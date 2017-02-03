Broncos ready to work on John Elway extension

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 10:04 AM EST

The Broncos had to put together a new coaching staff after Gary Kubiak stepped down as head coach following the 2016 season and they’ve accomplished that task by installing Vance Joseph as their new leader on the sideline.

Now it’s time for the team to work on making sure that the man who led the search that ended with Joseph’s hire sticks around. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said that the team will now get to work on making sure that General Manager John Elway remains in Denver.

“I’ll start to have discussions with his representatives and I know he’ll want to move that along and I’m confident that we’ll be able to get a deal done and keep him here for a long time,” Ellis said, via the Denver Post. “As it should be.”

Elway moved into the Broncos front office in 2011 and this was the first year in his tenure that the Broncos did not advance to the postseason. They’ve gone to the Super Bowl twice over that span and won the third title in franchise history last year.

All of that makes it easy to understand why the Broncos want to stick with what’s been working and Elway’s long history with the Broncos suggests there won’t be much desire to break what doesn’t need fixing on his side either.