Patriots assistant Steve Belichick learned media relations from his dad

Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick has learned plenty about football from his father and boss. He’s also learned a lot about media relations.
Steve Belichick sounded just like Bill Belichick in addressing the media on Wednesday, repeatedly refusing to play into media-friendly storylines and instead focusing on football.
Asked what Bill Belichick is like as a father, Steve answered, “I’m just here to talk about football right now.”
Asked about memories of his grandfather, Steve answered, “I’m just here to talk about football.”
Asked what it would mean for his father to become the first five-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Steve answered, “I don’t know. It’s never been done before, so I don’t know. We’ll see.”
Asked about his dad’s old boss Bill Parcells, Steve said, “He shared a lot with me about Bill Parcells. I don’t know. You’d have to ask him how it was coaching under him.”
You get the idea. Steve Belichick isn’t going to say anything this week that turns into a headline. His father taught him well.
another soulless dictator. media hater.
wonder if he taught him how to cheat too?
We’re on to Atlanta…you tell’em Stevie!!!
Thata boy Steve….give it right back to them……….HAHAHA
Trivia:
“We’re on to Cincinnati” was first used by Belichick in what year????
1995 with the Browns…
And this is a surprise to you ? Really ?
Wouldn’t it be interesting if the media actually asked him questions about football?
I know many people are just interested in gossip about football, but some of us would actually like to hear questions and answers about football itself….of course, it isn’t like he is going to give away anything much about strategy in defending the Falcons, but a clever reporter could craft questions that provide insights.
future head coach of the Pats.
deal with it
And this surprises…anyone?
Bueller…Bueller
The media are such snakes.
Egad, will he make that “tsk” sound in between every sentence?
If I could, I’d leave BB and his kid out of every presser. Unless you stumble on the right question it’s typically a waste of time.
Funny that you said “focusing just on football like his dad.” Did you mean focusing just on football, as in “Dear Donald, I think I’m in love. Thank you for the tingling feeling you given me. Please tell the world how much I adore you. XOXOX, Bill.”
Patriots rules for everyone to follow (Posted at the entrance of the locker room)
-Don’t believe or fuel the hype
-Manage Expectations
-Ignore the noise
-Speak for yourself
Steve
Check, Check, Check and Check.
Nice work Steve! A+
Good! Let’s play the game!
Boring. Where is POPS BRADY? I love that guy!
Same shed, different tool.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the future head coach of the New England Patriots.
I like BB’s pressers. Its always entertaining to see how he deals with the media guys.
Wow!!! That must have been a short lesson!
Buddy Ryans kids we’re so so successful… Why tbe hell not..
Good for him, his job is to coach and help his team win the game…….
Abe Lincoln was 6′ 4″ tall, which was unusually tall at that time. His height and slender build was always a topic of conversation.
At a press conference one day, he was asked a question by a young, eager reporter who was thrilled to have been sent by his paper to attend the conference. The young man was as nervous as an expectant father.
Lincoln, always a keen observer, noticed the young man was excited about being there and when the question period came, Mr. Lincoln called on the young man. The young man was so taken back by Lincoln calling on him, he forgot what question he wanted to ask him. Instead, he stammered, “Mr President” …. “how tall should a man be”? Without hesitation, Lincoln calmly answered, “tall enough so his feet reach the ground”.
Lincoln routinely proved there are no stupid questions, only brilliant replies.
Only thing missing was Steve saying, “We’re getting ready for Atlanta, not posting on Insta-Face or Tweetagram or any of those.”
You have to wonder about Belichick. I mean he has been caught cheating. Yeah and they win after the league was watered down to 4 teams in a division. Also I mean all the other teams have been back in and forth in the QB market since he has been coach. It’s not like other divisions where they continually face top qbs. So really who has Belichick had to play?
bannedfromchoirpractice says:
Feb 2, 2017 10:55 AM
Funny that you said “focusing just on football like his dad.” blah blah
===================
Not really, but your obsession is hysterical.
Yes, praise ye to the heavens, to the emporer a son is born in his image! Another 20yrs of haters’ salt ahead!
– But yeah, media-douches, why don’t you ask him a football question just before, you know, the biggest football game of the year in which he’s a part of?
Laser like focus!
Let Atlanta gush over themselves and yap about contract extensions and “picking your poison”, while losing gameplans at media day.
lol
Same shed, different tool.
————-
Yes, working hard and being successful is oh so terrible.
Go away, little Millennial. Mommy is calling you to lunch.
Hungry Man chicken pie today! Enjoy!
nepotism
More coaches need to give the media what they deserve.. Way to go Bill…
The force is strong with this one
Let me explain something to you. Um, I’m not Mr. Belichick. You’re Mr. Belichick. I’m “The Dude.” So that’s what you call me. That, or His Dudeness … Duder … or El Duderino, if, you know, you’re not into the whole brevity thing.
“If I could, I’d leave BB and his kid out of every presser. Unless you stumble on the right question it’s typically a waste of time.”
There’s nothing to stumble over its very simple and well known. Ask a football question you get a good, and often long and gracious answer.
Ask stupid questions about injuries and things you know very well he’s not going to answer, you don’t get squat.
Rephrase those stupid questions multiple times using semantics to ask the same question repeatedly that you know he’s not going to answer, you get disdain.
Like Father Like Son.
Yeah I’m sorry. This is an *eye roll* for me.
Belichick gets away with it because he’s earned. The media earned Belichick’s coldness from the way they treated him back in the Cleveland day.
This kid has 0 reason to condescend to the media. The only lofty height he’s acheived is his last name. I’m sorry, that’s just not enough. Mangini tried to do the same thing in his stints as a HC. It came off as embarrassing if you ask me.
There’s only 1 Bill Belichick. There won’t be another.
— Lifelong Pats Fan
Sunday’s game can’t come soon enough.
factschecker says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:33 AM
Let me explain something to you. Um, I’m not Mr. Belichick. You’re Mr. Belichick. I’m “The Dude.” So that’s what you call me. That, or His Dudeness … Duder … or El Duderino, if, you know, you’re not into the whole brevity thing.
——————————————————
So your saying young Belichick didnt ‘Abide”…….?
Too funny! BB is a bad ass. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Falcons are going down! Geaux Saints!
harrisonhits2 says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:35 AM
“If I could, I’d leave BB and his kid out of every presser. Unless you stumble on the right question it’s typically a waste of time.”
There’s nothing to stumble over its very simple and well known. Ask a football question you get a good, and often long and gracious answer.
Ask stupid questions about injuries and things you know very well he’s not going to answer, you don’t get squat.
Rephrase those stupid questions multiple times using semantics to ask the same question repeatedly that you know he’s not going to answer, you get disdain.
–
I get it but it also seems to be mood related. I love him as a coach but watching post game pressers is uncomfortable. I get why he does it, and I don’t blame him for treating these guys like mushrooms, “keep them in the dark and feed them manure” and many deserve that and more but still, I’ve stopped watching 5th 1/4 once he gets to the podium. Now if you listen to his radio spots on Monday afternoons and they don’t get him going with dumb questions then he’s a fountain of football knowledge and information. Otherwise you get a lot of that tsking thing he like to do.
Plain smart media relations. Say anything, and it will be parsed and parsed and used against you. Say nothing, and nothing to use.
Love watching everybody twist and whine about it though. The only thing the coaches owe anybody is a prepared team with the best damn gameplan.
Steve Belichick isn’t going to say anything this week that turns into a headline.
______
Actually, what he said turned into his name being in the headline for this story.
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:19 AM
You have to wonder about Belichick. I mean he has been caught cheating. Yeah and they win after the league was watered down to 4 teams in a division. Also I mean all the other teams have been back in and forth in the QB market since he has been coach. It’s not like other divisions where they continually face top qbs. So really who has Belichick had to play?
–
OMG dude, you really need to get a life. Stop acting like you’re mighty 72 dolphins faced only undefeated teams of all-pros and won by lopsided scores. The second best team in your division was 7-7 that year. That’s right, a cupcake schedule. 1/2 the league was under .500 that season. The 2 best teams they played were 8-8. Shula really had the table set for him that year! Must be nice when you can hand pick your schedule.
It was a fluke, a blip on the radar for a team lead by one of the biggest documented cheaters in NFL history and cannot be compared to the long term success that you are now privileged to witness.
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:19 AM
You have to wonder about Belichick. I mean he has been caught cheating. Yeah and they win after the league was watered down to 4 teams in a division. Also I mean all the other teams have been back in and forth in the QB market since he has been coach. It’s not like other divisions where they continually face top qbs. So really who has Belichick had to play?
————————–
What are they supposed to do? They can only play the teams on their schedule.
Why blame the Patriots for the failures of most of the other teams in the league?
There really aren’t any divisions where all of the quarterbacks are top quarterbacks. The AFC North is probably the closest, and the Patriots own that division.
Dear, dpdonny — Lifelong Pats Fan
Yeah well Steve was following a team rule that his dad put into place. And Steve isn’t using his last name as an excuse to break that rule.
-Don’t believe or fuel the hype
-Manage Expectations
-Ignore the noise
-Speak for yourself
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:19 AM
It’s not like other divisions where they continually face top qbs. So really who has Belichick had to play?
===================
In what division do the teams continually face ‘top QB’s’ chipster? Other than to get your poor Dolphins away from the mean old Pats what division in the North or East would you rather put them in? In the Brady/Belichick era New England is .813 vs the NFCE, .828 vs the AFCN and .875 vs the NFCN but .789 vs the AFCE. Poor chipster, the mean old Pats have even reduced you to mocking your own division.
“You get the idea. Steve Belichick isn’t going to say anything this week that turns into a headline. His father taught him well.”
Except that you turned THAT into a headline.
Let’s be honest without dad Steve is a fry cook at dennys.
Love it! Now Cheetah Nation fan boys are in charge of selecting the Pats next HC. You guys are so entertaining!
You mean the Cleveland browns the team who fired the dictator and was on the verge of being fired in New England people don’t remember this
Life is good when Daddy gives you a job. BTW, his comments were scripted by the Pats Media Director. He is a tool taking a free ride courtesy of Daddy.
PeterKingandFlorioGiveEachOtherBackRubs says:
Feb 2, 2017 11:29 AM
nepotism
—
You’re right. Just like the Ryan’s, Phillip’s, Shanahan’s,
Mora’s, or any other father/son combination to come along. Do you have a problem with all these guys, or just when the Patriots do it?
Nepotism is alive and well in New England. Did this kid ever play football
So he acts like a pathetic moron?
Wake me when Steve proves anything outside the shadow of his Daddy’s pants.
Nepos…
I didn’t think it was a good thing when the coach’s son was made part of the staff, or when rex hired his brother.
Much rather see a former player or someone else who has earned it get the job – like Joey Porter – um, never mind.
I’d love it if Belichick was president…it would be so cool to watch the press wilt under his expressionless non answers.
What a Shock, a Pat’s article with the same jealous trolls that troll every article on the record breaking Pat’s.
SMH, the Pat’s are so in their heads!!
Drive for five!!