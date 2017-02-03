 Skip to content

Colin Kaepernick to opt out of deal and become free agent in March

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

When new coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch begun the reconstruction of the 49ers, one of their first moves will be to find a quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick is opting out of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent. According to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, he can’t officially make the move until March 2, but the new management structure won’t change his decision.

Kaepernick and the 49ers restructured his contract last fall, clearing the way for him to resume starting in place of Blaine Gabbert.

In the deal, Kaepernick gave up the $14.5 million in injury guarantees in exchange for a shot at the open market sooner. His original deal was set to run through 2020, and it’s hard to know if Shanahan and/or Lynch would even be interested in him.

But there ought to be a market for him, as he played reasonably well on a poor team, with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Colin Kaepernick to opt out of deal and become free agent in March”
  1. amaf21 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:36 PM

    off to the CFL with you!

  2. kneedragr says: Feb 3, 2017 3:36 PM

    Doubt he ever regains his Harbaugh form but could make a decent back up somewhere.

  3. steves11 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:36 PM

    Kaepernick will love Cleveland, I’m sure.

  4. HankTheDog says: Feb 3, 2017 3:37 PM

    Looks like he’ll either wind up in the CFL or working at a Milwaukee area 7-11.

  5. donbat67 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:38 PM

    Bye Felicia !

  6. jag1959 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:40 PM

    “But there ought to be a market for him”

    Absolutely, the Havana Castros will be backing the money truck up to his door on March 3rd

  7. juanweiner says: Feb 3, 2017 3:44 PM

    He can hang out with Tebow, Manzel and Rice.

  8. Irsay's Bong says: Feb 3, 2017 3:45 PM

    J. E. T. S. Jets Jets Jets!!!

  9. key2heat says: Feb 3, 2017 3:47 PM

    He will be a Redskin.

  10. whodey420 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:48 PM

    Good Luck with that Colon! 🙂 No that’s not a typo! lol

  11. socalraider says: Feb 3, 2017 3:49 PM

    He can become a professional protester.soros will hire him

  12. dumbaseinstien says: Feb 3, 2017 3:53 PM

    Arena Football is his only option.

  13. voltaire325 says: Feb 3, 2017 3:54 PM

    Who wants this distraction on their team? He is better than Tebow so I guess some tea will have him. One of the crappier organizations I suspect.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!