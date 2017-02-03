Dave Wannstedt: Bill Belichick will “take the air out of the football”

Dear Lord. Here we go again.
Former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt was asked how he thought Patriots coach Bill Belichick would try to slow the Falcons offense, and he said it was a simple approach.
“I think Belichick is going to take the air out of the football,” Wannstedt said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.
Wannstedt immediately laughed upon realizing what hell he hath wrought. Besides, since Roger Goodell said he’s “moving on,” from #DeflateGate, it’s over, right?
Of course, Wannstedt wasn’t suggesting any shenanigans like taking air of the footballs, because that never happens. Instead, he was using the old coach cliche for slowing the tempo of the game, as he did when he was defensive coordinator for the Cowboys and they were playing the high-paced teams, a strategy Belichick has employed previously in Super Bowls (such as against the Bills when he was the Giants defensive coordinator).
“I mean in football terms, he’s going to take the air out of the football, and by that I mean he’s going to try to shorten the game and keep Atlanta off the field as much as possible,” Wannstedt said. “Belichick wants to give Atlanta’s offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible. “That’s why I think the running backs in this game are going to be the difference. I think it’s Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman for the Falcons, and [LeGarrette] Blount and maybe Dion Lewis for the Patriots.
“If the Patriots can run the ball with Blount and have a lead, that’s a huge advantage for them. That’s why they want to get out in front early and play with a lead.”
And, you know, . . . Oh, never mind.
Actually I like Wannstedt. Not a terrible coach at all. Just in the wrong division, at the wrong time.
“Of course, Wannstedt wasn’t suggesting any shenanigans like taking air of the footballs…”
Suuuure, of course he wasn’t (wink wink). I think these talking head morons have figured out the they can get significant air and press time by simply making a provocative statement.
Pats fans start whining in 3…2…1
Lol. Yeah the pats are known for letting the air out and killing clock.. My steelers knew that the whole time but Tomlin still couldn’t get a LEG UP on the Pats schemes. Same ol steelers game plan though.. Tomlin is a trip smh.
Hard to ignore that easy click bait. Obviously the initial game plan for both teams will be to keep the ball away from the opponents offense. How well those plans survive their first impact with reality will dictate what type of game we see. These are 2 exceptional offenses, the heat is on the D’s to respond. Whichever one does it best wins the game.
Underdogs try to shorten the game. Giving up possessions because you run on third down is a loser mentality. The Patriots offense should take what is available. There is a greater chance the Patriots defense stops Atlanta than there is of the Atlanta defense stopping the Patriot offense. Let’s Go!!!!!!!!!!
And please Pats fans tell us how you feel about Roger Goodell. We’ve never heard any of your thoughts on the topic and were all just dying to hear your opinions of him
If the Pats were to win this game, I’d love to see, when handed the Lombardi, Brady whip out a gauge and pretend to test the football on the trophy.
patriot trolls like stafford is better commence in 1, 2, 3 …
Belichick has crushed so many opposing coaches and sent them into broadcasting that it’s no wonder these interviews and shows all sound like group therapy sessions for the victims of the Patriots hegemony. Adorable.
staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says:
Feb 3, 2017 9:42 AM
Pats fans start whining in 3…2…1
****
Start?!?! They haven’t stopped in over a year!!!!
Looking forward to numerous posts of 1 – 3 in super bowls post taping opponents walk throughs and practices.