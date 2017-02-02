Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 8:45 AM EST

Twenty years later, the Bills are still looking for the answer at QB.

The Dolphins have some tough decisions to make on their restricted free agents.

The bond the Patriots have created with each other has deepened with time.

The Jets have some uncertainty at WR this offseason.

Ravens TE Crockett Gilmore dealt with an alarming number of injuries last season.

The Bengals may not need a major overhaul this offseason.

Two Browns will be involved in a Super Bowl panel on race relations.

Steelers president Art Rooney II knows they have to improve defensively.

Gary Kubiak thinks Texans QB Brock Osweiler can be successful.

Fixing the pass rush will be a priority for new Colts G.M. Chris Ballard.

The Jaguars announced their full coaching staff.

The Titans are raising ticket prices for next season.

The Broncos won’t be raising ticket prices, however.

Chiefs WR/return man Tyreek Hill made a name for himself this season.

Some charitable efforts will be left behind when the Chargers move north.

Good luck making sense of the Raiders’ future plans.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin admitted to sneaking out of Super Bowl locker room to see Michael Jackson’s halftime show.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. was praised for his professionalism at the Pro Bowl.

It’s still surprising for some Eagles to see CB Eric Rowe in the Super Bowl this week.

Washington could go a number of ways with its top draft pick.

The Bears have dealt with plenty of changes to their coaching staff.

The Lions changed their logo, taking all the black out.

A list of all-time great QBs was very Packers-heavy.

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson would be welcome in Houston, according to Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

The Falcons defense might not be Seattle East yet, but they’re moving that direction.

Panthers QB Cam Newton will still be in the Super Bowl this year, sort of.

The Saints aren’t sure where they’ll hold training camp this year.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is ready for some rest after the Pro Bowl.

This year’s Cardinals training camp may be more physical.

The Rams need an offensive line overhaul.

A former 49ers cheerleader has sued the team for low wages.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett will be interested if the league installs a pump limit.