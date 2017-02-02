Steve Smith joins NFL Network

Wide receiver Steve Smith was always one of the better quotes in the league during his 16-year NFL career and his retirement from the playing field won’t mean the end of access to his thoughts on the game.
In a tweet on Thursday, Smith told Rich Eisen of NFL Network to “ice up” because he will be joining Eisen and the rest of the league’s broadcast team as an analyst. In a more formal announcement of the plans, NFL Network said that Smith’s duties will start this Sunday as part of their Super Bowl coverage.
“I was blessed to have a long and productive playing career on the field but now it’s time to turn my attention to the business of covering the game and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the team at NFL Network,” Smith said in a statement. “As the only network with a 100% focus on the sport I love, I was drawn to NFL Network and look forward to joining a team made up of many legends of the game.”
Smith played his final season for the Ravens. He ended his career with the seventh-most receiving yards in history and is 12th all-time in receptions.
Great. Another ex-player that constantly talks over everyone. Thanks, NFL Network. Nothing beats watching 5 guys talking at the same time on TV.
Great! I will thoroughly enjoy watching him and his personality will be a welcome sight 🙂
too bad I boycott the NFL channel. He would be amusing to watch!
The clown of all clowns.👺
McAfee quits and joins Barstool. Smith retires and joins NFLN. Barstool just won another round with the league.
If TV would wait for about 5 years after these guys retired then maybe the ex-players would be less emotional negative and show less bias vs the teams they have axes to grind on the field.
Fair, balanced and objective seem not to be a requirement to work in the media these days. RIP journalism. You’ve been killed by “personalities.”
I have an outside the box idea….Hire journalist that went to school to be …..journalists. But that would be too crazy and outside the box.
Good move, I like honesty, not sugar coating suits that only went to college and haven’t held a football since middle school.
Popcorn ready.
That’s too bad for Steve Smith Sr !
Someone at NFL Network hates the Ravens and Smitty will probably be asked to talk them down or be fired…
Watched him on NFLN. He was great! Funny, well spoken. A good addition.
The NFL Shield is like the keystone cops.
We just got rid of Ray the canary Lewis and now we have to see this instigator.
The network must have a hard time finding help.
another reason not to watch the NFL Network.
I can’t wait until he punches someone over a rebuttal he didn’t agree with.
I was looking forward to not having to see him ever again.Thanks NFL network.
I have always felt the HOF is a place where more people like steve smith should appreciated. it`s not simply all about stats. playing balls to the wall, putting the fear of god in your opponent and ALWAYS answering the bell are hallmarks of a great player. smith was all of these and a pretty freaking good receiver to. i hope he gets in some how. if i had the nfln i would watch if i knew he was going to be on. good luck steve.
Is this guy more intelligible than Ray Lewis or Michael Irvin?
Blabbermouth Smith 4000 aka Steven F. Gump
I think its a great hire he will be a good add to the on air talent…… wondering if they can line up a one on one interview with Jalen Ramsey…….
Who’s getting punched first?
NFL Network knows how to pick em…lol…I swear I laugh at the antics on the show but I’m relieved when I see Mike Mayock’s face to offset some of the nonsense and non stop giggling between Irv and Prime.
I realize it’s a low bar, but he’s more insightful than Merrill “Steeler cheerleader” Hogue.
Honestly, I’d rather have loud mouths talking about football than guys that love everybody. Hard opinions more entertaining than “wishy-washy” ones…
I usually bounce around pre-game, so it’ll be entertaining to catch Steve Smith chomping about guys in this league that get over-rated constantly.
Say what you want about Steve Smith “the human.” Just recognize that the guy played hard. He prepared well. He was a guy that beat you off the field before he beat you on the field. I look forward to hearing his take on things.