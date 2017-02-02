 Skip to content

Trevor Siemian knows Broncos will add a quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 6:35 PM EST
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a 16-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

He doesn’t know whether it will be Tony Romo, but Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian knows the team will be adding a quarterback to a depth chart that current consists of only Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

The Broncos’ starter visited with PFT Live on Thursday to discuss that dynamic and various other topics.

Siemian, wearing a harness on his left arm following surgery to repair the AC joint in his shoulder, seemed unaffected by the fact that he’ll be required to earn his starting job all over again in 2017. New coach Vance Joseph already has declared that Siemian and Lynch will compete for the job; the biggest question at this point is whether a third wheel will be added to the mix — and who it will be.

The interview ends with a demonstration of the coolest briefcases you’ll ever see, knocking to No. 2 Kramer’s briefcase full of crackers.

  1. tonebones says: Feb 2, 2017 6:45 PM

    I can’t wait to see who it is. Elway certainly knows QBs. Lynch is their franchise QB, so they’ll probably use a later round pick on someone like Chad Kelly (Jim Kelly’s nephew) from Ole Miss. He’d be a decent 3rd QB and eventual #2 if Siemian moves on.

  2. xavier179 says: Feb 2, 2017 6:50 PM

    After what I saw of Siemian and Lynch this past season they may add a fourth quarterback as well.

