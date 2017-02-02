 Skip to content

Robert Kraft: Bill Belichick and I know how much longer he’ll coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Robert Kraft, owner and CEO of the New England Patriots (L), and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images

After seven trips to the Super Bowl under head coach Bill Belichick, it’s no shock to hear Patriots owner Robert Kraft say that Belichick will be coaching the Patriots as long as he wants to continue in the job.

When the time comes for Belichick to move on to something else, it isn’t going to come as any shock to the owner. Kraft said in Houston this week that he and Belichick have discussed when the 64-year-old will hand over the reins to someone else.

“We have a pact that we don’t talk about that,” Kraft said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “He knows and I know. But he won’t be done this year.”

There doesn’t seem to be any sign that Belichick is feeling any lack of job satisfaction in his 17th year with the Patriots. During his press conference on Tuesday, Belichick said that his job “really doesn’t feel like work” so there doesn’t seem to be much reason to stop coming to the office.

Permalink 67 Comments
67 Responses to “Robert Kraft: Bill Belichick and I know how much longer he’ll coach”
  1. TB12RALLYCRY says: Feb 2, 2017 12:29 PM

    Thank god its no time soon……………..

  2. kenberthiaume says: Feb 2, 2017 12:29 PM

    he’ll hand over the reins (or reigns) when he feels like it. probably after he breaks don shula’s win record in 6 years.

  3. tigerlilac says: Feb 2, 2017 12:30 PM

    I hate when owners feel the need to talk out of school to prove they are on top of the situation.

    Kraft has been a great owner, a sure Hall of Famer, but comments like this are chicken excrement.

  4. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 2, 2017 12:30 PM

    “really doesn’t feel like work”

    I wish I had his job. Mine on the other hand feels like work and a waterboarding at the same time! oy!

  5. tigerlilac says: Feb 2, 2017 12:31 PM

    I hate when owners feel the need to talk out of school to prove they are on top of the situation.

    Kraft has been a great owner, a sure Hall of Famer, but comments like this are foolish.

  6. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:31 PM

    10+ more years

  7. rolf1015 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:32 PM

    He will retire when the name of his boat reaches double digits.

  8. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 2, 2017 12:33 PM

    I figure once the division becomes a real division it will be time to leave !

  9. patsxsaintsfan says: Feb 2, 2017 12:34 PM

    Everyone always asks if belichick will retire when Brady does, but would Brady retire when belichick does?

  10. fareandbalanced says: Feb 2, 2017 12:35 PM

    If BB gave up coaching I think he would just fold up and die. I can see him coaching into his 70’s.

  11. tedbundysson says: Feb 2, 2017 12:36 PM

    Can’t stand the “Whiner” or most Stepford wife Patsie fans, bur Belichick is great. I hope he coaches forever. Really want to see how he does w/ another QB. Maybe then we can put to rest all this GOAT stuff. If the “Whiner” had to play when you could actually hit a QB he would have lived up to his 6th round draft pick status. And nobody would have had to listen to his daddy whine as well. Who does that? Lots of player have gotten the shaft and none of their daddies felt compelled to respond. Maybe that’s why his little boy is such a whiner? Waaah waah.

  12. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 2, 2017 12:36 PM

    There is nothing left to prove. He is the GOAT if he retires tomorrow. He built the greatest system in NFL history.

  13. badbabyjane says: Feb 2, 2017 12:39 PM

    Bad Bill needs to coach 17 more years until he can prove he wins without cheating.

  14. joetoronto says: Feb 2, 2017 12:40 PM

    He’s the greatest HC ever by far, so there will obviously be lean times ahead when he leaves.

  15. portnoychunk says: Feb 2, 2017 12:41 PM

    I wouldn’t mind being paid like that for something I love that “doesn’t feel like work.” That’s the good life.

  16. sixtimesbchamps says: Feb 2, 2017 12:41 PM

    He will coach up until the day Brady retires as he knows that is his “ahem” genius. Go back and look at what Belicheat has won without Brady as the QB. Not a dang thing. Since Brady has been the QB, they have not made the playoffs two years. That would be the first year Brady started and the year he got hurt, 2008. Not only that, they play in the weakest division in football. When Mr. Brady, retires, that is when Belicheat says, it’s time because he knows, Brady is what has earned him the rings to this date!

  17. crush22 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:42 PM

    Long Live The *!

  18. dartmouthstevens says: Feb 2, 2017 12:45 PM

    “Until I win one without Brady” –BB

  19. thecape15 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:46 PM

    Badbabyjane-that is pretty weak.

    We are fortunate to have him and his crew in our living room every single week.

  20. igotgamenj says: Feb 2, 2017 12:47 PM

    As a Miami fan it can’t be soon enough

  21. abcisezas123 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:49 PM

    Robert “Kraft Mayo” likes publicity, or to see himself quoted, it seems.

  22. bleedingfacemask says: Feb 2, 2017 12:49 PM

    “We have a pact that we don’t talk about that,”

    Irony much? The first rule of Patriots Club just broken…

  23. lionsfan123 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:50 PM

    Anyone calling this guy a “cheater” rather than “the best coach of all time” is out of their mind. So lost in the minutiae…

  24. kenberthiaume says: Feb 2, 2017 12:51 PM

    Lots of players got the “shaft”? Manning had HGH delivered to his house but said it was “for his wife”. OK, thanks, good to know.

    This from a guy whose forehead has grown to massive size since college.

  25. directdriver says: Feb 2, 2017 12:51 PM

    In the documentary “A Football Life”, Bill says he doesn’t want to coach like Marv Levy in his 70’s. So he has about 5 to go and that might coincide with Brady’s hope of playing 5 more years. B&B might retire together.

    You New England fans are so lucky!

  26. ItsMe says: Feb 2, 2017 12:51 PM

    “Bad Bill needs to coach 17 more years until he can prove he wins without cheating.”

    More proof that JEALOUSY and SPITEFULL walk hand-in -hand.

  27. carlellershairpiece says: Feb 2, 2017 12:52 PM

    Not a Patriots fan, but I respect and appreciate Belichick and what he has accomplished. Truly a great coach and a great character in the world of NFL robots. Love him or hate him, when he leaves, the NFL fans will miss him. As a Vikings fan, I remember that fool Brad Childress thinking he could get into Belichick’s head before a game. The Vikings got steamrolled of course. Anyway, Star Wars wouldn’t have been the same without Darth Vader and the NFL won’t be the same without Belichick.

  28. factschecker says: Feb 2, 2017 12:53 PM

    Selfishly I hope BB said “They can pry this team from my dead cold hands.”

    But I’m being selfish.

  29. omegalh says: Feb 2, 2017 12:53 PM

    He does have one thing to prove: Can he win without Brady?

  30. badbabyjane says: Feb 2, 2017 12:54 PM

    Love it, love it, love! Every word from Cheetah Nation and their yellow leg stained legacy is Goat. Newsflash, the Steelers are GOAT!

  31. directdriver says: Feb 2, 2017 12:55 PM

    sixtimesbchamps says on Feb 2, 2017 12:41 PM:

    “He will coach up until the day Brady retires as he knows that is his “ahem” genius. Go back and look at what Belichick has won without Brady as the QB. Not a dang thing.”

    ===============================

    You do realize Bill was the last coach who won a playoff game in Cleveland, right? You just can’t appreciate greatness, don’t you?

  32. carloswlassiter says: Feb 2, 2017 12:55 PM

    What current coach can carry this guy’s jock? It’s no one in the NFL, that’s for sure. You have to look to to other sports or leagues: Popovich, Krzyzewski, Saban.

    Among the past NFL guys, Lombardi, Brown, Walsh. Coughlin stood up to him head to head, but his career record is not even on the same planet and his last few years were even more embarrassing than Shula’s.

  33. Flash1287 says: Feb 2, 2017 12:56 PM

    elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    Feb 2, 2017 12:33 PM
    I figure once the division becomes a real division it will be time to leave !

    Why? Is that your lame excuse as to why they have been so good for so long?

  34. bleck5 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:06 PM

    Imagine if Belichick was a coach in the AFC North.

    He would have an even higher win record.

  35. lgw91s says: Feb 2, 2017 1:10 PM

    I remember an interview years ago with Bill where he laughed and said he wasn’t going to be coaching as long as Marv Levy.
    But still, a bit surprised that they have a soft date established. I thought it would be the more traditional ‘when I no longer have the passion’ type deal.

  36. torchsandaardvarks says: Feb 2, 2017 1:13 PM

    Making Superbowl winning plans is a light afternoon’s work for him.

  37. realpatsfan says: Feb 2, 2017 1:22 PM

    We have been very luck to have him.

  38. wib22 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:24 PM

    Can’t find the link, but in 2013 breer reported that he has told people he wants to win without brady once he leaves.

    FWIW

  39. streetyson says: Feb 2, 2017 1:26 PM

    Most people (even the awarders of Exec of the year, who gave that honor to Grigson 4yrs ago!) forget that Belichick is also GM. I wonder if he’d step up/back from HC when Brady retires (2020?) but stays on as GM. Could be why McDaniels hasn’t rushed away.

  40. silvernblacksabbath says: Feb 2, 2017 1:29 PM

    It will be next year after they win again…
    Dynasty starting in 2001-2004 and another dynasty 2014-2017. You heard it here first! Its already been planned…

  41. libertyandunion1994 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:39 PM

    Did your just hear that collective sigh from the rest of the AFC?

  42. TheCommish says: Feb 2, 2017 1:41 PM

    Know this: BB will coach long enough to get to one or more SBs without Brady. If you’re expecting a drop off after Brady hangs it up, don’t. This team’s success is all about BB. 100%.

  43. mullman76 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:48 PM

    @TB12: It’s sooner, rather than later.

    Get your head around it.

    Carry on.

  44. edelmanfanclub says: Feb 2, 2017 1:48 PM

    Regardless of if you think its more Belichick or more Brady please can your facts straight if you are going to troll. Belichick has only not made make the playoffs with Brady once (2002). He missed it in 00 with Bledsoe and lost a tiebreaker at 11-5 in 08 with Cassel.

  45. pftreader69 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:50 PM

    Hard to imagine BB ever retiring fully from football.

  46. bkostela says: Feb 2, 2017 1:50 PM

    What? No article about how the Pats trademarked ’19-0′?

    ….embarassing!!!!

  47. jfd23 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:51 PM

    He will announce his retirement the same day Brady does. BB hasn’t proven he can win with anyone but Brady. Look at his record in Cleveland.

  48. leatherface2012 says: Feb 2, 2017 1:54 PM

    he will retire when the # of wins and super bowl appearances passes that of the great mike McCarthy….right packer fans?

  49. patriotsivan says: Feb 2, 2017 1:56 PM

    Belichick has shown the great strength and knowing how to do the winning in football and its great hope that he can help steering country in support of new leadership in USA! First new england football and next is great country USA!

  50. u4iadman says: Feb 2, 2017 1:56 PM

    Cheaters.

  51. mlhigh says: Feb 2, 2017 2:05 PM

    Peyton Manning was tested repeatedly for HGH. Not a trace. His wife ordered it for fertility issues. She had twins 10 months later. You may go now.

  52. coachmike327 says: Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM

    Thanks Robby. The reason I asked you not to talk about it is I hate distractions. So you talking about not talking about it is pretty much the same thing as talking about it.

    Coach Belichick

  53. intrafinesse says: Feb 2, 2017 2:20 PM

    If Belichick wins this super bowl, he’ll retire and become the color guy in Monday Night football. He’ll work well with John Gruden.

    😉

    I assume he will not even consider retiring while Brady is still good. Now if Brady retires, he might begin thinking about it. But even then, I can’t see him leaving right away. He loves being HC. What’s he going to do instead, lie on a beach?

  54. tonebones says: Feb 2, 2017 2:33 PM

    When Brady retires Belichick will retire too. He’s no dummy for sure!

  55. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 2, 2017 2:34 PM

    “Look at his record in Cleveland.”

    What, where he led the Browns to their only playoff win in living memory?

    Or the season Brady went down and the Pats went 11-5 with Matt Cassel?

    Or the 3-1 start to this year with backups?

    SMH keep lying to yourself if it lets you sleep at night

  56. enoughofthatalready says: Feb 2, 2017 2:35 PM

    I think he retires if he wins on Sunday and then McDaniels will take over.

  57. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 2, 2017 2:36 PM

    “Did your just hear that collective sigh from the entire rest of the league?”

    There, fixed your statement for you.

  58. djstat says: Feb 2, 2017 2:39 PM

    No owner with two major cheating scandals is HOF. He is hall of cheater

  59. leatherface2012 says: Feb 2, 2017 2:43 PM

    all thumbs down on any story are from packer fans that think championships counted from 1927 when they were the only team in the league

  60. weepingjebus says: Feb 2, 2017 2:43 PM

    Belichick had two Super Bowl rings before he ever saw Brady. This town needs a better class of troll.

  61. kevinlawrencecantor says: Feb 2, 2017 2:48 PM

    Bill can really run up the record books because there’s no chance of another coach catching him.

    There’s too much parity in this league and coaches don’t get the opportunity to recover from bad seasons like they once did.

    I would guess around 3 more years. I hope the Patriots can keep Josh McDaniels around for that long for him to take over, but I doubt it.

  62. whispersd says: Feb 2, 2017 2:48 PM

    I don’t get the people who say BB needs to prove “he can win without Brady”. He’s the guy who coached Brady to be the QB he became. Everything Brady knows about playing QB at an NFL level was taught to him by Belichick or one of his assistants. He didn’t start his career playing at a Peyton Manning level. That took years of work.

  63. dodgerlakerfan1969 says: Feb 2, 2017 3:00 PM

    Bill has coached 6 seasons without Tom Brady. In those 6 seasons he’s made the playoffs once and won ONE playoff game. Also in those 6 seasons he coached three first round first overall quarterbacks(Bledsoe, Testaverde, Kosar). He made none of them better. In fact two of them had their best seasons before and after he coached them. His coaching record without Brady has been average at best. He started 5-13 in New England without Brady and according to some was in jeopardy of losing his job after starting 0-2 in the 2001 season. Miracously Bledsoe gets hurt and now Bill is the greatest. LOL. Then the media hypes his 2008 season without Brady. Does going 11-5 with Matt Cassel and missing the playoffs with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL and 8 Pro Bowlers make you one of the greatest? Lol. He received 1 of the 50 votes for coach of the year in 2008. Maybe it’s because I can name a dozen coaches that have gone 11-5 or better with a mediocre quarterback. Time will tell who Bill is without Brady but as of now it’s not that impressive. Be free to check those facts all of you ESPN sheep.

  64. wib22 says: Feb 2, 2017 3:27 PM

    The cheating mechanisms will become more complex once brady retires.

  65. idpfantasyfootball says: Feb 2, 2017 3:31 PM

    He’ll coach til he’s dead. That quote about not being Marv Levy was a joke…

  66. One for the thumb says: Feb 2, 2017 3:51 PM

    If taping from the sidelines is such a huge deal then why is it legal to tape from the booth?

    If videotaping is such a big scandal then shouldn’t it be against the rules? Because it’s not. Perfectly legal.

  67. mclennon99 says: Feb 2, 2017 3:53 PM

    It will be one week after Brady does. NO WAY Belichik wants to be around for the rebuilding process. He’s smart enough to know even just one losing season without Brady behind center will leave forever doubt he could win without him.

    All this starts after Atlanta dominates New England this Sunday. Brady will be shut down and the off season talk will question whether it’s time for Tom to hang it up. He will at 40. Has nothing left to prove.

    Falcon 37
    Patriots 16

