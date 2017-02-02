Trevor Siemian knows Broncos will add a quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2017, 6:35 PM EST

He doesn’t know whether it will be Tony Romo, but Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian knows the team will be adding a quarterback to a depth chart that current consists of only Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

The Broncos’ starter visited with PFT Live on Thursday to discuss that dynamic and various other topics.

Siemian, wearing a harness on his left arm following surgery to repair the AC joint in his shoulder, seemed unaffected by the fact that he’ll be required to earn his starting job all over again in 2017. New coach Vance Joseph already has declared that Siemian and Lynch will compete for the job; the biggest question at this point is whether a third wheel will be added to the mix — and who it will be.

