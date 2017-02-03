 Skip to content

Atlanta mayor orders later bar closing times on Super Bowl Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 3, 2017, 10:01 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons fans during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

Atlanta hopes to celebrate a Super Bowl title on Sunday night, and the mayor is allowing people to celebrate later.

Although Atlanta bars typically must close by midnight on Sundays, Mayor Kasim Reed signed an executive order that will allow bars to remain open until 2:30 a.m.

Some cities worry that overzealous fans will riot after the Super Bowl, and so there are some mayors who wouldn’t stand for later bar closing times on Super Bowl Sunday. But Atlanta has caught Super Bowl fever.

And now the fans in Atlanta have to hope they’ll be celebrating into the wee hours of Monday morning, and not drowning their sorrows.

2 Responses to “Atlanta mayor orders later bar closing times on Super Bowl Sunday”
  1. karmathaitch says: Feb 3, 2017 10:05 AM

    Double edge sword with this but I like it

  2. realpatsfan says: Feb 3, 2017 10:07 AM

    That is one smart mayor. Keep the bars open double the patrols in the city and saturation of drunk driver check points.
    This guy knows how to raise money for the city.

