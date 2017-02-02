 Skip to content

Sal Paolantonio sees a looser Patriots team

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio interviews Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Thursday’s PFT Live featured a meeting of the five families, minus three of were still sleeping. With the fishes.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio somehow secured permission to join the program, and we touched on a variety of topics. He’s currently embedded with the Patriots, and he explained that the Patriots are much looser and relaxed than they’ve been before past Super Bowls. We spent some time discussing whether and to what extent Brady’s decision to disclose his mother’s illness has helped him treat football as a sanctuary from the personal strain that flows from a family illness, and whether his decision to not fight the NFL tooth and nail over his four-game suspension was influenced in part by a desire to reduce his mother’s overall stress level.

Paolantonio also spent some time discussing his task of presenting former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue’s case for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. As it relates to the concussion issue, Paolantonio presents some information that caused me to consider the reality that Tagliabue was confronted with a cultural issue that was going to take years to properly address.

To see the unprecedented visit of Paolantonio to PFT Live, check out the video; to hear all of it, download the podcast at iTunes or audioBoom.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Sal Paolantonio sees a looser Patriots team”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!