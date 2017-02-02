Report: UCLA assistant joining Rams staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 7:05 PM EST

UCLA wide receivers coach Eric Yarber is leaving the school to join the Rams’ coaching staff, Bruin Report Online reported Thursday.

Yarber played wide receiver for the Redskins in 1986-87. He has previous NFL coaching experience with the Seahawks, 49ers and Bucanneers and most recently spent two years as wide receivers coach for Bucs under then-head coach Raheem Morris. He was hired at UCLA in 2012.

The report said Yarber will be the wide receivers coach with the Rams under new coach Sean McVay. These coaching moves are often made — and made official — in the days following college football’s National Signing Day, which was Feb. 1.