Patriots assistant Steve Belichick learned media relations from his dad

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick has learned plenty about football from his father and boss. He’s also learned a lot about media relations.

Steve Belichick sounded just like Bill Belichick in addressing the media on Wednesday, repeatedly refusing to play into media-friendly storylines and instead focusing on football.

Asked what Bill Belichick is like as a father, Steve answered, “I’m just here to talk about football right now.”

Asked about memories of his grandfather, Steve answered, “I’m just here to talk about football.”

Asked what it would mean for his father to become the first five-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Steve answered, “I don’t know. It’s never been done before, so I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Asked about his dad’s old boss Bill Parcells, Steve said, “He shared a lot with me about Bill Parcells. I don’t know. You’d have to ask him how it was coaching under him.”

You get the idea. Steve Belichick isn’t going to say anything this week that turns into a headline. His father taught him well.