Texans keep sending messages to Brock Osweiler

In case Brock Osweiler hasn’t gotten the message, it ought to be clear by now — the Texans are ready to realize a little more return on their investment.
A day after owner Bob McNair said the team would likely draft a quarterback and have some degree of competition including Tom Savage, Texans General Manager Rick Smith said they needed to see improvement from last year’s $72 million free agency signing.
“We’ve got to get better production from the quarterback position,” Smith said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve got to get better production from all across our football team. We’ve got to do a good job of analyzing our football team and that’s what we’re doing now we’re spending the time evaluating our football team and trying to figure out where we’re strong, where we’re weak and how we can go about improving.”
Quarterback play is an obvious place to start, as their defense continued to play to their high standard even without former defensive player of the year J.J. Watt. Osweiler, meanwhile, threw 19 interceptions before being benched, and only got his job back for the playoffs because Savage suffered a concussion.
But Smith said they still think Osweiler can be the kind of player they envisioned when they signed him, and tried to spread the burden around, but it’s clearly on their quarterback.
“Obviously, I have that confidence in him and he’s got to have that confidence in him and he’s got to go back to work,” Smith said. “We’ve all got to go back to work. In this league, part of playing that position is you’ve got to deal with the scrutiny and the stress. it’s not only about Brock. It’s about our entire football team.”
Smith declined to talk about the draft class of quarterbacks, and citing tampering rules, wouldn’t bite on the potential availability of Tony Romo.
In many ways, they’re sort of stuck with Osweiler (at least for another year), so getting him to play better would obviously be their preferred method.
Too bad for them they also have to keep sending him huge checks.
They’d only be making matters worse by signing a cowboy injury prone reject.
doesn’t matter. with bill o’brien calling offensive plays, we won’t be any good.
16 INTs.
Well, the heist still has 17 more million to go before he’s gone!
Epic fail by the Texans and Bob McNair. Elway gave him a fair offer but Houston acted like a teenager with his first Playboy. Houston, you got a problem.
The only message they need to send to Osweiler is “Sorry Brock, you’ve been released. Enjoy your money”.
19 interceptions? that’s like a decades worth for Tom Brady!
The next message that needs to go out is “Rick, you’re fired also”.
The Texans act like Osweiler was forced on them when the truth is they selected a proverbial pig in a poke & are now surprised that he oinks. If available, Romo would be an interesting selection; as would Cutler. But as starters, not backups.
And the messages continue to be: Stop throwing interceptions.
Brock to the Texans: Just make sure my checks cash
This is what happens when you have an owner who meddles with football operations. You would think some of these owners would be smarter than this. Even Dan Snyder figured it out.
I just noticed Osweiler makes a million dollars a game next year. Opps!
I still think Osweiler is going to have a good career, even if it’s not in Houston. Steve Young didn’t start out in San Francisco. Tampa Bay gave up on him. Brett Favre didn’t start out in Green Bay. Atlanta gave up on him. Kurt Warner didn’t start out with the Rams. He was in Green Bay, then bounced around in the minor leagues, then becomes two time MVP. I don’t even think it made the six O’clock news when Favre left Atlanta to go to Green Bay. But we all like to think we’re QB experts. Bill Belichick will pick up a guy like Osweiler and make history.
This offseason will make or break the current regime. If they trade for Romo they have panicked abet their future on a fragile QB. Look how well that turned out for the Cowboys in 2015. If they trade for Garoppolo or AJ Mccarren they are building for the future while hopefully utilizing the magnificent defense they have assembled by not starting a rookie. If the draft a rookie QB the current regime is gone. If they stand pat they’re toast.
Good thing they didn’t trade a lot of draft picks to get him on top of paying him all of that money.
Yeah, each message starts with “Pay To The Order Of”…..then a lot of 0’s!
Osweiler got as far in the playoffs this year as Russell Wilson. He has won more playoff games than Dak Prescott, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Ryan Tennenhil, Derek Carr, Trevor Siemien, Jameis Winston, Blake Bottles, Mariota just to name a few. Is Osweiler the second coming of Elway or Marino? He is not. Can he play in this league? I don’t see why not.