with Fournette who has so much potential to be great with Carolina.
A running backs coach that is hired to coach the wide receivers. Something wrong with this equation. Panthers are falling deeper into a black hole under the leadership of GM Dave Gettleman. He should be fired sooner rather than later. The team will probably go deeper into the abyss in 2017 than they did in 2016. Gettleman needs to go and Rivera may not be far behind him.
Maybe he can pitch in to teach Cam some proper foot work.
Seems like Panther logic…RB coach, coaching WR’s that drop a lot of balls and have trouble getting open therefore, he must be a QB guru too…