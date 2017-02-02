Texans keep sending messages to Brock Osweiler

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 1:54 PM EST

In case Brock Osweiler hasn’t gotten the message, it ought to be clear by now — the Texans are ready to realize a little more return on their investment.

A day after owner Bob McNair said the team would likely draft a quarterback and have some degree of competition including Tom Savage, Texans General Manager Rick Smith said they needed to see improvement from last year’s $72 million free agency signing.

“We’ve got to get better production from the quarterback position,” Smith said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve got to get better production from all across our football team. We’ve got to do a good job of analyzing our football team and that’s what we’re doing now we’re spending the time evaluating our football team and trying to figure out where we’re strong, where we’re weak and how we can go about improving.”

Quarterback play is an obvious place to start, as their defense continued to play to their high standard even without former defensive player of the year J.J. Watt. Osweiler, meanwhile, threw 19 interceptions before being benched, and only got his job back for the playoffs because Savage suffered a concussion.

But Smith said they still think Osweiler can be the kind of player they envisioned when they signed him, and tried to spread the burden around, but it’s clearly on their quarterback.

“Obviously, I have that confidence in him and he’s got to have that confidence in him and he’s got to go back to work,” Smith said. “We’ve all got to go back to work. In this league, part of playing that position is you’ve got to deal with the scrutiny and the stress. it’s not only about Brock. It’s about our entire football team.”

Smith declined to talk about the draft class of quarterbacks, and citing tampering rules, wouldn’t bite on the potential availability of Tony Romo.

In many ways, they’re sort of stuck with Osweiler (at least for another year), so getting him to play better would obviously be their preferred method.