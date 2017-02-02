Steve Smith joins NFL Network

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

Wide receiver Steve Smith was always one of the better quotes in the league during his 16-year NFL career and his retirement from the playing field won’t mean the end of access to his thoughts on the game.

In a tweet on Thursday, Smith told Rich Eisen of NFL Network to “ice up” because he will be joining Eisen and the rest of the league’s broadcast team as an analyst. In a more formal announcement of the plans, NFL Network said that Smith’s duties will start this Sunday as part of their Super Bowl coverage.

“I was blessed to have a long and productive playing career on the field but now it’s time to turn my attention to the business of covering the game and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the team at NFL Network,” Smith said in a statement. “As the only network with a 100% focus on the sport I love, I was drawn to NFL Network and look forward to joining a team made up of many legends of the game.”

Smith played his final season for the Ravens. He ended his career with the seventh-most receiving yards in history and is 12th all-time in receptions.