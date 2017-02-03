Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer will announce that he’s coming back

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 3, 2017, 2:37 PM EST

Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians appeared on ESPN Friday and said he expects quarterback Carson Palmer to announce “real soon” that Palmer plans to return for at least one more season.

The future status of Palmer and veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had been uncertain. Fitzgerald announced earlier this week that he plans to return.

The Cardinals would likely have been pursuing a quarterback in this year’s draft regardless of Palmer’s plans. A return would indicate that Palmer, 37, will be the team’s starter for 2017, and what happens from there is anyone’s guess.

Veteran backup Drew Stanton is under contract for one more season. The Cardinals gave Palmer a one-year extension last summer, keeping him under contract through 2018 and making his 2017 money fully guaranteed. Earlier this week Palmer refuted a report that he was selling his house in Arizona and had taken his children out of school there.