Washington interviewed Tim Lewis, Chris Harris for secondary job

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

Washington’s getting closer to filling its defensive staff, having interviewed a pair of coaches for the secondary job.

According to Mike Jones of the Washington Post, coach Jay Gruden has interviewed longtime assistant Tim Lewis and former Bears and Panthers safety Chris Harris for the vacancy.

Lewis was out of the league last year, but has been all over the place. He’s worked for the 49ers, Falcons, Seahawks and Panthers as secondary coach, and was previously defensive coordinator for the Giants and Steelers.

Harris coached with the Chargers last year, and spent two seasons with the Bears as a quality control coach. He played eight years in the league, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2010.

Coincidentally, when Harris played for the Panthers, Lewis was his position coach.

They’re looking for a replacement for Perry Fewell, who was swept out with most of the defensive staff and landed in Jacksonville.