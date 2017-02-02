Steelers re-sign long snapper Greg Warren

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 2, 2017, 10:49 PM EST

The Steelers have signed long snapper Greg Warren to a one-year contract, keeping Warren off of the free-agent market when it opens next month.

Warren will prepare for his 13th season as the Steelers’ long snapper. He made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and has held the job when healthy ever since.

He played in all 16 games last year, marking the seventh straight season he’s played in every game. He’s played in 181 career games and also has played in 15 postseason games.

“First off, I certainly appreciate the Steelers wanting me back,” Warren told the team’s official website. “And second, I appreciate them taking the uncertainty out of where I stand with the team in the future and letting me know I am in the plans for next season. Coach (Mike Tomlin) said he appreciates what I have done, was happy with the performance and would like to continue the relationship. That’s all I need to hear in order for me to know they appreciate what I do and I want to come back.

“This is home. It’s the only place I want to play. When my time comes for me to retire like players before me, I am grateful for the time I have had and it will end here. With that being said, I hope it doesn’t end any time soon and I continue to play for this wonderful organization for a while.”