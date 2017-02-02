Robert Kraft can’t wait for Roger Goodell to come to New England

In talking around his decision to avoid a trip to New England this year during the playoffs for back-to-back trips to Atlanta, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he’d go there in the future if he was invited.
He’s been invited.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft was sitting on the front row of the press conference when Goodell said that, and issued a statement through the team later saying he’d welcome Goodell.
“I’ve talked to a lot of fans who would love to welcome Roger back to Gillette Stadium,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “If we are fortunate enough to win on Sunday, the kickoff of the [2017] NFL season would present the perfect opportunity.”
Goodell denied any awkwardness with Kraft, though Kraft himself said their relationship might never be the same after the #DeflateGate investigation.
From our standpoint, we understand fans who are loyal and passionate for a team object and don’t like the outcome,” Goodell said. “I don’t expect for one second for people to agree with every decision I make or we make as a league. Those are always difficult, sometimes contentious, and sometimes less-than-perfect decisions. But you do them in the best interests in the long-term health of the game and the NFL.”
We’re sure the Patriots fans will agree, and will greet the commissioner warmly whenever he returns to Gillette Stadium.
That won’t be awkward.
At Gillette……We are Preparing a warm, Warm, WARM Welcome! (Hell will have to Wait!)
Yeah… come on over, Roger! We’ll give you the royal welcome you deserve!
yeah those front runners will have a lot to say I am sure. like anybody cares what those losers think. Cheaters got caught AGAIN!!
Bob Kraft is a snake oil salesman.
Speak for your self……..The guy is anything but wanted in the New England area period…….you didnt fight for your qb and team following this fiasco….the ink wasnt dried on the suspension and you you agreed to everything agreeing to a foolish fine and taking away of draft picks…….you did whats best for YOU and your bussiness interests….NOT BRADY
I sort of love it when rich, old people troll. I’m sure everyone in NE is eager to welcome him back. #CantWait
Ya think?
From our standpoint, we understand fans who are loyal and passionate for a team object and don’t like the outcome,” Goodell said.
———
classic spin….Roger, we object to the process that led to the predetermined outcome. but you already knew that. you’re just trying to place the blame elsewhere instead of take responsibility for it, meaning, business as usual.
Goodell is much like a principal. Most students like their principal except the few that do not follow the rules. The ones who do not follow the rules have to be disciplined. Some take their punishment as they should do and some make excuses and act like little Bradys……….I meant babies.
Robert Kraft is a man of class and even tho holds a bit of bad sentiment for The commish, this is not even a thought.
its the media that will not let it go!!!
please remember this if the other 32 owners just said to their employee let it go, it would have.
no drama just win best franchise in the NFL
not a Pat fan either just respect them
coward… too late for tough talk now Mr. Pink Tie.
Is anyone else rooting this hard for Atlanta. I mean I feel like the cheating pats have already won by the articles, players, coaches and owner.
*************************************
I am a Patriots fan who lives in New England (Rhode Island). I for one do not want this man anywhere near New England period. In fact, dictator Goodell can put his house up for sale that resides in Maine and never return again. You suspended a player 4 games for an equipment violation which normally calls for a $25k fine IF he was even found guilty in the first place. There was no violation and no evidence to vindicate such. Until you confess to the world, especially to Patriot nation, I can speak for many, do not return to NE!
.
Life Lesson #12- When you tell one lie, you usually have to tell a plethora of others to cover up the first.
.
If he is kidding, then so be it, but I get the impression he is not..
So…
Please step down, Bob. You chose money over principle. Enough.
– Pats Fan for 35 Years (season tickets in my family since ’78)
Then he’s the only one in New England who feels that way.
Even though you already have enough money that you and the next 10 generations of your family would never have to work a day in their lives and live a silver spoon lifestyle, you abandoned Patriots fans for your business partners so you can service your enormous greed.
You’re just another disgusting bag of greed Bob. You have lost all respect of many Patriots fans.
I see sales of Kool Aid are still very strong. NE fans need to chill out and ask themselves why Kraft put up absolutely no fight when he was fined $1 million and draft picks were taken away. None. Because the team was guilty of cheating. That’s why. Let’s just hope the Falcons give the Ex-cons the beating they so rightly deserve and we can get back to fair football without Belichick and Brady ruining it for everyone else.
————
Umm, the tapes were destroyed to protect the framejob by Goodell and the other owners.
Well known fact at this point.
When you have all former NFL coaches without agendas, backing BB, and we know GOodell is a pathological liar and sociopath, we have a problem:
2010:
Bill Cowher: “You know, let me just say this: To answer your question, no, I don’t think so (it’s not an advantage for one team over another).
I just know as a head coach, you are always looking for a competitive edge. We had people out there trying to look at signals. We had guys go to games. They would tape the signal caller and also write it down. They would take it back and match up the signals with the game film and certain defenses with certain plays that were being called, particularly the defenses being called, to see if we could come up with some kind of an alert for a signal. So, what they did with videotaping the signal caller, people do it with the people in the stands!!
These people sitting there in the stands, looking at the signal, writing it down and matching up the 1st and 10 signal. Ok? Then you go back again and the 2nd and 10 and here’s the signal. You do that for a whole game.
You then go back and match up the defenses with the signal. And you can come up with what the signal was.
So, you don;’t need a video tape with what they were talking about doing. And people were doing it. WE were doing that. Everybody does that. You’re TRYING to gain a competitive edge. There is nothing wrong with that.
That’s why baseball players go through the mirage of signals. They’ve got all these different codes. That’s part of the competitive spirit of the game. I think it’s totally overblown. I think if you get caught (signals compromised), then do what we did and go to wristbands, you are worried about it. We started putting defenses on wristbands. Then you find a way to not get caught (signals compromised). When your good at something and people try steal from ya, I think it’s flattering.”
————–
Laughable. All we’ve heard all week is how the “2 headed monster” backfield of Marshall Faulk and Walter Payton cannot be stopped and “MVP” Matt Ryan is completely unstoppable, so what you’re saying is a lie.
The potent Pats offense and underrated Pats D has been ignored.
tylawspick6 says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:40 AM
If he is kidding, then so be it, but I get the impression he is not..
So…
Please step down, Bob. You chose money over principle. Enough.
– Pats Fan for 35 Years (season tickets in my family since ’78)
– And an idiot for way longer…
_______________________________________
You mean after they were played on a loop in front of reporters? Those tapes? The tapes that showed the Patriots were doing legal filming from an illegal location? We’re talking about those tapes right?
I despise Roger Goodell, but with all of Kraft’s whining, I hope the Falcons win the Super Bowl, so Goodell gets to gloat and Kraft can cry.
I counted about 12 lies yesterday during Goodell’s press conference.
12.
The best was when he was caught lying by Tom Curran and he still said he was not lying.
Comical beyond belief.
Fact 1: Judge Berman asked for evidence, the NFL had none. Brady won.
I repeat BRADY WON in a federal court, after taking an oath, something Goodell and his henchmen never did.
Fact 2 ; Goodell appealed on Article 46 (something that has been on the books since 1969), essentially saying he can lie and cheat a team as he wishes, and the NFL wins in corrupt fashion by paying off 2 judges, and he still thinks there was a “violation”.
The only violation is Roger Goodell’s blatant arrogance, condescension and conduct unbecoming as the commissioner of the NFL.
That was actually a brilliant move by Kraft. If the Pats win Goodell won’t have any more excuses not to come to NE. The fans will have two reasons to celebrate before the week 1 game. Winning it all and thanking Goodell for framing one of the best ever to play the game.
schilhater says:
Feb 2, 2017 7:56 AM
___________________
Destroying that tape was the WORST thing for the Patriots. He should have played them for all to see! What do you think was on the tape that 70K people in the stands and millions more at home couldn’t already see? The other 31 teams still have their sideline videos from that day. Has it given them an advantage?
Belichick followed the rules exactly as they were written. What NE got punished for wasn’t made against the rules until the following year!
People like you that continue to spread lies either out of ignorance or jealousy. We know Delategate was a hoax. Spygate wasn’t illegal until the following year. The hack that accused NE of taping walkthroughs apologized on the front page of his paper for making the whole thing up.
Pay attention once in a while and stop posting lies.
You mean after they were played on a loop in front of reporters? Those tapes? The tapes that showed the Patriots were doing legal filming from an illegal location? We’re talking about those tapes right?
—————
Or the ones Walsh provided which showed exactly what BB said they showed and how panicked Goodell was, in fear of Walsh’s tapes showing all the other teams ALSO not following the location aspect of the rule to the letter of the law.
These Pats moron haters refuse to admit the truth.
Goodell leaks out a supposed infraction, lies about what it is, gets the anti-Pats public worked up in a lather, and voila, he thinks he can lie and lie some more, to make the punishment seem fair and reasonable.
If word got out that other teams were involved in the same kind of a location violation, it would look like he WAS solely picking on the Pats to cheat them from a draft pick for parity purposes.
This is all well documented and Pats fans know all the details and it’s because of arrogance and intentional ignorance by ESPN and other media outlets hiding the truth.
Kraft was told to shut up and take it or he’d be blackballed. Kraft sold his own brand out and the fans, because there is more money for him at the NFL level as opposed to just the Pats ownership level the way the league is set up with the tv contracts.
When Framegate Part II hit (Deflategate), it was Brady who was dragged into it, but Kraft’s mistake was straddling the fence, still trying to have his cake and eat it, too.
That was a huge mistake by Kraft in all this political web weaving.
That was actually a brilliant move by Kraft. If the Pats win Goodell won’t have any more excuses not to come to NE. The fans will have two reasons to celebrate before the week 1 game. Winning it all and thanking Goodell for framing one of the best ever to play the game.
——————–
How is it brilliant? They should be lobbying to get him fired and save face before they lose themselves at the negotiating table for the next CBA.
If ratings continue to drop as they flaunt their greed in our faces while continuing to lie to us, they look worse!
Enabling his behavior is not the answer.
They could easily scapegaot him, get someone else who is less obnoxiously arrogant and corrupy/lazy, and watch their ratings rise back up.
All the big money is tied to the tv contracts.
If they lose leverage with the broadcast companies, that will be seen as bad.
Goodell’s face said it all, he’s completely embarrassed about the situation, and he should be.
The comments from the trolls make things so much more interesting. They do have some common and consistent traits:
1. They don’t like facts
2. They fully trust and support Goodell as their commissioner, especially his “Integrity and Transparency”
3. They won’t state who their team is, especially as they were eliminated a long time ago.
4. They have more passion in trolling the Patriots than they have for their own team
5. They must assume their team has never done anything wrong (never been fined, no PED suspensions – i.e. never cheated)
6. They can no longer tolerate the fact that Brady and Belichick are the GOAT(s)
Belichick followed the rules exactly as they were written. What NE got punished for wasn’t made against the rules until the following year!
—————
I know you’re a Pats fan, as am I, but this is not correct.
On 9.6.06 Goodell;s first order of business was to change the wording in the GAME DAY MANUAL only, not the Constitution and ByLaws.
He notified ALL 32 teams of this move, his first agenda driven move as dictator, with the move targeting the idea that ONLY and MAGICALLY the Pats benefitted from filming their games because Woody Johnson said so, based on Eric Mangini implementing his own version of this scouting process in NY.
Woody Johnon hiring Mangini in the first place, with Mangini having so little experience was solely about weakening the Pats, not genuinely thinking Mangini was a legit head coaching talent.
In January of 2007, Mangini asked for TWO cameras in Foxboeough which is illegal, they used 2, did not get permission and the nFL shut down Mangini’s cameramen.
This is a documented fact.
BB, in Sept 2007 in Week 1, in NY, then decided to MOCK Mangini by having his cameraman right up out in the open on the sideline, MOCKING Mangini’s actions.
This is what Woody Johnson and Goodell used to frame BB and the Pats.
So, what Goodell does is lie and remove contexts to frame, and to cheat and to punish so he can sell the framejob to a seethingly jealous anti-Pats NFL customer.
This is the truth.
So, it’s all a bunch of petty behind the scenes manevering, just like Deflategate.
Goodell is a liar, Woody Johnson is a scumbag and a liar loser as well, and the Pats have never cheated.
FACT
but none of them complained when the league destroyed the spygate tapes, hypocrite much?
———–
That’s just a stupid fan “hot take.”
Every news outlet showed them on a loop all day. I saw them. I bet they are on youtube somewhere. I’ll tell you exact what was on those tapes.
Coaches hand signaling
The play clock. (For the time, down and distance.)
Over and over and over for an entire football game.
What do you think was on those tapes? Bigfoot? Lock Ness Moster? UFO at Area 51? Fake Moon Landings?
dear lord, shut up already blabbermouth kraft. your team cheated (again), got caught (again), and now you’re in the super bowl. act like you’ve been there before.
What do you think was on those tapes? Bigfoot? Lock Ness Moster? UFO at Area 51? Fake Moon Landings?
—————————
LOL!
Our country is filled with absolute morons.
It’s just unreal to watch unfold on the web.
“I’ve talked to a lot of fans who would love to welcome Roger back to Gillette Stadium,” Kraft said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “If we are fortunate enough to win on Sunday, the kickoff of the [2017] NFL season would present the perfect opportunity.
——-
I think the key in that quote is how one defines ‘welcome’.
As for Warm Welcome: Pitchforks, Shovels, a large post to tie him to and a bonfire big enough to bbq Godzilla would surely make for a “Warm Welcome”
I’ll be SO happy when this story will be filed as “ancient history”. This is so stupid to still be talking about.
It will be sort of like Y2k, one of the biggest non events in history. Some of you younger guys are saying, “What was Y2k?” EXACTLY!!
One for the thumb says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:06 AM
_______________________________________
You mean after they were played on a loop in front of reporters? Those tapes? The tapes that showed the Patriots were doing legal filming from an illegal location? We’re talking about those tapes right?
_______________________________
yeah I am sure they weren’t edited, right? because we all know how honest the league has been right?
schilhater and raidernation- you guys mad huh? Tuck rules still hurts huh? ice up son.
tylawspick6 says:
Feb 2, 2017 9:31 AM
How is it brilliant? They should be lobbying to get him fired and save face before they lose themselves at the negotiating table for the next CBA.
================
Hey I certainly wouldn’t stand in the way of getting rid of Goodell. For every reason you mentioned and much much more. That said, the brilliant part of what Kraft did was beat Goodell at politics. Goodell has now been invited. Instead of going to Foxbor this season Goodell decided to kick the can down the road and continue to be a coward. If the Pats win on Sunday and Goodell doesn’t show week 1 he will forever be known as a coward. If does show Pats fans are going to show him how much he’s really appreciated. 🙂
schilhater says:
===================
Again, every Pats fan should complain about Goodell destroying the tapes (and starting his legacy of botching every investigation he’s been involved in). There’s nothing hypocritical about that at all.
Fans like you need to get a wholesale grip on bountygate, spygate, deflategate, and *gate. The reality is every single one of those have been happening for decades. It wasn’t until Goodell came into power and decided to make a name for himself by going after low hanging fruit like them where these became a “problem”. The reality is none of them tainted the legacies of any of the teams that were openly participating them decades previously and they have no impact on the legacies of the teams that have been found culpable today.
jchipwood says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:14 AM
Goodell is much like a principal. Most students like their principal except the few that do not follow the rules. The ones who do not follow the rules have to be disciplined. Some take their punishment as they should do and some make excuses and act like little Bradys……….I meant babies.
==================
I doubt most students wonder if they would ever be punished on being generally aware of something they might have done.
takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says:
Feb 2, 2017 8:56 AM
I see sales of Kool Aid are still very strong. NE fans need to chill out and ask themselves why Kraft put up absolutely no fight when he was fined $1 million and draft picks were taken away. None. Because the team was guilty of cheating. That’s why. Let’s just hope the Falcons give the Ex-cons the beating they so rightly deserve and we can get back to fair football without Belichick and Brady ruining it for everyone else.
===============
Just curious. How many times are you going to keep asking why Kraft didn’t fight the fine? Is it before being answered 100 times or after?
Patriots fans you are so complacent. Winning has come so easy and some of you know nothing else but success. Having a go at Krafty is unbelievable. Ok so he fell on his feet landing Hoody and the Ball fiddler but at the end of the day it been a good ride however you have achieved this.