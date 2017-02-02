Robert Kraft: Bill Belichick and I know how much longer he’ll coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 12:27 PM EST

After seven trips to the Super Bowl under head coach Bill Belichick, it’s no shock to hear Patriots owner Robert Kraft say that Belichick will be coaching the Patriots as long as he wants to continue in the job.

When the time comes for Belichick to move on to something else, it isn’t going to come as any shock to the owner. Kraft said in Houston this week that he and Belichick have discussed when the 64-year-old will hand over the reins to someone else.

“We have a pact that we don’t talk about that,” Kraft said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “He knows and I know. But he won’t be done this year.”

There doesn’t seem to be any sign that Belichick is feeling any lack of job satisfaction in his 17th year with the Patriots. During his press conference on Tuesday, Belichick said that his job “really doesn’t feel like work” so there doesn’t seem to be much reason to stop coming to the office.