Big Ben on Pats: We’re like the little brother trying to keep up

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

The Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game to run their recent record against Pittsburgh to six wins in seven games.

That kind of success has created a pretty clear line between the two teams and it’s one that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger described in a way plenty of people with older siblings can understand. During an appearance on University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s podcast, Roethlisberger was asked if the Steelers harbor a hatred for the Patriots.

“I’d say there’s more respect than a hatred,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “There’s divisional hatred, Baltimore and us, Cincinnati and us, but I don’t think there’s a hatred there. We’ve played them now twice in my 13 years in the championship game, my rookie year and this year … obviously, they’ve gotten the better of us twice in the championship game and kind of had our number, so we’re like the little bother trying to keep up with the big brother in a sense.”

The Steelers have plenty of company. The Patriots have played big brother to the AFC for some time and a win on Sunday would make them Super Bowl champs for the fifth time since the start of this century, so it’s fair to say that the entire league can relate to feeling like little brother.