Cardinals not really interested in a Daryl Washington return

February 3, 2017

Talk about the potential return of linebacker Daryl Washington never seems to go away.

But it sounds like the Cardinals sort of wish he would.

While a local television report surfaced that Washington was about to be reinstated and wanted to return to Arizona, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, team officials know nothing of Washington’s situation, and don’t seem particularly interested in him if he is cleared.

“I highly doubt it,” a team source said of Washington returning.

The Cardinals have plenty of reasons to not want to go down that path.

Washington was a talented player, but he’s been suspended the last three seasons for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and faces possible conduct policy sanctions after pleading guilty to assault for an incident involving a former girlfriend. He’s also 30 years old and hasn’t played since 2013.