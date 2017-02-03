Derrick Johnson thinks he’ll be ready for training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson wasn’t around for the end of Kansas City’s season because he tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 14, but he believes he’ll be ready when the team gets to training camp.

Johnson told Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star that he expects to be running by the time the team starts OTAs and that he’ll be up to speed for full activities when they start camp this summer. Johnson, who is in a walking boot, has some experience with rehab from an Achilles injury as he tore the right one early in the 2014 season.

Johnson was back for the start of the next season, although the timing of the injury gave him a bit more time to recover before getting back to the grind.

Johnson is signed for two more years and the Chiefs wouldn’t see much cap relief from moving on in 2017, which should provide the veteran with every opportunity to show he’s healthy and capable heading into next season.