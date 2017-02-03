 Skip to content

Big Ben on Pats: We’re like the little brother trying to keep up

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 1:02 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game to run their recent record against Pittsburgh to six wins in seven games.

That kind of success has created a pretty clear line between the two teams and it’s one that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger described in a way plenty of people with older siblings can understand. During an appearance on University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s podcast, Roethlisberger was asked if the Steelers harbor a hatred for the Patriots.

“I’d say there’s more respect than a hatred,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “There’s divisional hatred, Baltimore and us, Cincinnati and us, but I don’t think there’s a hatred there. We’ve played them now twice in my 13 years in the championship game, my rookie year and this year … obviously, they’ve gotten the better of us twice in the championship game and kind of had our number, so we’re like the little bother trying to keep up with the big brother in a sense.”

The Steelers have plenty of company. The Patriots have played big brother to the AFC for some time and a win on Sunday would make them Super Bowl champs for the fifth time since the start of this century, so it’s fair to say that the entire league can relate to feeling like little brother.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
5 Responses to “Big Ben on Pats: We’re like the little brother trying to keep up”
  1. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 3, 2017 1:04 PM

    As much as I dislike them, I think the Patriots have many little brothers.

  2. atlatlatl says: Feb 3, 2017 1:07 PM

    Try being the Bucs, Panthers or Saints for the next 5-10 years…

  3. nhpats says: Feb 3, 2017 1:07 PM

    BB is like an elder dealing with a child when it comes to Tomlin….

  4. vikings1234 says: Feb 3, 2017 1:08 PM

    They have a lot of little sisters throughout the league too.

  5. jjackwagon says: Feb 3, 2017 1:08 PM

    Maybe if Tomlin had tripped a few more Patriots…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!