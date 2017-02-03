Chris Boswell re-signs with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell will be back for a third season with the Steelers.

Boswell was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, which is a designation that is a lot more about the exclusive rights than the free agent as a player can’t leave for another team unless their current one fails to offer them a contract. The Steelers wanted Boswell back and a picture on Boswell’s Instagram shows that the kicker has already put his name on a new deal with the team.

Boswell made 21-of-25 field goals and all 36 extra points he tried during the regular season. He set an NFL playoff record with six field goals in Pittsburgh’s divisional round victory over the Chiefs and hit all eight of his postseason field goal attempts.

The Steelers also re-signed long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday and punter Jordan Berry is under contract for 2017, so the Steelers have all of their kicking specialists in the fold for another year.