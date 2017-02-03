Dave Wannstedt: Bill Belichick will “take the air out of the football”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 3, 2017, 9:33 AM EST

Dear Lord. Here we go again.

Former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt was asked how he thought Patriots coach Bill Belichick would try to slow the Falcons offense, and he said it was a simple approach.

“I think Belichick is going to take the air out of the football,” Wannstedt said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Wannstedt immediately laughed upon realizing what hell he hath wrought. Besides, since Roger Goodell said he’s “moving on,” from #DeflateGate, it’s over, right?

Of course, Wannstedt wasn’t suggesting any shenanigans like taking air of the footballs, because that never happens. Instead, he was using the old coach cliche for slowing the tempo of the game, as he did when he was defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and they were playing the high-paced teams, a strategy Belichick has employed previously in Super Bowls (such as against the Bills when he was the Giants defensive coordinator).

“I mean in football terms, he’s going to take the air out of the football, and by that I mean he’s going to try to shorten the game and keep Atlanta off the field as much as possible,” Wannstedt said. “Belichick wants to give Atlanta’s offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible. “That’s why I think the running backs in this game are going to be the difference. I think it’s Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman for the Falcons, and [LeGarrette] Blount and maybe Dion Lewis for the Patriots.

“If the Patriots can run the ball with Blount and have a lead, that’s a huge advantage for them. That’s why they want to get out in front early and play with a lead.”

